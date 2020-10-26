 Skip to content
(Buffalo News)   If only there was some magical way he could have gotten out of that well   (buffalonews.com) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
iunderstoodthatreference.gif
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Clicking his ruby slippers together? Yelling for Lassie?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

In my country there is problem.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They'll just replace him with someone who kind of looks like him
 
aagrajag
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Should'a called Sting. That guy's a good digger.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
as far as ways to go, that had to suck
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
nationalband.comView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
buffalo sewer's family sues buffalo sewer
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And do you know why he fell into that well?


/Because he couldn't see that well.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: [nationalband.com image 465x599]


And I was just about to post "You failed us this one time Lassie. Timmy is proactively destroying all Milk Bones in regard to your negligence of well duty"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: And do you know why he fell into that well?


/Because he couldn't see that well.


What do you call three large holes in the ground?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Nana's Vibrator: And do you know why he fell into that well?


/Because he couldn't see that well.

What do you call three large holes in the ground?


I don't know.  What DO you call three large holes in the ground?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Resident Muslim: Nana's Vibrator: And do you know why he fell into that well?


/Because he couldn't see that well.

What do you call three large holes in the ground?

I don't know.  What DO you call three large holes in the ground?


Proof we live on a giant bowling ball!
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P Sargent York
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
rik_everglade
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've known Darren since junior high. Very sad.
 
