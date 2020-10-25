 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTOV9 Steubenville-Wheeling)   Bob eats sh*t   (wtov9.com) divider line
48
    More: News  
•       •       •

1040 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2020 at 1:35 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Angry Manatee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OK.... 2020 throws us a bone....
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cdn.pastemagazine.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well...bye.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somewhere his POS lawyers are shedding a tear over his salty thin skinned ass.

Good riddance. I hope they bury him in a toxic pit.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh no!

Anyway...
 
spaztic lv6 cleric [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll raise a glass to one more POS rotting in hell.

/cheers folks!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Murray. He was a staunch ally for coal miners

The world is chock full of people who will say any goddam thing
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not worth the oxygen he drew from the atmosphere.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A spokesperson told me he was surrounded by family and it was not COVID-19 related

IS this the 2020 version for rich old bastards  of "IT wasn't AIDS RELATED...for SURE..." from the 80's.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
yeah, that dude lived to be 80 and was rich as fark for a very large chunk of those years -because he treated his employees like shait, treated the literal earth like shiat, lobbied congress/full-on-purchased political support to make the world worse for every single other human (than those with access to his fortune) and now.....

-dies peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, after enjoying the best medical care money can buy anywhere on earth-


f*ck Bob Murray. and f*ck his memory, family, and fortune too. and yeah, sure "he died of the black lung" -but see how and when before you tell me "he got what he deserved."

his life story shows us a "loving and just" god is a desperate, childish fantasy disproved yet again...


Coal: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube aw6RsUhw1Q8
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/well-played, subby, well-played.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good riddance. Thanks 2020 for one good thing to happen.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Finally, some good news.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

luna1580: his life story shows us a "loving and just" god is a desperate, childish fantasy disproved yet again...


Also disprove the entire concept of karma.

/india? maybe you should rethink your whole culture/religion uh?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ohio Valley coal giant Bob Murray died inside his St. Clairsville home Sunday morning. A spokesperson told me he was surrounded by family and it was not COVID-19 related.

Well that doesn't sound very innocent.  You might want to look in to all of those people.
 
chawco
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, not gonna shed a tear over this one.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Oh no!

Anyway...


My thoughts exactly.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, that guy.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And he never got to see a single penny of that black lung fund he was trying to get his pudgy fingers into, the fat bastid!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Well hello, Bob.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He was a staunch ally for coal miners

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yay!
 
lincoln65
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Progress made one funeral at a time.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fusillade762: He was a staunch ally for coal mining companies

[Fark user image image 480x360]


FTFE

He couldn't give a shiat about the actual miners if they weren't making him enough money.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Could someone please explain the headline? I mean, I obviously agree with the sentiment, but there's also some joke I assume...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The world just became a tiny bit better.
 
Mukster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One down, far too many to go....
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Could someone please explain the headline? I mean, I obviously agree with the sentiment, but there's also some joke I assume...


From Wiki:

The 2019 episode ended with a musical number, led by Oliver, telling Murray to "eat shiat", in which a series of intentionally outlandish and obviously false accusations were leveled at Murray, citing a statement by Jeffrey D. Cramer - the circuit court judge in the case between Murray and Oliver - noting that the Supreme Court has long upheld "'loose, figurative' language that cannot reasonably be understood to convey facts" as protected speech.[37][50] The song's telling Murray to "eat shiat" was a reference to a 2015 incident where, in response to a bonus program implemented at one of Murray's mines which union members feared would undermine safety, a miner voided his bonus check, wrote "Eat shiat Bob" on the back of it, and returned it to management,[51][52] which Oliver covered in his original 2017 episode on the coal industry.[37][40]
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is it rude to slow lap?
 
Iczer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I believe the worms shall be turning him into shiat, less him eating any.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mr. Nutterbutter inconsolable
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Could someone please explain the headline? I mean, I obviously agree with the sentiment, but there's also some joke I assume...


Last Week Tonight: Eat Shit, Bob: The Musical
Youtube c5W06xR8EYk
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: Prof. Frink: Could someone please explain the headline? I mean, I obviously agree with the sentiment, but there's also some joke I assume...

From Wiki:

The 2019 episode ended with a musical number, led by Oliver, telling Murray to "eat shiat", in which a series of intentionally outlandish and obviously false accusations were leveled at Murray, citing a statement by Jeffrey D. Cramer - the circuit court judge in the case between Murray and Oliver - noting that the Supreme Court has long upheld "'loose, figurative' language that cannot reasonably be understood to convey facts" as protected speech.[37][50] The song's telling Murray to "eat shiat" was a reference to a 2015 incident where, in response to a bonus program implemented at one of Murray's mines which union members feared would undermine safety, a miner voided his bonus check, wrote "Eat shiat Bob" on the back of it, and returned it to management,[51][52] which Oliver covered in his original 2017 episode on the coal industry.[37][40]


Only the best musical number of all time.
 
symptomoftheuniverse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rot in hell you farking piece of shiat
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've never wished a man dead, but I have read some obituaries with great pleasure.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Somewhere his POS lawyers are shedding a tear over his salty thin skinned ass.

Good riddance. I hope they bury him in a toxic pit.


They're probably shedding tears over lost paychecks- this guy was gold for them
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: And he never got to see a single penny of that black lung fund he was trying to get his pudgy fingers into, the fat bastid!

[Fark user image image 314x302]
Well hello, Bob.


Unfortunately, his family can fight for back pay if they really want to.

So they'd get a lump sum payment for any payments he would've received that could have gone to care and would then be missing from estate.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Could someone please explain the headline? I mean, I obviously agree with the sentiment, but there's also some joke I assume...


You got any real estate under that rock?
 
Directorscut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
+1 For subby
It would be a real shame if people who disagreed with the sentiment of Bob being "A staunch ally of coal miners" would tell the author how they feel about her opinion of Bob.
 
delysid25
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Black Lung is a Helluva a Drug
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ate. He can't eat no more cause he dead.
 
Directorscut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Is it rude to slow lap?


Not at all, Hell, I would even understand a slow fap.

/last post I swear
// Slightly giddy at the news
///  Triple slashes for Bobby's ashes
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The light at the end of the tunnel just got a little brighter.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
RIP in hell.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All this talk of shiat, and joy at Bob's misfortune, reminds me of Reese Witherspoon.

NSFW  Strong language.

Look who got beat with the ugly stick, from Freeway
Youtube Ph3aCaj86oo
 
delysid25
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rereading TekWar: All this talk of shiat, and joy at Bob's misfortune, reminds me of Reese Witherspoon.

NSFW  Strong language.

[YouTube video: Look who got beat with the ugly stick, from Freeway]


My dick may not function but I have not lost my smile
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.