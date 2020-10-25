 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Yeah, I'll just say "fetch" for short   (nypost.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

694 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2020 at 12:05 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll keep saying "for the greater good", thanks.

/ironic that this rag is the one promoting it, for pretty obvious reasons
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I'll keep saying "for the greater good", thanks.

/ironic that this rag is the one promoting it, for pretty obvious reasons


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trocadero: BumpInTheNight: I'll keep saying "for the greater good", thanks.

/ironic that this rag is the one promoting it, for pretty obvious reasons

[media1.tenor.com image 498x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


SHUT IT!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"putting the concern of society higher than one's own interests."

Yeah, this is not a word Americans will adopt.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA: the likely 2020 "word of the year" in Denmark is "samfundssind - which the Danish Language Council defines as "putting the concern of society higher than one's own interests."

A foreign concept for many Americans
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Last year Americans went wild for hygge

I've never heard nor seen that word in my life.  Am I so un-hip that it looks to me like someone is stroking out and trying to say Hi?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTP is still a thing?
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Last year Americans went wild for hygge, which encompasses all things cozy and comforting


We did?
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: "putting the concern of society higher than one's own interests."

Yeah, this is not a word Americans will adopt.


Soshalism
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Oblig:[Fark user image image 425x196]


"Is this my mantra?"

"No. It's the WiFi password."
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hakuna matata mofo

/ikea made my haagen dasz
 
Eravior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Last year Americans went wild for hygge

I've never heard nor seen that word in my life.  Am I so un-hip that it looks to me like someone is stroking out and trying to say Hi?


No, it's the children who are wrong.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: FTFA: the likely 2020 "word of the year" in Denmark is "samfundssind - which the Danish Language Council defines as "putting the concern of society higher than one's own interests."

A foreign concept for many Americans


Well, it's Danish so yes it's foreign
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.