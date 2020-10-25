 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Bishop of Paisley John Keenan has talked COVID into not spreading on Christmas Day so Scottish families can be together   (bbc.com) divider line
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One would think that current events would cause more people to see religion for the perpetuating pile of horse shiat that it is.

/one would think
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let me know how that works out for ya'.  One of the crazy TV preachers blew it away with his magical holy breath back at the beginning of this mess and things got worse. Maybe Covid loves Jesus
 
cookiedough [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sure, just make sure all your goodbyes are said since half your family will be ill and quite a few will die in the new year. What an idiot
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The religious are so farking stupid.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What's he got to say? Oh, irrel. That's my favourite kind of elephant!
 
MasterPython
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: One would think that current events would cause more people to see religion for the perpetuating pile of horse shiat that it is.

/one would think


He's the one in charge of mixing the koolaide. Why would he think?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cookiedough: Sure, just make sure all your goodbyes are said since half your family will be ill and quite a few will die in the new year. What an idiot


That's so bogus.  What a waste of Christmas presents.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Easter & Pentecost are the big Christian holy days. Christmas is almost secular in comparison.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Those collection plates ain't gonna fill themselves.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But Karen put that top hat in place, and lo and behold, Coughy the Covidman sprung back to life, because he was made of Christmas virus.  It was a miracle!

Turn off the TV kids, it's time to bury Nana.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's a virus. You can't reason with it. You can't bully it. It's not going to 'take a day off' if you promise not to try to find a vaccine for it that day
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I know he's in Scotland but that's close enough

Are you a Protestant or Catholic Atheist Jew? Christopher Hitchens
Youtube sFsD4SqBbKY
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
let them enjoy their day. for these people it's about the birth of Christ. some folks have no idea what faith can do. not saying it's right or wrong. i'm saying these people have convictions. beliefs come with a price.
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is COVID setting off carbombs again?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Another religious nut that thing freedom of religion should include actual non symbolic human sacrifice.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
think, not thing.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Death cult at it again, I see.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does he think this would actually do any good ? The minute people get an inch of freedom they'll take a foot.
 
Callous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: It's a virus. You can't reason with it. You can't bully it. It's not going to 'take a day off' if you promise not to try to find a vaccine for it that day


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: let them enjoy their day. for these people it's about the birth of Christ. some folks have no idea what faith can do. not saying it's right or wrong. i'm saying these people have convictions. beliefs come with a price.


The price of those beliefs is perpetuating a public health crisis for everyone else. I don't think Jesus would be in favour of that.

And Christians in earlier times have endured far worse hardships for expressing their beliefs than suffering the inconvenience of not being able to see the fam for a bit, and the inevitable falling out over a drunken game of charades.
 
