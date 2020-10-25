 Skip to content
(The Hollywood Reporter)   Italy closes down all movie theaters nationwide, again. Indossa una maschera, dannazione   (hollywoodreporter.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even the Cinema Paradiso?

Sad
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the porn palaces?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ay chihuahua!
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You could say that closing them down was... The Italian Job.
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

baka-san: Even the Cinema Paradiso?

Sad


My nonagenarian dad goes on and on about this damn movie.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Considering most productions have already moved their release date to next year or sold the rights to streaming services, it doesn't make much sense to keep them open.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anybody remember way back when Craig Kilborn was hosting The Daily Show and they used to do the Italian box office numbers?

Ah, here we go (looks like they continued it when Stewart took over)

BIGLIETTERIA INCASSO

I just remember one of them where all three synopses ended with "Tom Hanks dies".
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I haven't been to a movie theater since 2005. I had to look up the movie to figure that out.
 
tasteme
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was thinking if moving to Italy. I hear there is lots of recently opened housing.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Inconsolable

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Anybody remember way back when Craig Kilborn was hosting The Daily Show and they used to do the Italian box office numbers?

Ah, here we go (looks like they continued it when Stewart took over)

BIGLIETTERIA INCASSO

I just remember one of them where all three synopses ended with "Tom Hanks dies".


Hard to believe Jon Stewart looked that young.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Who cares?


Nice fark name Nazi Trumper
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Between the pandemic and me getting a decent home theater, it will be a cold day in hell before I see a movie in public again.
 
