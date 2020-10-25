 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Sexpert reveals the disgusting habit men need to stop 'immediately.' Yes it it involves butt stuff, but not the kind men want to deal with   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
84
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

3729 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Oct 2020 at 9:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There are too many men out there to put up with poor hygiene. I don't want to hear complaints, you're the one sleeping with a dirty man.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe us men with higher standards aren't forward enough about promoting the fact we have higher hygiene standards.

I'd be embarrassed at myself if I ever wore underwear with literal poop on them, and I certainly wouldn't expect someone else to clean it up.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
PersonBidetManWomanCushionpushin'
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Xai: Maybe us men with higher standards aren't forward enough about promoting the fact we have higher hygiene standards.

I'd be embarrassed at myself if I ever wore underwear with literal poop on them, and I certainly wouldn't expect someone else to clean it up.


Your argument is invalid as you are a Farker, who naturally has poop coming out at all times.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I read TFA.  It did not describe a disgusting habit men need to stop 'immediately'.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wiping my dick on the curtains after sex?
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clean your ass. Clean your junk. Clean your hands.

This should not be difficult to remember, nor should it be hard to do.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Current Resident
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: Clean your ass. Clean your junk. Clean your hands.

This should not be difficult to remember, nor should it be hard to do.


Ah yes, the whore bath. Takes me back to the first couple of weeks of boot camp.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, the one time I want a Daily Fail link with more pics. That lady is cute as hell, and looks likes she's got some wonderful curves...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: [media3.giphy.com image 267x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Had a friend that dated a woman that told him up front that she hated that shiat, and that she'd cockpunch him if he was dumb enough to try it.  Like a genius, he had to try it...

/she was a baker by trade
//with forearms like Popeye
///his only comment was that Bruce Lee would have been impressed at her short punch skills
////he was walking a little funny too
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeArmondVI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
drta but I wonder if it's for men to wash their asses.

If so, there's already a theme song for it.

James Kochalka Superstar - Wash Your Ass
Youtube 9MWi7MPQBKQ
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says this person advising that women 'clean themselves sick,' without batting an eye.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Xai: Maybe us men with higher standards aren't forward enough about promoting the fact we have higher hygiene standards.

I'd be embarrassed at myself if I ever wore underwear with literal poop on them, and I certainly wouldn't expect someone else to clean it up.

Your argument is invalid as you are a Farker, who naturally has poop coming out at all times.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warning; some NSFW language. But very, VERY relevant.

Del tha Funkee Homosapien - If You Must
Youtube suktiBzb7o0
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Person Woman Man Camera Smegma
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't look it up... I can't puke rainbows anymore
 
upndn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dnrtfa

/pull my finger
//do it again
///sharded
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I married me an Asian man. That means no skid marks + a weird pitcher thing next to the toilet that I know is involved in post-poop rituals somehow but, mercifully, no details.

India has this rep in the west for being dirty, but at least they clean their asses properly. Respect.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that this is an actual "article" shows how much better things were years ago...
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neurotypical people are weird.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dudes. Go to the bathroom, drop trou, and wipe your ass with a fresh piece of tp. Now move it closer to your nose until you just cant anymore. Remember this moment everytime you want a girl to go down on you.

Now go and live a better life.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thenixon: Says this person advising that women 'clean themselves sick,' without batting an eye.


Yeah, this. I'm not saying we men are without fault (and you know who you are you dirty-ass bastards) but don't sit here and even try to tell me that all women are sparkling clean and fresh. I've had to clean women's restrooms before. Y'all can be a filthy farking breed.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's 2020.  I have a literal made-in-Korea remote control robot to thoroughly wash my butt with 105-degree perfectly-aimed water.  If you can do that, why wouldn't you do that?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemme just update my dating profile to mention that I wash my ass.
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even want my wife to touch me if I feel stinky - I'd rather hop in the shower quick.  Plus the cleaner I am the more she's interested in fun pre-stuff.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you use toilet paper to clean your butt... ewww.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gotten that age where my asshole gets irritated if I don't apply some wet wipes to clean thoroughly after a bowel movement. One day I'd love to have a bathroom with a power plug located net to the toilet so can I add a seat with a bidet so I can power wash that sphincter.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Maybe us men with higher standards aren't forward enough about promoting the fact we have higher hygiene standards.

I'd be embarrassed at myself if I ever wore underwear with literal poop on them, and I certainly wouldn't expect someone else to clean it up.


Way back in college, I briefly dated a guy who had bad habits like rarely washing clothes. He ran out of clean underwear, and just went commando. His jeans had a skid mark that was noticeable from the outside.

It's not just a guy thing, either.  I work with a woman who's left skid marks on the office chair we share. She also has as bad a beard as her husband
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work at an Amazon facility that handles customer returns.  This morning, I processed a return for a fleshlight type device. One of the prompts on the process software asks if the product looks used or damaged.  I didn't even bother opening the package and clicked *used*.  At $15/hr, that ain't enough for me to investigate.

I know this has nothing to do with buttstuff.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's less than 10%. Come on that's not a big dif.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

radiovox: I work at an Amazon facility that handles customer returns.  This morning, I processed a return for a fleshlight type device. One of the prompts on the process software asks if the product looks used or damaged.  I didn't even bother opening the package and clicked *used*.  At $15/hr, that ain't enough for me to investigate.

I know this has nothing to do with buttstuff.


Coward.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When women are in the mood they don't want to stop for anything.  Sick, dirty, stinky, when they're ready to go they don't give a shiat, just get to it. I've offered to take a shower first but nope, get to it.  I don't want to touch or be touched when I'm sick but oh here she comes, who cares that I have a 101 temperature and so stuffed up I can barely breathe...clothes off, get to it.  I just took a dump you don't have to go down on...ok if you insist.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: Thenixon: Says this person advising that women 'clean themselves sick,' without batting an eye.

Yeah, this. I'm not saying we men are without fault (and you know who you are you dirty-ass bastards) but don't sit here and even try to tell me that all women are sparkling clean and fresh. I've had to clean women's restrooms before. Y'all can be a filthy farking breed.


CSB Reminds me of an incident the wife experienced a few years ago (in a Zellers, so that long ago) We were in the little restaurant and Mrs. Jorm announces she has to go to the bathroom and departs. She shows back up really fast looking a little distraught. "Someone hot-carled the whole farking bathroom" she says. She then goes and asks a worker to please clean the ladies' room post haste. He gets a slightly annoyed look on his face that says "Oh, great, is there a little water on the counter or something?" and he gets a mop and heads into the room of horror. He emerges shortly after looking extremely sad and defeated. 'I think I need a bigger mop" he says.
/CSB
//I've never found shiat anywhere but in the toilet in a men's room.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: If you use toilet paper to clean your butt... ewww.


I drive a truck. If you can convince Pilot or TA to switch to bidets, more power to you. I never get to shiat in my own house.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the waist up that broad looks relatively fit.
So maybe it's the way she's sitting, but them are some SERIOUS thunder thighs.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fart while getting a blowjob?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think it's great when they use 'toxic masculinity' to describe pretty much every behaviour that's bad. It's a ridiculous sexist term and it deserves to be overused until it means nothing.
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: I married me an Asian man. That means no skid marks + a weird pitcher thing next to the toilet that I know is involved in post-poop rituals somehow but, mercifully, no details.

India has this rep in the west for being dirty, but at least they clean their asses properly. Respect.


I roomed with a Chinese-American guy.  Skidmark city and we had to tell him to please don't just leave them sitting by the toilet where we would have to see them.  I do think the Army cured him of that though.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

radiovox: I work at an Amazon facility that handles customer returns.  This morning, I processed a return for a fleshlight type device. One of the prompts on the process software asks if the product looks used or damaged.  I didn't even bother opening the package and clicked *used*.  At $15/hr, that ain't enough for me to investigate.

I know this has nothing to do with buttstuff.


Everywhere I've been it's a state health code violation to accept returns on sex toys.

\used to work in the retail part of that industry
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The headline is about a habit that men need to stop, but then the author talks about what she wants men to start doing.

MAKE UP YOUR MIND.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA: male hygiene, and the abysmally low standard we set for it, serves as yet another nod to the gendered double standards that dominate heterosexual relationships

Here we go, women make the decision and it is still men's fault. Kitten, either raise your standards or accept the fact that a man that washes his undercarriage wouldn't settle for you.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: One day I'd love to have a bathroom with a power plug located net to the toilet so can I add a seat with a bidet so I can power wash that sphincter.


Why do you need electricity? Bidets built into the seats use water pressure.
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

radiovox: I work at an Amazon facility that handles customer returns.  This morning, I processed a return for a fleshlight type device. One of the prompts on the process software asks if the product looks used or damaged.  I didn't even bother opening the package and clicked *used*.  At $15/hr, that ain't enough for me to investigate.

I know this has nothing to do with buttstuff.


Remember.  It's not THEIR fleshlight.  It is A fleshlight.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
God damn it.
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CommonName2: FTA: male hygiene, and the abysmally low standard we set for it, serves as yet another nod to the gendered double standards that dominate heterosexual relationships

Here we go, women make the decision and it is still men's fault. Kitten, either raise your standards or accept the fact that a man that washes his undercarriage wouldn't settle for you.


Look.  I shower once a month whether I need it or not.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Get a Washlet, you nasty assholes.
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.