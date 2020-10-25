 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   One person died and seventeen others were hurt after a tractor lost control during a hayride. Oh Deere   (cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

440 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Oct 2020 at 10:41 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been on a hayride. Possibly the lamest way I can think of to spend your time. And in the middle of a pandemic? Why would you do that?

Sorry you died and all, 32 year old woman. But you should have just stayed home for both health and lameness reasons.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I rebuild old tractors. Don't fark around with heavy equipment.
And don't take hayrides during a monkeyfeather pandemic.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And when they finally pulled the body from the wreckage, it looked

LIKE THIS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Social Justice Warlock [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What was the tractor controlling?
 
The Flexecutioner [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hay is for hearses.

/sry
//dnrtfa
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Going on a hayride at a farm sounds eerily similar to going on a crane ride at a construction site, but one is great fun and the other is something that would get a crew fired and blacklisted for the rest of their lives.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
18 Trump voters taken out.  I wonder if they voted early or mail in?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Going on a hayride at a farm sounds eerily similar to going on a crane ride at a construction site, but one is great fun and the other is something that would get a crew fired and blacklisted for the rest of their lives.


I think the one that sounds like fun *is* the one that would get a crew fired and blacklisted for the rest of their lives. The only value of a hayride is if there's booze and/or it's cold and you're going to a campfire with a lonely hot chick who forgot to bring a coat and needs you to help her keep warm.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The driver was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.

Is that just shy of reckless driving and without the penalty?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I swear I've read this script as the start of a slasher flick.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When I was in high school one of my buddies lived on 200+ acres of farm and forest land. When his folks would leave town we would have huge parties and would inevitably end up piling into and onto his Dad's giant John Deere (stuffed cab and people clinging to the sides and top) and we would bounce through a giant field at about 30 mph. Staggeringly nobody ever died.

Once someone did open the door into the head of someone who was riding by on a horse and smashed/beaded all of the glass on the door (guy was wearing a Superman shirt, I swear). He was confused and a little bloody, but fine.

His dad was livid. I saw his dad at a funeral a few years ago and we had a laugh about how it actually happened.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I rebuild old tractors. Don't fark around with heavy equipment.
And don't take hayrides during a monkeyfeather pandemic.


I admire what you do.  Hayrides used to be on a wagon pulled by horses, which are smarter than your average person who says he can drive a tractor.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: vudukungfu: I rebuild old tractors. Don't fark around with heavy equipment.
And don't take hayrides during a monkeyfeather pandemic.

I admire what you do.  Hayrides used to be on a wagon pulled by horses, which are smarter than your average person who says he can drive a tractor.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I've been on a hayride. Possibly the lamest way I can think of to spend your time. And in the middle of a pandemic?


Back around 2000 I was home for christmas in Western New York, not too far South of Buffalo, and it was kind of a big family gathering, the first time so many family members had gotten together in about a decade. My mom had arranged for a christmas eve tractor ride in the neighborhood. Come christmas eve it was 33-degrees (Fahrenheit, 1-degree Celsius) and raining. I refused to go on the tractor ride and it actually caused a fair bit of drama with some relatives accusing me of just being difficult. Two days later I was one of the few family members who was not sick.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mock26: Three Crooked Squirrels: I've been on a hayride. Possibly the lamest way I can think of to spend your time. And in the middle of a pandemic?

Back around 2000 I was home for christmas in Western New York, not too far South of Buffalo, and it was kind of a big family gathering, the first time so many family members had gotten together in about a decade. My mom had arranged for a christmas eve tractor ride in the neighborhood. Come christmas eve it was 33-degrees (Fahrenheit, 1-degree Celsius) and raining. I refused to go on the tractor ride and it actually caused a fair bit of drama with some relatives accusing me of just being difficult. Two days later I was one of the few family members who was not sick.


It's 2020 and there are still people who think that the cold causes diseases. If -1 C caused sickness then everyone in Canada would be sick for roughly half the year, every year.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The driver was cited "for failure to reduce speed" with a tractor that "was undersized for the hayride."

So....a bigger, taller tractor would have gone slower and not flipped over on the incline?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've had more cousins get injured riding on tractors and wagons than probably any other farm implement.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

C18H27NO3: Is that just shy of reckless driving and without the penalty?


Nope, it's the BS catch-all charge for police to fleece you of a quick $150. It's a charge that literally covers anything because you could be traveling 0.000001 inches per fortnight and police will still say you could have avoided an accident if you had just slowed down.

The other one is "traveling too fast for conditions." If your car slides into a ditch and doesn't damage a thing, you're still getting a ticket. Years ago there was a morning where a specific road in town had some black ice. I was driving down the road, looked ahead, and saw a couple cars in the ditch at the same time the car out in front of me started sliding off the road. I eased off the accelerator, barely touched the brake pedal, and my car was then sliding right into the ditch. As the town police arranged for tow trucks, the officers were walking along and writing "too fast for conditions" tickets at the same time they called a salt truck to show up and actually properly condition the road. I took that ticket to trial despite the prosecutor badgering me to plead guilty and pulling all kinds of shenanigans to repeatedly delay the trial with continuances. It took about 14 months to finally get in front of the judge. The whole thing came down to me asking the officer who wrote the tickets what speed they thought was appropriate for conditions if multiple people were driving slowly, slid off the road due to black ice, and the town had to call out a salt truck to fix conditions on the road. The judge ruled in my favor by saying the law was indeed vague (it always has been vague to just be a money maker charge) and that it was just one bad morning where fog had frozen on the road before the sun came up, and the fact that the town had to send out a salt truck showed a lack of proper care for road conditions. Before leaving I asked the judge if he could do something to void all the tickets given to other motorists that the prosecutor no doubt got them to just plead guilty. Can you wipe out their convictions and refund the fines? Obviously, no.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.