(Boing Boing)   With the rent payment due, and no money for you, that's a moray   (boingboing.net) divider line
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did you steal that from, subby?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, rent in eels? Okay, sure, why not?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They delivered them via hovercraft.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how they handled divorce settlements as well. They called it eeley money.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Road_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any word about if they were shrieking or not?
 
trasnform
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm an eel, so what of it?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smoked eels are delicious. Used to setup foam floats with hooks and bait in the evening and go out in a kayak in the morning to collect eels in the morning. Then grandpa would smoke them.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trasnform
‘’ 1 hour ago  

astelmaszek: Smoked eels are delicious. Used to setup foam floats with hooks and bait in the evening and go out in a kayak in the morning to collect eels in the morning. Then grandpa would smoke them.


What do you use for that, a bong?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Um, rent in eels? Okay, sure, why not?


What's the conversion to fiddler crabs or wombats?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: They delivered them via hovercraft.


That's silly, they didn't have hovercraft in those days. They had to fill a knarr or a balinger with those eels.
 
metamax
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: Smoked eels are delicious. Used to setup foam floats with hooks and bait in the evening and go out in a kayak in the morning to collect eels in the morning. Then grandpa would smoke them.


Once you get a good eel habit going the tendency is to take it too far.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fallingcow: [i.redd.it image 850x915]


So....they're f*cking Aliens.

/Nuke it from orbit
 
TheReject
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This article is so far from what I was expecting I want to read it three times.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: fallingcow: [i.redd.it image 850x915]

So....they're f*cking Aliens.

/Nuke it from orbit


Ps:  back in the late 80s I worked for a tropical fish wholesaler and we sold "freshwater Morays" (not even close) called <oh geez> Snowflake Eels.  They were no snowflakes and I can tell you from experience getting bit by one SUCKS.

/The little pufferfish were worse, still got a scar where I'm missing a tiny chunk of my palm
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fallingcow: [i.redd.it image 850x915]


Basically, it's this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is logical, for eel is tasty.
 
evanate
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ye olde ramblings: "The important thing is that I had an onion on my belt, which was the style at that time.  And we paid all our bills in eels-not those big ocean eels, mind you, like morays and nonesuch.  No one could make change for those big suckers.  So we all carried around a brace of river eels, or what we like to refer to as folding money.  And let me tell you what-there was nothing better than putting on an old pair of pants and finding an eel or two in the pocket.  They'd be all bent up but still legal tender so when you got deeper into the drink on account of those bent-up forgotten eels we'd call it going on a bender."
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Boo
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

metamax: astelmaszek: Smoked eels are delicious. Used to setup foam floats with hooks and bait in the evening and go out in a kayak in the morning to collect eels in the morning. Then grandpa would smoke them.

Once you get a good eel habit going the tendency is to take it too far.


Seriously. My cousin got hooked on eel and finally went to rehab when he found himself huffing rattlesnakes. Eel: not even once
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

metamax: astelmaszek: Smoked eels are delicious. Used to setup foam floats with hooks and bait in the evening and go out in a kayak in the morning to collect eels in the morning. Then grandpa would smoke them.

Once you get a good eel habit going the tendency is to take it too far.


"We had two bags of Reels, 75 pellets of scales, five sheets of high-powered eel-catching instructions, a cooler half-full of budweiser, and a whole galaxy of multi-colored fly hooks, sinkers, screamers, laughers. Also a quart of water, a quart of tequila, and a pint of raw eel pheromones..."
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Eels Song | The Mighty Boosh | BBC Studios
Youtube 0AckvdGbk4w
 
