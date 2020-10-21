 Skip to content
(Inforum)   North Dakota wants to use $16 million in coronavirus funding to help tiny, struggling mom-and-pop oil companies do more fracking   (inforum.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not like their hospitals are full, or that Fargo only has 1 open ICU bed.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Say, Lou, didya hear the one about the guy who couldn't afford personalized plates, so he went and changed his name to J3L2404?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too many of these uneconomic wells. Too many rigs. Too much excess production to even process and deliver to market.

So socialist North Dakota is going to keep them afloat for another quarter.

There's Cowboy Free Markets for ya.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh More proof that all that hand wringing over "soshulisms" is pure bullshiat.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they have to spend it on something, and it is not like there are a whole bunch of people to spend it on. And a GOP administration is not going to spend it on sick people. So.... They will just squander it as free money.

Sure it is asinine. But isn't it obvious?
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense to me.  How else are government officials going to get our money back?   Survivors surely don't pay out as much as a productive hole in the ground.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder how quickly they will rip through all the recoverable oil and gas and then have to try to go back to farming with destroyed water tables.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yes, it is.  Give money to a government and they will spend it. I worked in state government for years, and you had to spend every penny in the agency's budget, because if you didn't, the agency couldn't ask for more.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
...good thing trump doesn't want to give money to blue states!  Damn those people who would use the money to survive!!
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Not excusing it (EVER) but it's not out of line with the state's historical precedent, and it was something I've been specifically hating for about a week since the news dropped. N.D. is among the top receivers of federal emergency funding for agriculture (droughts, blizzards, floods), and it's been erring on the side of the coal industry in Mercer, McLean and Oliver counties forever. When Kevin Cramer (garbage be upon him) ran a senate race, he picked Harold Hamm to be his finance chair.

There have been locals other than me (and much better placed) who've tried to antagonize against the $16 million oil giveaway. Not sure if it will work.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

There have been communications sent to the governor, the legislature (currently out of session) and letters to the editor printed about how farked up the CARES giveaway is. We could be increasing the contact tracing teams AND giving masks to everyone in the state for that money. But nope, Oil!
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Embezzle and steal from the needy to fund the rich. It's the Conservative Christian Way

Praise Jeebuz
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At $16M Devin Nunes could run Pineapple Farm there.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Until the pandemic is under control and people start traveling more, fracking is a non-starter.
People haven't burned off enough of the oil that's already out of the ground for it to make economic sense to drill for more.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is capitalism. The government exists only to help private enterprises maximize wealth.
 
rka
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ND has been one of the more socialist states since...forever.

I got my student loans for college through the State owned Bank of ND and while I was in school I'd drive past the State owned Mill. The nation's largest flour mill as well as being the nation's only state own flour mill.

Not exactly a foreign concept if people really take a look at what's around them. (Which they don't of course.)
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, families on food stamps are put through an embarrassing amount of scrutiny because they may try to cheat the system by purchasing sharp cheddar instead of mild.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pffft, Water, what did water ever do for us? You can't run your car on water. People drown in it. It wrecks homes when it floods.

I say we get rid of it and replace it with natural, useful oil.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey our trump wanna be gov put some of our CARES Act dollars into a strip club that Stormy Daniels visited.

https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/co​l​umnists/phil_kabler/statehouse-beat-ta​ttoo-parlor-strip-club-cash-in-on-care​s-act-grants/article_a32d3781-44af-51d​d-84ee-c0c1117c9a26.html
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Aaaaaand.... it's gone.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LIES! FAKE NEWS! Corona is completely under control in ND. The corner has been rounded.

Al Tsheimers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The government should not pick winners and losers, when they are asked to support clean energy. Does not apply when fossil fuel companies have their tin cup out.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

But it's all they have! They didn't bother making their economy viable in any other way.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

You might be surprised that this is how any large organization works, including corporations.
 
reveal101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In the interior of BC I've heard the term the Kelownavirus
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I've worked in private industry for over 20 years and I have some news for you: It's the same!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You could say they're...
<puts on sunglasses>
Too big to Shale
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Every large corporation works that way. "End of the fiscal year is coming up, and we still have money in the budget. I need everyone's capital equipment wish list by COB today". If they don't spend it all, the bean counters cut their budget for next year. If they thought ahead, and put the savings by not spending on things they don't really need into a spreadsheet, and give that to management as a "cost saving measure", they would probably get a bonus.
 
