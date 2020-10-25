 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   What's left of California is going up in flames this week   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Christ, people. RAKE YOUR FORESTS!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Voter suppression!!!
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Homeless encampments?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We've been waking up in Sacramento the last several mornings to the cleanest air we've had in many months, probably not since Spring.

So anyway, dammitsomuch.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rake harder, boy!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learn to swim be fireproof.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: And nothing of value was lost.


California grows a tremendous amount of the nation's food and contributes quite a bit to our GDP.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: NotThatGuyAgain: And nothing of value was lost.

California grows a tremendous amount of the nation's food and contributes quite a bit to our GDP.


Yes, but u have snooty librul eleets.

Chexmix, lib.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Homeless encampments?


Threeper Training Camps?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: And nothing of value was lost.


username checks out.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: And nothing of value was lost.


The areas that are burning are the most Republican.

Just thought I'd throw that out there.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: And nothing of value was lost.


Spoken like a true Cletus Jimmy-Bob Cooter the III
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: NotThatGuyAgain: And nothing of value was lost.

California grows a tremendous amount of the nation's food and contributes quite a bit to our GDP.


Like it couldn't be grown anywhere else.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: [Fark user image image 400x247]


Okay. Good for you.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: NotThatGuyAgain: And nothing of value was lost.

Spoken like a true Cletus Jimmy-Bob Cooter the III


Lol...
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: NotThatGuyAgain: And nothing of value was lost.

California grows a tremendous amount of the nation's food and contributes quite a bit to our GDP.


Five will get you ten that poster lives in a shiathole state that takes California money.
All the red states live off CA and NY.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: NotThatGuyAgain: And nothing of value was lost.

California grows a tremendous amount of the nation's food and contributes quite a bit to our GDP.


Over 14 %

Slightly more than texas and florida combined.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of East Coasters feel distanced from the out of control inferno situation but it's only a matter of a few years at the rate things are going. Earth is on a trajectory of immolation that was theorized 5 decades ago and is now right in front of you. These are grim projections but Steve Gutenberg will survive and breed with egrets, manatees, and desert tortoises to enable highly heat resistant life on this planet to perpetuate.
 
apocryphaandmyth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: khatores: NotThatGuyAgain: And nothing of value was lost.

California grows a tremendous amount of the nation's food and contributes quite a bit to our GDP.

Like it couldn't be grown anywhere else.


It'd be some work to divert the entire Colorado river somewhere else.  But if we did, Devin Nunes would have nothing to run on.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Christ, people. RAKE YOUR FORESTS!


And your lawns!

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not so much the rest of the state as "the same parts of the bay area that were on fire last time," but okay.

Friendly reminder, people: California is big. Really, really big.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: khatores: NotThatGuyAgain: And nothing of value was lost.

California grows a tremendous amount of the nation's food and contributes quite a bit to our GDP.

Five will get you ten that poster lives in a shiathole state that takes California money.
All the red states live off CA and NY.


Dollars to donuts that poster is a retread of some other dumbass whose ability to "foster discussion" was falling off hard for reasons we aren't supposed to mention.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: [Fark user image 400x247] [View Full Size image _x_]


California on fire vs. Arizona in July/August?  Probably about the same temperature.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just got off talking to a friend in Grass Valley who lost power about an hour ago and is expected to be off through Tuesday.  Hopefully it works.
 
khatores
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bfh0417: khatores: NotThatGuyAgain: And nothing of value was lost.

California grows a tremendous amount of the nation's food and contributes quite a bit to our GDP.

Like it couldn't be grown anywhere else.


How many acres do you farm?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sir Paul: Just got off talking to a friend in Grass Valley who lost power about an hour ago and is expected to be off through Tuesday.  Hopefully it works.


I'm curious what the plan is to power refrigerators and freezers until Tuesday. I would think that the limited number of people with generators would present a not insignificant risk of sparking more fires.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

khatores: NotThatGuyAgain: And nothing of value was lost.

California grows a tremendous amount of the nation's food and contributes quite a bit to our GDP.


Give your sarcasm detector a good smack.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pounddawg: NotThatGuyAgain: And nothing of value was lost.

username checks out.

[Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 850x637]


Give your sarcasm detector a good smack.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: NotThatGuyAgain: And nothing of value was lost.

The areas that are burning are the most Republican.

Just thought I'd throw that out there.


Give your sarcasm detector a good smack.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ISO15693: NotThatGuyAgain: And nothing of value was lost.

Spoken like a true Cletus Jimmy-Bob Cooter the III


Give your sarcasm detector a good smack.
 
alienated
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It sprinkled a wee bit between first break and lunch in the Conejo Valley, which was kinda nice.
I would prefer it to dump about an inch in NorCal though. DItto for Colorado ( any anyplace else that is burning ) .
 
alienated
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Sir Paul: Just got off talking to a friend in Grass Valley who lost power about an hour ago and is expected to be off through Tuesday.  Hopefully it works.

I'm curious what the plan is to power refrigerators and freezers until Tuesday. I would think that the limited number of people with generators would present a not insignificant risk of sparking more fires.


They cut the power due to winds mostly, so the lines don't arc and make things worse. Sadly, PGE folks are kind of used to this by now. It gets restored as conditions improve bit by bit.

Glad I dumped that stock when they railed against homeowner solar as evil. Stock that was in the family for over 50 years. I lost a lot, but it cleared my conscience.
Buncha scumbags ( not you linepeople or working stiffs- I am talking about the board and mgmt. )
 
khatores
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: khatores: NotThatGuyAgain: And nothing of value was lost.

California grows a tremendous amount of the nation's food and contributes quite a bit to our GDP.

Give your sarcasm detector a good smack.


That's kind of what she said.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Give your sarcasm detector a good smack.


Nothing wrong with their sarcasm detectors, but there certainly is something wrong with your posting.
 
Shanghai_Flyer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

berylman: Steve Gutenberg will survive and breed with egrets, manatees, and desert tortoises


This Three Men And A Baby sequel is going to be wild!
 
Big Dave
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
California has more republicans than any other state, and they act like huge assholes
 
Beatlebaum [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Power here (north of SF) is set to go off at any moment. Been charging the electronics/backups and eating all the ice cream lest it melt.

The struggle is real.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Beatlebaum: Power here (north of SF) is set to go off at any moment. Been charging the electronics/backups and eating all the ice cream lest it melt.

The struggle is real.

The struggle is real.


We've been told you are all a bunch of Republicans...
 
Adebisi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Leishu: It's not so much the rest of the state as "the same parts of the bay area that were on fire last time," but okay.

Friendly reminder, people: California is big. Really, really big.


I mean, you may think it's a long way down the road to the chemist, but that's just peanuts to California.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bfh0417: khatores: NotThatGuyAgain: And nothing of value was lost.

California grows a tremendous amount of the nation's food and contributes quite a bit to our GDP.

Like it couldn't be grown anywhere else.


It can be grown elsewhere. But it won't get harvested for sale at a price you'll be happy about without the Mexicab labor being let in.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.