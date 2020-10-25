 Skip to content
 
(STLToday)   Woman now pro-choice after facing the consequences of Missourah
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well.. that sounds perfectly horrible.  The sort of no win situation that makes suicide a tempting alternative.

And she's pretty local to me.  We're not a civilized society with the so-called pro-lifers around.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OMG what a horrible experience. We cannot ever let an organization, religion, or government make our medical decisions or eventually that girl's experience becomes frequent, then Savita happens.
Also, what will they take away after abortion? (No authoritarian stops with just one dehumanizing rule.) Birth control, perhaps? Who among us wants to spend the next 20-30+ years of our lives raising 10 kids, not being able to afford entertainment or vacations, trying to figure out how to feed, clothe, and educate a house full of unplanned kids? 
IOW, we all should mind our own business and shouldn't care what happens between consenting adults unless they require our participation in their activities.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The cruelty is the point.

Well, okay... forcing women into a permanent underclass is the point, but the cruelty is a nice bonus.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got a secondhand update on the Trumper side of my family, that I've cut ties with.

My idiot nephew got his temporary girlfriend pregnant a while back, because at age 34 he still hasn't figured out the birth control thing.  The pregnancy goes poorly, they have to rush the mom out of state to get to a better hospital in a "liberal socialist" state to the hospital that receives the most NIH funding of any private hospital.  They managed to save the premature baby and the mother.  The mother quickly recovered once she was no longer pregnant, everyone went home in three days.  There was some grumbling about getting kicked out of the hospital in only three days because they didn't have insurance.

I'm not going to question their morality, or decisions in any of these matters... but, why the hell do they insist on voting against their own interests at every possible opportunity?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we can improve this by legally tying a father to unborn children and holding him accountable to the same laws as the woman. Those laws will disappear pretty quick
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are not pro-life, they are pro-birth.  That's all they are.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was working part-time at a pizza place as a senior at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Missouri, when she became pregnant.

Her position at the pizza place was, apparently, "on the office desk".
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made it to the lacerations and then I was all...

EFF this ESS I'm OUT
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pro-life" was never about lives. It is about keeping women down and in the kitchen.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: "Pro-life" was never about lives.


This.

If pro-life were about lives, then anti-abortion voters would care as much about universal health care as they do about abortion laws. Because universal health care is the only appropriate response to the number of miscarriages that take place, many times when the mother isn't even aware she's pregnant.

Universal health care would also help the godless liberals in states that continue to allow abortions from feeling like they are ill-equipped to raise a child.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was originally going to mock getting knocked up while on a part time shift at a pizza joint but the ending is strong. If any of this were true (it isn't) I'd have some respect for anti abortionists.

"This is barbaric.
"To be pro-life is to demand universal healthcare coverage for all.
"To be pro-life is to demand maternity coverage.
"To be pro-life is to demand coverage for dependents to 26.
"To be pro-life is to demand coverage for preexisting conditions.
"To be pro-life is to demand unrestricted access to birth control.
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Note news: Conservatives change their tunes quickly when the issues they fight for actually affect them.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I got a secondhand update on the Trumper side of my family, that I've cut ties with.

My idiot nephew got his temporary girlfriend pregnant a while back, because at age 34 he still hasn't figured out the birth control thing.  The pregnancy goes poorly, they have to rush the mom out of state to get to a better hospital in a "liberal socialist" state to the hospital that receives the most NIH funding of any private hospital.  They managed to save the premature baby and the mother.  The mother quickly recovered once she was no longer pregnant, everyone went home in three days.  There was some grumbling about getting kicked out of the hospital in only three days because they didn't have insurance.

I'm not going to question their morality, or decisions in any of these matters... but, why the hell do they insist on voting against their own interests at every possible opportunity?


Trumpers:
Greedy.
Racist.
Cruel.
Stupid.
Check all boxes that apply.

I think in the example you give, it is clear that they check one of those boxes.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: She was working part-time at a pizza place as a senior at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Missouri, when she became pregnant.

Her position at the pizza place was, apparently, "on the office desk".


And some dude has miraculously escaped being labeled publicly "guy who impregnated a teenager".
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hugram: They are not pro-life, they are pro-birth.  That's all they are.


Pro life is a bit different.  I do think there needs to be a split from the pro birthers.

People who foster, adopt, donate, and help new moms, and turn around and also rail against the death penalty, and factors that lead to suicide, and really seem to be pro life, don't deserve to be lumped in with the people who go 'uh, what?' When you ask them if they also oppose the death penalty.

I've known some truly pro-life people that I respect deeply. And they do not forget the life of the mom, and don't seem intent on making laws about it.  They just try to help ease the difficult decisions, and give options that include living. Whether it's for suicide or for adoption or ...

Hopefully you know what I'm saying.  Because my litmus test is 'are you also against the death penalty?'  And it does a fairly good job of separating the two.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When I see stuff like TFA (and the comments) I am reminded of 'life' as it existed for those poor folk who suffered under Pol Pot...
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Nickles attended masses for the unborn, prayed at vigils to end abortion and raised money for pro-life groups. She believed fervently in the message she was taught.

But they didn't teach you to not be a whore?


No.

They didn't.

They didn't actually teach anything about how sexuality works.

And that's why we know they aren't "pro-life", but anti-woman.
 
saultydog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hate my state so much.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In other news, Barrett is being confirmed tomorrow.

There is a time clock associated with critical thought, and it struck zero in this country a while back.

Farmer with a barren field of f*cks out front should have told ya.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Ker_Thwap: I got a secondhand update on the Trumper side of my family, that I've cut ties with.

So very brave!  Did your online friends all clap and tell you how proud of you they are?

Or, is your story the latest in FARK fan-fiction to bolster your online rep.

You get some thumbs up's from the usual suspects.


You'd get some "thumb up's" if anyone could squeeze one past your neck.
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: She was working part-time at a pizza place as a senior at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Missouri, when she became pregnant.

Her position at the pizza place was, apparently, "on the office desk".


Right.

Because 17 year old girls never get sexually harassed or coerced into sex, let alone raped.

Because the children of conservative Christian families are never denied age-appropriate sex education so they understand what sex actually is, how babies are made, what contraception is for, or what all their options are.

Because adult men couldn't possibly be responsible for half or more of all teen pregnancies, including those of girls who aren't old enough to legally give consent.

It's always the girl's fault, and we should absolutely mock her for having to beg for medical care, endure hours of labor without pain relief, get third-degree tears of her perineum during the birth, suffer both an infection of those birth tears as well as mastitis two weeks after giving birth. Yeah, let's make light of this girl's abject humiliation and suffering for a cheap shot so you can feel all clever, funny man.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Ker_Thwap: I got a secondhand update on the Trumper side of my family, that I've cut ties with.

So very brave!  Did your online friends all clap and tell you how proud of you they are?

Or, is your story the latest in FARK fan-fiction to bolster your online rep.

You get some thumbs up's from the usual suspects.


You sound like you feel guilty about being too much of a wuss to do the same.

Or are you a Trumper who knows his family hates him? Hard to tell.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I got a secondhand update on the Trumper side of my family, that I've cut ties with.

My idiot nephew got his temporary girlfriend pregnant a while back, because at age 34 he still hasn't figured out the birth control thing.  The pregnancy goes poorly, they have to rush the mom out of state to get to a better hospital in a "liberal socialist" state to the hospital that receives the most NIH funding of any private hospital.  They managed to save the premature baby and the mother.  The mother quickly recovered once she was no longer pregnant, everyone went home in three days.  There was some grumbling about getting kicked out of the hospital in only three days because they didn't have insurance.

I'm not going to question their morality, or decisions in any of these matters... but, why the hell do they insist on voting against their own interests at every possible opportunity?


They need to do things like that because of socialism policies that hold them back.

That's the line of thought.
 
khatores
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Nickles attended masses for the unborn, prayed at vigils to end abortion and raised money for pro-life groups. She believed fervently in the message she was taught.

But they didn't teach you to not be a whore?


I_Am_Weasel: She was working part-time at a pizza place as a senior at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Missouri, when she became pregnant.

Her position at the pizza place was, apparently, "on the office desk".


Well, looks like we have a couple of misogynists here.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: I think we can improve this by legally tying a father to unborn children and holding him accountable to the same laws as the woman. Those laws will disappear pretty quick


Yeah, but how does that punish the female for having sex?
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Ker_Thwap: I got a secondhand update on the Trumper side of my family, that I've cut ties with.

So very brave!  Did your online friends all clap and tell you how proud of you they are?

Or, is your story the latest in FARK fan-fiction to bolster your online rep.

You get some thumbs up's from the usual suspects.


Guess whose family got sick of their drunken Nazi rants and disinvited them for Thanksgiving.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jebus farking Christ what a farked up country.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hugram: They are not pro-life, they are pro-birth.  That's all they are.


The "pro-life" movement is 100% about punishing women for having sex.  In what other circumstance would you:
1) engage in an activity that leads to an unwanted side effect, where
2) a relatively straightforward medical procedure exists to undo that side effect, but
3) you're denied access to that medical procedure for any reason other than punishment?

Hell, even drunk drivers that get into accidents are allowed medical treatment before being punished for driving drunk.  But have sex and get pregnant?  No treatment for you, you dirty whore.  Your punishment is to live with the consequences.
 
