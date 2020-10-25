 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Two dozen is so much wrong that it's right   (soranews24.com) divider line
davynelson [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh wait she was serious

Live and learn babe
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As they ate, the table filled up with expensive meals and alcohol, which his date and her family members devoured happily. At the end of the meal, the man was given the bill by restaurant staff and he was gobsmacked to find it came to a total of 19,800 Yuan (US$2,962).
Unable to pay the bill, the man snuck out of the restaurant without anyone noticing and returned home, leaving the woman to foot the bill.
When she realised her date was nowhere to be found, the woman was reportedly surprised and attempted to contact him, to no avail. She then had no choice but to pay for the meal.


Asked why she brought her family members with her to the first date, the woman said:
"I was testing whether the man who might potentially be my boyfriend would be generous enough to pay for all 25 people, including himself and myself."

Looks like he failed your test, crazy lady.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

And he escaped with his life.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Woody Allen sketch deleted from Everything you wanted to know about sex *But were afraid to ask:

"What makes a man a homosexual.

In that scene, Woody plays a victim trapped like a fly in a black widow spiders web. The censors were offended without sex or onscreen violence for some reason.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Reads like a third prize winner of a short story contest.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A few facts and a possible correction:

A segment that was filmed, but eventually cut out, was "What Makes a Man a Homosexual?" The sequence had Woody Allen as a common spider, and Louise Lasser playing a black widow. After a mating dance on the black widow's web, the spiders make love and the black widow eats the common spider. Allen cut the sequence as he was unable to find a suitable ending for it. Apparently, some production stills from it have been used for promotional materials for the movie, even DVD covers.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0068555/​t​rivia


If the scene still exists, I look forward to seeing it someday on the movie extras.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A friend of my wife's was always worried to death about finding a guy and getting married. She'd go on a first date and ask him how many kids he thought they should have. Ran them all off.

Pay attention to the signs.
 
Severaux
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Reads like a third prize winner of a short story contest.


The stock photos really make it work.
 
winchester92
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's plenty of things wong with this story.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Someone is not ordering the cream of sum yung guy tonight
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I would say he passed the test. He isn't attached to the Crazy.

/a matter of perspective
 
Pert
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I was testing whether the man who might potentially be my boyfriend would be generous enough to pay for all 25 people, including himself and myself."

I can answer that right now.... that would be a no  a no from me...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Has "Crazy Rich Asians" become a series?
This is why I just bring a packet of Nabs to share on the pier on first dates to evaluate the situation.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Another 'good test' is to ask 'You'll pay the babysitter?'

Also works to get rid of creepers.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If I spend $3k on a first date, it better involve a tropical island and and an open bar.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What gets me is that her entire extended family were OK with this. But who am I to judge. Free food, amiright?
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WTF is wrong with him?
He didn't flee until the bill arrived?
Why would he wait?

23 family members makes the whole thing seem scammy. Perhaps they were connected to the restaurant owners?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

berylman: Has "Crazy Rich Asians" become a series?
This is why I just bring a packet of Nabs to share on the pier on first dates to evaluate the situation.


An entire pack or have you 'checked to see if they were stale' on the way there?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: He didn't flee until the bill arrived?
Why would he wait?


He was hungry
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: A friend of my wife's was always worried to death about finding a guy and getting married. She'd go on a first date and ask him how many kids he thought they should have. Ran them all off.

Pay attention to the signs.


I knew a girl like that. If she had it her way, the first date would be at the bridal shop to pick out a dress.
 
pudgyv
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA, "She went on to insist that she was the victim."  In what alternate universe did this take place?
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: He didn't flee until the bill arrived?
Why would he wait?

He was hungry


Then he should have paid for one meal...

On reflection, I think this was setup by the girls mom. Mom is trying to find her a doormat just like dad.
I can only imagine what the second date would have been like, guessing 'the same, but even worse'.

Anybody know how many dates it usually takes for a Chinese woman to not consider it slutty to put out? That one would have been real expensive.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: WTF is wrong with him?
He didn't flee until the bill arrived?
Why would he wait?

23 family members makes the whole thing seem scammy. Perhaps they were connected to the restaurant owners?


He turned the grift back around on them. If you're thrown into a shiatty situation, at least get a free meal out of it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds like the beginning scene of a really bad marital arts flick.

Not a typo.
These fingers are deadly accurate
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So that would have to be the most incredible connection of my life for me to pay for that tab.

But then my self doubt would call it a honey pot grift anyway.

What an insane plan.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Another 'good test' is to ask 'You'll pay the babysitter?'

Also works to get rid of creepers.



Well yeah.  Someone who asks a question like that is obviously either fishing or just baiting, so it would certainly tell me that this was a schemer.  It would get rid of anyone, including someone who likes kids but dislikes being manipulated.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Another 'good test' is to ask 'You'll pay the babysitter?'

Also works to get rid of creepers.


Hmm. If I were a creeper I'd happily pay a babysitter to bang you.

Why would creepers care if you had kids?
 
Eravior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: WTF is wrong with him?
He didn't flee until the bill arrived?
Why would he wait?

23 family members makes the whole thing seem scammy. Perhaps they were connected to the restaurant owners?

He turned the grift back around on them. If you're thrown into a shiatty situation, at least get a free meal out of it.


Yup. Seemed to me like they were using the "date" as a way to bilk someone out of a free meal.

"Man goes on first date with woman, she brings 23 family members along for the meal"
"Woman's cunning plan to test a potential boyfriend backfires in spectacular fashion."

When I read those first two lines I thought he hooked up with one of her relatives.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eravior: StatelyGreekAutomaton: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: WTF is wrong with him?
He didn't flee until the bill arrived?
Why would he wait?

23 family members makes the whole thing seem scammy. Perhaps they were connected to the restaurant owners?

He turned the grift back around on them. If you're thrown into a shiatty situation, at least get a free meal out of it.

Yup. Seemed to me like they were using the "date" as a way to bilk someone out of a free meal.

"Man goes on first date with woman, she brings 23 family members along for the meal"
"Woman's cunning plan to test a potential boyfriend backfires in spectacular fashion."

When I read those first two lines I thought he hooked up with one of her relatives.


That would have been an awesome twist ending.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: WTF is wrong with him?
He didn't flee until the bill arrived?
Why would he wait?

23 family members makes the whole thing seem scammy. Perhaps they were connected to the restaurant owners?


"Family" has a touch more extended of a meaning in mainland China than it does some places.  That's not an unrealistic number.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: Eravior: StatelyGreekAutomaton: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: WTF is wrong with him?
He didn't flee until the bill arrived?
Why would he wait?

23 family members makes the whole thing seem scammy. Perhaps they were connected to the restaurant owners?

He turned the grift back around on them. If you're thrown into a shiatty situation, at least get a free meal out of it.

Yup. Seemed to me like they were using the "date" as a way to bilk someone out of a free meal.

"Man goes on first date with woman, she brings 23 family members along for the meal"
"Woman's cunning plan to test a potential boyfriend backfires in spectacular fashion."

When I read those first two lines I thought he hooked up with one of her relatives.

That would have been an awesome twist ending.


Or two of her relatives.
 
Dryad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The5thElement: edmo: A friend of my wife's was always worried to death about finding a guy and getting married. She'd go on a first date and ask him how many kids he thought they should have. Ran them all off.

Pay attention to the signs.

I knew a girl like that. If she had it her way, the first date would be at the bridal shop to pick out a dress.


Met a girl once that had decided it was time to get married, and had picked the day upon which she was getting married. Later that year. In the meantime, she was on the hunt to find a guy before that day.
Predatory was too gentle a word for her the last six months.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dryad: The5thElement: edmo: A friend of my wife's was always worried to death about finding a guy and getting married. She'd go on a first date and ask him how many kids he thought they should have. Ran them all off.

Pay attention to the signs.

I knew a girl like that. If she had it her way, the first date would be at the bridal shop to pick out a dress.

Met a girl once that had decided it was time to get married, and had picked the day upon which she was getting married. Later that year. In the meantime, she was on the hunt to find a guy before that day.
Predatory was too gentle a word for her the last six months.


She would inherit millions if she was married by that day...then all the men she had asked found out and chased her...piano music...
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Of all the things that didn't happen, that didn't happen the most.
 
