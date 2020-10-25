 Skip to content
(NBC News)   I think I'll bring my loaded pistol to a 3 year old's birthday party. What could possibly go wrong? As it turns out, quite a bit actually   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA:  The child found the gun, a pistol, after it fell out of a family member's pocket, according to the press release.


Who the fark doesn't notice a farking gun falling out of their bloody pocket?

And who carries a gun in their pocket? Is this a thing people actually do?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Megathuma: FTA:  The child found the gun, a pistol, after it fell out of a family member's pocket, according to the press release.


Who the fark doesn't notice a farking gun falling out of their bloody pocket?

And who carries a gun in their pocket? Is this a thing people actually do?


Not only that, these geniuses took him to the local fire station instead of a hospital.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A big whoopsie there, no reason to take away gunz.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said its "thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident."

After all, there's nothing else we, as a society, could possibly do in response to this kind of incident.

I would also like to nominate the person who  brought and dropped the gun for the NRA's Responsible Gun Owner of the Year award, which really should be a thing.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thoughts and prayers.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too bad the kid didn't discharge the gun towards the 'responsible gun owner'

THAT would have been karma.

/of COURSE the Texass sheriff won't do jackshait.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Megathuma: FTA:  The child found the gun, a pistol, after it fell out of a family member's pocket, according to the press release.


Who the fark doesn't notice a farking gun falling out of their bloody pocket?

And who carries a gun in their pocket? Is this a thing people actually do?


Is that a gun in your pocket or are you just happy to see a bunch of 3-year-olds? Either way, pretty farked up.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well you never know if a good guy with a gun will need to stop a bad kid with a plastic fork.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No charges will be filed against him because he's clearly a responsible gun owner
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey now, it's far important that his freedoms aren't infringed.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the kid had eaten drugs left out by an adult, they'd charge him.
 
medicalmiracle [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: If the kid had eaten drugs left out by an adult, they'd charge him.


Dude.  That is spot on.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: If the kid had eaten drugs left out by an adult, they'd charge him.


Yes but this is guns, guns have feelings too and you don't want to hurt them.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sick of this shiat.

An adult who does this should get the EXACT SAME TREATMENT IN PRISON as a paedophile.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He politely killed a 3yo.

Because as we all know. "..blah blah polite society"

/this man's fear and ego killed a person
//wonder what his virus/mask thoughts are? Prob super tough
///no wait i dont wonder, put him in a hole to rot w his weaponized idiocy and impotence
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is what also pisses me off about gun NUTTERS.

Not everyone necessarily believes we need to ban all guns... GUN NUTTERS believe GUN CRIMES like this shouldn't even be crimes.

It's time we take GUN NUTTERS out back and... well, you know.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Use a farking holster.

Jeebus.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Like, this asshole? He should NEVER BE ABLE TO HANDLE A WEAPON AGAIN.

But because GUN NUTTERS exist, he probably won't even receive a fine.
 
uck It
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Megathuma: FTA:  The child found the gun, a pistol, after it fell out of a family member's pocket, according to the press release.


Who the fark doesn't notice a farking gun falling out of their bloody pocket?

And who carries a gun in their pocket? Is this a thing people actually do?


And who the hell keeps one in the chamber at kids birthday party?  That is a disgusting level of negligence.  This article should be about an accidental shooting/suicide.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

puffy999: Sick of this shiat.

An adult who does this should get the EXACT SAME TREATMENT IN PRISON as a paedophile.


elected president and/or appointed to a presidential office?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The important thing is the 2nd Amendment was upheld.

F*CK YEAH!
 
hammettman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Megathuma: FTA:  The child found the gun, a pistol, after it fell out of a family member's pocket, according to the press release.


Who the fark doesn't notice a farking gun falling out of their bloody pocket?

And who carries a gun in their pocket? Is this a thing people actually do?


If you're going to a birthday party for a 3-year old, you will enjoy the experience far more if you feel safe and secure.  Things can get out of hand.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

uck It: Megathuma: FTA:  The child found the gun, a pistol, after it fell out of a family member's pocket, according to the press release.


Who the fark doesn't notice a farking gun falling out of their bloody pocket?

And who carries a gun in their pocket? Is this a thing people actually do?

And who the hell keeps one in the chamber at kids birthday party?  That is a disgusting level of negligence.  This article should be about an accidental shooting/suicide.


Hey, executing 3yo's is just the price of our freedoms.

We wouldn't want to attack our precious selfish freedoms.

Besides, what if my Saturday spontaneously turns into a farking Rambo movie?!?! Huh smart guy?
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well at least there were "thoughts and prayers"
 
ColTomParker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As long as The Gun was unharmed.

/amidoingtgisright?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: puffy999: Sick of this shiat.

An adult who does this should get the EXACT SAME TREATMENT IN PRISON as a paedophile.

elected president and/or appointed to a presidential office?


I specifically qualified it with "in prison".

Trump will never, ever go to prison. Because our country is Hell.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At least the person who brought the gun to the party felt safe.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What can you say, responsible gun owners choke sometimes.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
IMO - if you want to own a gun, you first have to:

1) Take a gun certification course to show you how to appropriately handle a weapon, including storage and cleaning
2) Register said weapon so that your state knows what weapons belong to you and they can trace them to you
3) Registration and certification are YEARLY things - if you fail either, you lose the right to own a weapon for 5 years
4) if you lose a gun, its stolen, or something adverse happens with a weapon that you own, you lose the right to own a weapon forever and you get charged with whatever crime was committed with the weapon since you failed to store it appropriately

In other words, take care of your dangerous property in a manner to lessen the dangers to people around you.  If your weapon was used in a crime or cause injury/death to someone while it was NOT in your position, you are still responsible for it because it is YOUR weapon.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said its "thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident."

I'd be much more impressed if they showed up with warrants and handcuffs to arrest the guy who brought a loaded gun to a child's birthday party.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
These things happen. Small price to pay for our rights.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Look all of you sick people judging and having no clue what it's Like when a group of ravenous, rabid three-year-olds turns on you like a pack of wild animals. You may be able to take two or three down by yourself, if you're fit in a vehicle to take five or six down, but eventually they'll gang up and start gnawing on your legs until there's no meat left. Probably after the cake is gone.

This was cut and dry self-defense. If he hadn't brought that gun he be dead right now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Who the fark doesn't notice a farking gun falling out of their bloody pocket?

And who carries a gun in their pocket? Is this a thing people actually do?


Pocket holsters are a thing but I doubt this person had one.
I too don't understand how the fark you don't realize the weighty hunk of metal fell out of your pocket.  My gun loaded with a full mag weighs 2-1/2 lbs.  No matter where it is on your person, you know it's there, and you damn sure would know if it suddenly wasn't.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Thoughts and prayers" is a funny way of spelling "oh well" and "tragic accident" is a funny way of spelling "criminal negligence."
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said its "thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident."

After all, there's nothing else we, as a society, could possibly do in response to this kind of incident.

I would also like to nominate the person who  brought and dropped the gun for the NRA's Responsible Gun Owner of the Year award, which really should be a thing.


I can't believe people are still using that phrase, now that people know it's just another way of saying "Gee, that sucks. Anyway..."
 
bigbadideasinaction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Boy, sounds like those responsible owners the NRA likes to tell us about in between rounds of Russian funding.
 
khatores
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Megathuma: FTA:  The child found the gun, a pistol, after it fell out of a family member's pocket, according to the press release.


Who the fark doesn't notice a farking gun falling out of their bloody pocket?

And who carries a gun in their pocket? Is this a thing people actually do?


Probably a .380 in a pocket holster and it fell onto carpet. There's a Mike's pocket holster for guns sized like the Kel-Tec P3AT and quite a few people do pocket carry them.
 
Subtle_Canary
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Megathuma: FTA:  The child found the gun, a pistol, after it fell out of a family member's pocket, according to the press release.


Who the fark doesn't notice a farking gun falling out of their bloody pocket?

And who carries a gun in their pocket? Is this a thing people actually do?


lots of people. i run a gun store and i see dipshiats with full size glocks sticking out of their Sweat pants pockets all the time.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have a conceal carry permit. I have a holster specifically designed for carrying a firearm (I also don't carry a firearm unless I'm out hiking in the middle of nowhere). WTF?
/is the gun ok?
//I hope no one hurt its feelings.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: IMO - if you want to own a gun, you first have to:

1) Take a gun certification course to show you how to appropriately handle a weapon, including storage and cleaning
2) Register said weapon so that your state knows what weapons belong to you and they can trace them to you
3) Registration and certification are YEARLY things - if you fail either, you lose the right to own a weapon for 5 years
4) if you lose a gun, its stolen, or something adverse happens with a weapon that you own, you lose the right to own a weapon forever and you get charged with whatever crime was committed with the weapon since you failed to store it appropriately

In other words, take care of your dangerous property in a manner to lessen the dangers to people around you.  If your weapon was used in a crime or cause injury/death to someone while it was NOT in your position, you are still responsible for it because it is YOUR weapon.


Sounds good.

But testing people on knowledge isn't any more helpful than thinking people who don't wear seat belts or drink and drive know how to buckle up or not drink and drive.

They know. They just convince themselves they are exceptions.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hammettman: Megathuma: FTA:  The child found the gun, a pistol, after it fell out of a family member's pocket, according to the press release.


Who the fark doesn't notice a farking gun falling out of their bloody pocket?

And who carries a gun in their pocket? Is this a thing people actually do?

If you're going to a birthday party for a 3-year old, you will enjoy the experience far more if you feel safe and secure.  Things can get out of hand.


In all fairness, he may have originally thought the party was going to be at Chuck E. Cheese so he was just being prepared.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image image 400x533]


P2000?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image image 400x533]

P2000?


Internet pic.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wtf the NRA is the deadliest killer in the US. They fight tooth and nail to make sure idiots like this carrying around a loaded gun in his damn pocket have unlimited access to weapons with as little knowledge and training as possible.

Good work NRA, another dead child.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only way to stop a bad 3 year old with a gun is a good 3 year old with a gun.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: They know. They just convince themselves they are exceptions.


Yep.  But the regular testing is to show if they're competent to use a fire arm and take care of it appropriately.  Hell, we "test" people more for driving vehicles than we do for guns.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If someone did this to my niece/daughter/son, i dont care it was an accident, i dont care if hes a cousin or a friend, he farking dies.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If someone did this to my niece/daughter/son, i dont care it was an accident, i dont care if hes a cousin or a friend, he farking dies.


Username does check out!
 
