(Salt Lake Tribune)   The death panels have arrived   (sltrib.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cigna be thy name?
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
With new coronavirus cases shattering records on a daily basis, Utah's hospitals are expected to begin rationing care in a week or two.

Nice timing with Meadows saying their strategy is to rely upon a vaccine which hasn't been approved or released yet to control covid spread.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
medicalmiracle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FAFO.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course, waiting for the hospitals to turn Nana means it's too late but Americans aren't smart enough to figure that out.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd prefer to go back to being Not Great again.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the LDS church wanted to increase the ranks of their religion, their prophet could go out and use the power of his priesthood to heal all those people.

Isn't that what Jesus would do? Come on LDS prophet, 12 and 70, get to it.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Death panel" is a political term that originated during the 2009 debate about federal health care legislation to cover the uninsured in the United States.[1] Sarah Palin, former Republican Governor of Alaska, coined the term when she charged that proposed legislation would create a "death panel" of bureaucrats who would decide whether Americans-such as her elderly parents, or children with Down syndrome-were "worthy of medical care".[2] Palin's claim has been referred to as the "death panel myth",[3] as nothing in any proposed legislation would have led to individuals being judged to see if they were worthy of health care.[4]

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why, yes, I *am* tired of all this winning.

Why do you ask?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All together now...

"Thanks, Republicans!!"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When does the US get breeding panels?
 
PunGent
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: If the LDS church wanted to increase the ranks of their religion, their prophet could go out and use the power of his priesthood to heal all those people.

Isn't that what Jesus would do? Come on LDS prophet, 12 and 70, get to it.


12 and 70 are the ages of the bride and groom, I take it?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well this is what happens when you have a state that is basically run by the taliban.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers to everyone in utah. I'd give more, but I ran out of all of my farks in the EIGHT MONTHS YOU'VE NOT BEEN PREPARING OR PREVENTING THIS. fark STICKS.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A MAGA hat is a co-morbidity that should put you at the bottom of the list.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I know.  We'll ship the surplus to nearby states where they have kept the virus under control by following very simple, easily accomplished protocols."

Oregon will take a few, IF they can prove they voted for Clinton.  Thrumpters can go to Wyoming.

/Live in Oregon
//wear a mask whenever off my property.
///voted for Clinton and Biden.
////waiting for the miracle, Donnie
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
However, Physician Assisted Death for terminally ill patients is "immoral".
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
United States of America, folks!
Can't take care of its citizenry yet wants to settle Mars.

*polite applause*
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No worries, us Canadians have had DEATH PANELS for decades up here as the Republicans like to think and to be honest.
Our system is many, many times better than the non DEATH PANEL version you have. Ya know, with Insurance Companies picking and choosing who dies based on who's a larger share holder and all.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bslim: United States of America, folks!
Can't take care of its citizenry yet wants to settle Mars.

*polite applause*


Yeah! fark Mars!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are they hiring?
 
zeroman987
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought this was all a hoax and a way for doctors to make boatloads of cash??!?

I thought that in addition to being a hoax, all these people were fat, and as a result, they deserved to die because they are fat?!?

I thought it would only hurt poor minorities in blue states, and red states were 100 safe!?!??

Sorry if I missed an RWNJ talking points!
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Bslim: United States of America, folks!
Can't take care of its citizenry yet wants to settle Mars.

*polite applause*

Yeah! fark Mars!


what have they ever done for us!!
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gopher321: All together now...

"Thanks, Republicans!!"


Its a completely different kind of flying
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: If the LDS church wanted to increase the ranks of their religion, their prophet could go out and use the power of his priesthood to heal all those people.

Isn't that what Jesus would do? Come on LDS prophet, 12 and 70, get to it.


Strangely, The Prophet closed the Temples back in the spring.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Covid deniers: "It doesn't matter if cases go up, we really should focus on the positivity rate."

*positivity rate goes up*

"It doesn't matter if the positivity rate goes up, we really should focus on hospitalizations."

*Hospitalizations goes up*

...
 
washburn777
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This headline....

This is the third time this year city hospitals are having to ration care and resources based on probability of survival.  It is dark but necessary work and the heathcare professionals who do it carry more weight than most of us will ever know.

Send these click bait headlines to hell, and wear a damn mask.
 
silent butt deadly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have 5 Republican family members in Utah that have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last week and a half. One of them was on a ventilator for a few days before improving enough to be taken off and then sent home to make room for more critical patients. The other 4 that had milder symptoms decided they were feeling well enough to attend the BYU football game yesterday, despite not receiving a negative test yet.  It's displays of idiocy like this that will guarantee this thing won't end ANY time soon.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

washburn777: This headline....

This is the third time this year city hospitals are having to ration care and resources based on probability of survival.  It is dark but necessary work and the heathcare professionals who do it carry more weight than most of us will ever know.

Send these click bait headlines to hell, and wear a damn mask.


It's not click bait to say that Republicans' fearmongering about "death panels" is ironic given that Republican Covid policy has now lead to rationing care.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: StatelyGreekAutomaton: Bslim: United States of America, folks!
Can't take care of its citizenry yet wants to settle Mars.

*polite applause*

Yeah! fark Mars!

what have they ever done for us!!


Pomang scum!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: No worries, us Canadians have had DEATH PANELS for decades up here as the Republicans like to think and to be honest.
Our system is many, many times better than the non DEATH PANEL version you have. Ya know, with Insurance Companies picking and choosing who dies based on who's a larger share holder and all.


Yep. Canadian DEATH PANELS choose based on effectiveness. US DEATH PANELS choose your care based on their profitability.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

silent butt deadly: I have 5 Republican family members in Utah that have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last week and a half. One of them was on a ventilator for a few days before improving enough to be taken off and then sent home to make room for more critical patients. The other 4 that had milder symptoms decided they were feeling well enough to attend the BYU football game yesterday, despite not receiving a negative test yet.  It's displays of idiocy like this that will guarantee this thing won't end ANY time soon.


They should be thrown into a wood chipper.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If only they had listened...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jeff & Sheri Easter - Keep On the Sunny Side (Live)
Youtube dKp9ADSDgAg
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I totally understand the principle of why the hospitals may need to Ration care when they're overloaded and understaffed but it just makes me think of crummy dog food. It used to go by a different name...triage.
 
whitroth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gopher321: All together now...

"Thanks, Republicans!!"


Absolutely! Thanks *so* much Donnie-boy. Great job you're doing.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Trump death panels.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bslim: United States of America, folks!
Can't take care of its citizenry yet wants to settle Mars.

*polite applause*


The rats done bit my sister, Nell.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When The Roll Is Called up Yonder (Russian version)
Youtube DhXpK1d8Usg
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: No worries, us Canadians have had DEATH PANELS for decades up here as the Republicans like to think and to be honest.
Our system is many, many times better than the non DEATH PANEL version you have. Ya know, with Insurance Companies picking and choosing who dies based on who's a larger share holder and all.


Well not completely true.

The insurance death panel is more about who will cost the shareholders more and whose earlier death would increase profits.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why don't these people just hop in a helicopter, fly to a nearby military hospital, and have a team of doctors take care of them for free?
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hugram: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]


This needs to be the entirety of the Biden campaign.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is the world's most expected disaster.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well good thing they can crack open a nice cool coca-cola!
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Excuse me, gotta go invest in Utah funeral homes.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: This is the world's most expected disaster.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: Excuse me, gotta go invest in Utah funeral homes.


Bad idea.

Funeral homes make money on caskets and wakes. Both of which are decreasing because of covid.
 
comrade
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: When does the US get breeding panels?


You haven't been assigned your waifu already? I'm laying in bed farking with mine next to me snoring.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Side note: What eventually happened to all those respirators which the federal government dispensed gobs of money to acquire and then Jared declared were his to in a rather obvious extortion scheme to manipulate state governments to play along with their crap?
Never got a follow up on that one and I hate loose threads
 
