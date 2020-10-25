 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Stowaways try to hijack Andromeda. This is not a repeat from10087   (news.sky.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rudder trunk was new to me https://officerofthewatch.com/2013​/10/​18/use-of-rudder-trunk-for-smuggling/
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are going to hijack a tanker, don't do it off the south coast of England, just up the coast from the Special Boat Service HQ.

According to the BBC, the hijackers were met with overwhelming force and it was all over in 9 minutes.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
mungo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, I think the special boat service counts as 'overwhelming force' in pretty much any circumstance. SBS = SAS + Scuba gear...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bslim: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 333x500]


skepticink.comView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pert: If you are going to hijack a tanker, don't do it off the south coast of England, just up the coast from the Special Boat Service HQ.

According to the BBC, the hijackers were met with overwhelming force and it was all over in 9 minutes.


Also, looks like it wasn't so much a planned hijacking, but a group of stowaways were found and went 'Oh, shiat....ummmm....I AM THE CAPTAIN NOW'
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bslim: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 333x500]


She was fun. But this one made me feel things teenage me liked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Talk about one of the stupidest locations in the world to try to hijack a ship! How much of the British Navy would you like to see?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Bslim: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 333x500]

She was fun. But this one made me feel things teenage me liked.

[Fark user image image 340x476]


Oh yeah
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pert: If you are going to hijack a tanker, don't do it off the south coast of England, just up the coast from the Special Boat Service HQ.

According to the BBC, the hijackers were met with overwhelming force and it was all over in 9 minutes.


Yep. They must have thought "Cool! Training exercise, and we get back home in time for lunch!"
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dammit BioWare
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Bslim: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 333x500]

She was fun. But this one made me feel things teenage me liked.

[Fark user image 340x476]


She was cute when she was purple, too.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: AppleOptionEsc: Bslim: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 333x500]

She was fun. But this one made me feel things teenage me liked.

[Fark user image 340x476]

She was cute when she was purple, too.


Purple Trance was cute.
Goth Trance is "i'll be in my bunk"
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Pert: If you are going to hijack a tanker, don't do it off the south coast of England, just up the coast from the Special Boat Service HQ.

According to the BBC, the hijackers were met with overwhelming force and it was all over in 9 minutes.

Yep. They must have thought "Cool! Training exercise, and we get back home in time for lunch!"


The 2018 one was 20 of them, likely similar number this time, the JollyCoptor is indeed large. Not as large as The Balcony on the Iranian Embassy as that held a good 5000 SAS or so.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds like an episode of Galaxy 66!
Galaxy 66
Youtube Wr1oNdVCrCo
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: FriarReb98: AppleOptionEsc: Bslim: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 333x500]

She was fun. But this one made me feel things teenage me liked.

[Fark user image 340x476]

She was cute when she was purple, too.

Purple Trance was cute.
Goth Trance is "i'll be in my bunk"


I don't remember why - think it was work-related - but I didn't end up watching as much of the Goth Trance era. Probably why I liked purple Trance better.
 
Pert
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Pert: If you are going to hijack a tanker, don't do it off the south coast of England, just up the coast from the Special Boat Service HQ.

According to the BBC, the hijackers were met with overwhelming force and it was all over in 9 minutes.

Yep. They must have thought "Cool! Training exercise, and we get back home in time for lunch!"


Pint and a curry, I reckon, as they waited for darkness, but I agree in principle!
 
Pert
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ok, not the North Sea,but close enough...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
