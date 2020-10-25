 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   "Women like you make me sick" is said in the UK to women who A) Speak their mind. B) Run for office C) Decide to give birth to a baby with Down Syndrome. Bonus photos of what a "Poor Quality of Life" might look like   (bbc.com) divider line
43
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

924 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Oct 2020 at 4:21 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
(D) Are within 6 feet of me and refuse to wear masks.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Smitty, have you spent any time around 30 year olds with Downs? Get back to us when you have.
KTHXBI.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't know if it's a difficult situation or not. But I can say for myself, if I knew my child would have such a severe disability, I'd get the abortion.

But as a single person with no interest in children that's easy for me to say
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*sigh*

This is clearly a hit-piece, but at the same time these attitudes do exist.  Thing is though, most people with Down's Syndrome are very sweet-tempered and gentle people, that seem to be happy to just be there.  I had and uncle with Down's Syndrome and he was always just happy, even though the circumstances of his own life were far less than ideal.  He was born in an era when parents hid kids like him, he never went to school and he lived with my grandparents until they were too old to care for him, and then he lived with his oldest brother until his death many years later.

If he was able to be happy even with the severe restriction on his life, why wouldn't others with Down's Syndrome, less stigmatized than more than half a century ago, be able to have good lives?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

roddikinsathome: Smitty, have you spent any time around 30 year olds with Downs? Get back to us when you have.
KTHXBI.


Not Subby, but I have.

And my uncle was a very kind, nice man, even though his lack of education meant he had a very, very limited view of things on top of his Down's.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gubbo: I don't know if it's a difficult situation or not. But I can say for myself, if I knew my child would have such a severe disability, I'd get the abortion.

But as a single person with no interest in children that's easy for me to say


My wife and I had something of this conversation because the pregnancy didn't happen until she was in her forties.  Our only conclusion was that we couldn't have a real conclusion unless we were actually faced with such a situation.  Our daughter had typical genetics and no prenatal complications though, so we never had to revisit that conversation in-earnest.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can they determine the severity before birth? That might play into the decision.
If they're able to function on their own that's one thing. If they're able to live alone, have a job etc.

Otherwise my concern would be what happens to them if I dropped dead one day. Especially if they're still young. Spending the rest of their life in a state living facility doesn't sound like a great life.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

abhorrent1: Can they determine the severity before birth? That might play into the decision.
If they're able to function on their own that's one thing. If they're able to live alone, have a job etc.

Otherwise my concern would be what happens to them if I dropped dead one day. Especially if they're still young. Spending the rest of their life in a state living facility doesn't sound like a great life.


If the fetus has some form of Trisomy then a baseline for the physiological effects is already known, because the body will develop with particular deviation based on the extra chromosome as compared to typical.  There can be other complications of course, but ultimately human biological development with Down's and other forms of Trisomy is well understood.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gubbo: I don't know if it's a difficult situation or not. But I can say for myself, if I knew my child would have such a severe disability, I'd get the abortion.

But as a single person with no interest in children that's easy for me to say


It really does seem like it's one of those decisions other people should not express opinions about unless it's to support the families involved. I think I would terminate in that position, but if anyone I knew chose to go ahead with the pregnancy of a child with a severe disability, I would volunteer to babysit. 

I do think it's a shame that so many women (in this country) are not given a choice since most Down syndrome diagnoses happen late enough into a pregnancy that mothers run afoul of the laws banning abortions in the 2nd trimester. If they can even get access to a provider...

No matter what the circumstances, choice is paramount.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My wife has worked with DS kids. It is not fun, even when it is fun.

If you are the kind of person who can parent a child for 80 years, then go for it. If not, STFU and let other people make decisions for themselves. Let women have abortions. Don't bring your morality into someone else's business.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

roddikinsathome: Smitty, have you spent any time around 30 year olds with Downs? Get back to us when you have.
KTHXBI.


I'm scratching my head trying to figure out the intent of your statement here, and I should probably bite my tongue until you can provide some clarity.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TWX: *sigh*

This is clearly a hit-piece, but at the same time these attitudes do exist.  Thing is though, most people with Down's Syndrome are very sweet-tempered and gentle people, that seem to be happy to just be there.  I had and uncle with Down's Syndrome and he was always just happy, even though the circumstances of his own life were far less than ideal.  He was born in an era when parents hid kids like him, he never went to school and he lived with my grandparents until they were too old to care for him, and then he lived with his oldest brother until his death many years later.

If he was able to be happy even with the severe restriction on his life, why wouldn't others with Down's Syndrome, less stigmatized than more than half a century ago, be able to have good lives?


We disagree here. Not being able to even live on your own and always being reliant on family or other people for such a basic life necessity isn't a good life by my definition.

It's a life, yes. But what if you don't have that family support structure.

/and is there a line between happy and just blissfully unaware?
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ginandbacon: Gubbo: I don't know if it's a difficult situation or not. But I can say for myself, if I knew my child would have such a severe disability, I'd get the abortion.

But as a single person with no interest in children that's easy for me to say

It really does seem like it's one of those decisions other people should not express opinions about unless it's to support the families involved. I think I would terminate in that position, but if anyone I knew chose to go ahead with the pregnancy of a child with a severe disability, I would volunteer to babysit. 

I do think it's a shame that so many women (in this country) are not given a choice since most Down syndrome diagnoses happen late enough into a pregnancy that mothers run afoul of the laws banning abortions in the 2nd trimester. If they can even get access to a provider...

No matter what the circumstances, choice is paramount.


I agree, at the end of the day it's the woman's choice.  Beyond that I don't think there is any right answer here.  In fact it's a lightning rod of an issue.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: TWX: *sigh*

This is clearly a hit-piece, but at the same time these attitudes do exist.  Thing is though, most people with Down's Syndrome are very sweet-tempered and gentle people, that seem to be happy to just be there.  I had and uncle with Down's Syndrome and he was always just happy, even though the circumstances of his own life were far less than ideal.  He was born in an era when parents hid kids like him, he never went to school and he lived with my grandparents until they were too old to care for him, and then he lived with his oldest brother until his death many years later.

If he was able to be happy even with the severe restriction on his life, why wouldn't others with Down's Syndrome, less stigmatized than more than half a century ago, be able to have good lives?

We disagree here. Not being able to even live on your own and always being reliant on family or other people for such a basic life necessity isn't a good life by my definition.

It's a life, yes. But what if you don't have that family support structure.

/and is there a line between happy and just blissfully unaware?


And this is also the scenario I mentioned above about something happening to the parent/s.

They mention he lived with his grandparents and then older brother. So you're also saddling other people with the responsibility of caring for them for another person for their, or your entire lives. While I'm sure most would do it, if even reluctantly, it's not fair to force that responsibility on others.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: roddikinsathome: Smitty, have you spent any time around 30 year olds with Downs? Get back to us when you have.
KTHXBI.

Not Subby, but I have.

And my uncle was a very kind, nice man, even though his lack of education meant he had a very, very limited view of things on top of his Down's.


I'm glad you have fond memories of your Uncle. But, there a big clue in the story you tell: Adults with DS require supervision. And though life expectancy for these folks is shorter, they do live long enough to outlive their parents... then what?
You're uncle was fortunate to have some family to fall back on. Others... aren't.
I'm glad he was spared any ugliness.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: roddikinsathome: Smitty, have you spent any time around 30 year olds with Downs? Get back to us when you have.
KTHXBI.

I'm scratching my head trying to figure out the intent of your statement here, and I should probably bite my tongue until you can provide some clarity.


Being disabled is hard, dangerous and expensive. The "article" is seeded with cute pictures of babies, toddlers and smiling families. Things don't stay like that. Babies grow... and adults with DS are not docile and cute. "Articles" like this infuriate me because they are dripping with implied shame and guilt.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

abhorrent1: Can they determine the severity before birth? That might play into the decision.
If they're able to function on their own that's one thing. If they're able to live alone, have a job etc.


No, we know what DS is, but the degree to which it develops, is a dice roll.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

roddikinsathome: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: roddikinsathome: Smitty, have you spent any time around 30 year olds with Downs? Get back to us when you have.
KTHXBI.

I'm scratching my head trying to figure out the intent of your statement here, and I should probably bite my tongue until you can provide some clarity.

Being disabled is hard, dangerous and expensive. The "article" is seeded with cute pictures of babies, toddlers and smiling families. Things don't stay like that. Babies grow... and adults with DS are not docile and cute. "Articles" like this infuriate me because they are dripping with implied shame and guilt.


Okay.

I've got a brother with Down's. He's 34. He's every bit as happy now as he was as a kid. He's got a steady job -or at least he did, prior to COVID. He's also just as docile as he's always been.

Admittedly it takes special people to raise a child with Down's, and I'd never judge someone for choosing to terminate if they're not up to the job, but I also take issue with the kind of judgements being laid at the feet of people who *do* choose to continue with the pregnancy.

If I were to find myself facing the reality of having to make that decision, I'd have some choice words for any medical personnel whose response to my decision to keep it was "you make me sick." Their job isn't to lay a pile of guilt at your feet over what would could be a painstaking decision.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: roddikinsathome: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: roddikinsathome: Smitty, have you spent any time around 30 year olds with Downs? Get back to us when you have.
KTHXBI.

I'm scratching my head trying to figure out the intent of your statement here, and I should probably bite my tongue until you can provide some clarity.

Being disabled is hard, dangerous and expensive. The "article" is seeded with cute pictures of babies, toddlers and smiling families. Things don't stay like that. Babies grow... and adults with DS are not docile and cute. "Articles" like this infuriate me because they are dripping with implied shame and guilt.

Okay.

I've got a brother with Down's. He's 34. He's every bit as happy now as he was as a kid. He's got a steady job -or at least he did, prior to COVID. He's also just as docile as he's always been.

Admittedly it takes special people to raise a child with Down's, and I'd never judge someone for choosing to terminate if they're not up to the job, but I also take issue with the kind of judgements being laid at the feet of people who *do* choose to continue with the pregnancy.

If I were to find myself facing the reality of having to make that decision, I'd have some choice words for any medical personnel whose response to my decision to keep it was "you make me sick." Their job isn't to lay a pile of guilt at your feet over what would could be a painstaking decision.


Of course.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I don't know if it's a difficult situation or not. But I can say for myself, if I knew my child would have such a severe disability, I'd get the abortion.

But as a single person with no interest in children that's easy for me to say


i have sent many babies to heaven
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You cannot be pro-choice without accepting either of the choices a woman may make.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My only issue is whether you make the decision to keep it and it's likely it will become a financial burden on society or friends/family.

EG, someone with six kids and lower middle income.

If it's your only child so you have the time to properly raise and care for them, and you can afford the special needs then go hog wild.

But that's not just for downs, that's for anything where you have the choice well in advance and you know there will likely be a large financial burden that you can't afford and consciously decide to let someone else pick up the bill.

Those choices don't come up too often.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: Smitty, have you spent any time around 30 year olds with Downs? Get back to us when you have.
KTHXBI.


My uncle had Down syndrome.
He developed a whole raft of health issues, including heart problems.
My Grandmother died so the responsibility and cost for his care fell to my Mother and Father.
It was not a good situation for anyone.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, back in the U.S., a """""civilized""""" country, state legislatures are banning pre-natal diagnostic tests for mothers that would give some warning that their babies might be born disabled, for fear the innocent widdle childwen will be muhduhed.

Apparently, these are the only two choices.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Life at any costs is a kind of life I suppose.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Meanwhile, back in the U.S., a """""civilized""""" country, state legislatures are banning pre-natal diagnostic tests for mothers that would give some warning that their babies might be born disabled, for fear the innocent widdle childwen will be muhduhed.

Apparently, these are the only two choices.


Look we're talking about the same group of people who think that a family should keep a brain dead body alive alive indefinitely until "God" sees fit to take them in the night from massive sepsis.
 
padraig
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Meanwhile, back in the U.S., a """""civilized""""" country, state legislatures are banning pre-natal diagnostic tests for mothers that would give some warning that their babies might be born disabled, for fear the innocent widdle childwen will be muhduhed.

Apparently, these are the only two choices.


Banning prenatal tests ?

That's Ceaucescu's Romania level of bullshiat right here.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My cousin's kid has Downs, and after some scary heart surgery when she was a baby has been golden ever since.

She's starting a job as a PA on a Disney+ production in LA in a bit.

Downs doesn't need to be a shiatty thing.

/John Travolta is a mensch.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: roddikinsathome: Smitty, have you spent any time around 30 year olds with Downs? Get back to us when you have.
KTHXBI.

I'm scratching my head trying to figure out the intent of your statement here, and I should probably bite my tongue until you can provide some clarity.

Being disabled is hard, dangerous and expensive. The "article" is seeded with cute pictures of babies, toddlers and smiling families. Things don't stay like that. Babies grow... and adults with DS are not docile and cute. "Articles" like this infuriate me because they are dripping with implied shame and guilt.


No, many of them can live independently with monitoring, hold jobs, date, and live like the rest of us.

They tend to be impulsive and child like, so they do need oversight, but there's no reason they cant be productive members of society.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know that thing where we encourage people to express themselves? We should dial that shiat WAY back. We don't need to know what EVERYBODY thinks.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Can they determine the severity before birth? That might play into the decision.
If they're able to function on their own that's one thing. If they're able to live alone, have a job etc.

Otherwise my concern would be what happens to them if I dropped dead one day. Especially if they're still young. Spending the rest of their life in a state living facility doesn't sound like a great life.


Maybe if we do not want people to make thos agonizing choice we should create a world where a Downe's Syndrom adult can work a job, have enough income or support to have secure housing, proper medical care, a healthy diet, and maybe some entertainment on his time off, like a trip to the movies every once and a while, or whatever he wanted within reason, without being a burden to his lived ones.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Will he wear a hat? Will ha have a job? Will he bring home the bacon?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I knew as a teen that pregnancy wasn't in my future.  Twenty years later a obgyn informed me that science had advanced far enough that I could get pregnant with a couple of options.  One, take all my regular meds and carry a child to term with a significant probability of birth defects.  Two, not take my meds, carry a baby as long as possible, deliver prematurely, with risk of birth defects.  Three, not take my meds, carry and die in the delivery, leaving a single grieving spouse to raise a child that might have birth defects.  Fourth, do nothing and continue to not be able to get pregnant.

We opted to not have any medical interventions, and waited on divine intervention.  We never used birth control, I never got pregnant, because I couldn't force another human being into a life of suffering just to placate some weird clock in my head.  If the good Lord wanted me to be a parent, he was going to have to handle it himself.

And He did.  I've got two keepers, both with significant problems, and more that have passed thru my life in some capacity.  I wish none of them had to endure what they've lived through, but I know most of them lack the awareness.  They just get up and go, not realizing how much life they should have been given.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I believe that people who wish to have an abortion, should.

I won't start talking about "quality of life" though, because no one can make that decision for the life of someone else.
 
shrubber101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Meanwhile, back in the U.S., a """""civilized""""" country, state legislatures are banning pre-natal diagnostic tests for mothers that would give some warning that their babies might be born disabled, for fear the innocent widdle childwen will be muhduhed.

Apparently, these are the only two choices.


This is not true.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TWX: *sigh*

This is clearly a hit-piece, but at the same time these attitudes do exist.  Thing is though, most people with Down's Syndrome are very sweet-tempered and gentle people, that seem to be happy to just be there.  I had and uncle with Down's Syndrome and he was always just happy, even though the circumstances of his own life were far less than ideal.  He was born in an era when parents hid kids like him, he never went to school and he lived with my grandparents until they were too old to care for him, and then he lived with his oldest brother until his death many years later.

If he was able to be happy even with the severe restriction on his life, why wouldn't others with Down's Syndrome, less stigmatized than more than half a century ago, be able to have good lives?


I think for this one we will find a vasts gulf culturally between the USA privatized medical and minimal social care costs vs. EU/England/UK with their less privatized more social care cost culture.

making for that clash more i think. Where in usa if someone wants to have that burden it basically will be theirs, the collective social care everyone has to chip in for is not seen as making each of them have to put in more for that other person's self interest choice.
While in the more collective cost cultures they could feel that the known life time additional resource demand is not as personal/self interest choice to get to make for everyone else.


I do notice that for people it is easier to make decisions based on the smiles or suffering they can see before them in the moment, than about the potentials smiles or suffering others will see out in the future.
But many still do believe that more collective smiles and less suffering in the future is better than the one smile right here and now that avoided suffering in the moment.

I'd not say either way, but i believe this is what a lot of the contention comes down to.
The resource expenditure being personal or collective relative to the weights that informed the decision being personal or collective.
And then the more collective that comes out it still has to reconcile collective decision of expend resources here and now, for here and now or with hold collective resources form there here and now for elsewhere/in the future.

Part of the challenge is they are not just making one decision but two and an ideological one at that. NO right answers, just what they ideologically believe will be better, but there is only ever one way to find out, by experience, by following through on a decision and find out what the future is like having followed that ideological path.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You know how hard it was to get fresh Pangolin for Thanksgiving??? Pretty f*cking hard.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Downs syndrome children express themselves with undiluted love
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One of my cousins has downs, Alzheimer's, serious dementia and lives in an old folks home at 52.

/ she doesn't recognize any family member. It's pretty sad
 
GreenSun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I want him to get married and work and have a normal future," she says.

That's pretty hard for a kid with disability. She's gave birth to a child who has the setting of "Hard Mode" in life. She must have been thinking that she'll love the kid no matter what and that seems to be true in the story, BUT did she ever consider how the kid would really live? He'll probably never gain independence, which would be a problem when the parents or other family eventually die or become unable to care for him. Get married and have work? That's also gonna be an extreme challenge. Getting married is not all about love. It's also about physical attraction and sexual things. Can the kid perform or look attractive enough for majority of women to like, or will he end up like other people with his disability who marries someone with the same problem? And work? Especially now in a world badly ruined by the coronavirus and who knows when we will be able to normally work again, what kind of work is she expecting the kid to have? Even without the virus, people with disabilities already have hard enough time to find employment.

I think it's pretty cruel to give birth to a child if you already know its gonna have some kind of major disability which would make him/her too different from other people, in terms of functionality and ability to interact. It's also selfish if you're doing it for self-righteous morals. It's not you who will suffer, it's the kid.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My position is that it's not my place to have a position unless the infant in question is going to suffer excessively from their disease/defects because the parents selfishly refuse to the right thing (Charlie Gard comes to mind).

In those situations, same as situations like Terri Schiavo and Alfie Evans, doing what's best for the patient takes priority over whatever farked up psychological bullshiat their care takers use to justify the continued torture and torment of their wards.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: Smitty, have you spent any time around 30 year olds with Downs? Get back to us when you have.
KTHXBI.


So, we should abort 30 year olds?
 
alice_600
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TWX: *sigh*

This is clearly a hit-piece, but at the same time these attitudes do exist.  Thing is though, most people with Down's Syndrome are very sweet-tempered and gentle people, that seem to be happy to just be there.  I had and uncle with Down's Syndrome and he was always just happy, even though the circumstances of his own life were far less than ideal.  He was born in an era when parents hid kids like him, he never went to school and he lived with my grandparents until they were too old to care for him, and then he lived with his oldest brother until his death many years later.

If he was able to be happy even with the severe restriction on his life, why wouldn't others with Down's Syndrome, less stigmatized than more than half a century ago, be able to have good lives?


You didn't work with Down's patients. I used to think it wasn't so bad till I got a part time job working in a home for downs patients.

We had a birthday cake for a resident who's family brought in a cake decorations in the theme of Mikey Mouse we had the party and a resident wanted another peice but he was told no and was given something to distract him.

Later as I was cleaning up I heard someone puking. When I went to check I found the resident who wanted more cake was eating the vomit of another resident because he wanted more food.

He was a nice guy too he would be all sweet and nice but he would have an evil streak to him. I left the job mainly because of the inappropriate touching, masterbating, spitting, and rage they would get if they didn't get their way.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.