(The Sun)   And in other pandemic news, apparently you can buy fake negative Covid-19 test results from your local travel agent for the low low price of £150. Have a happy and safe flight, citizen (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ah yes, the almighty dollar. Is there anything it can't accomplish?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: "If you put down you have symptoms then you don't get the test. How can you travel then?"

You don't get a free test. You can get a test, you just have to pay for it, and it costs £165 - which is likely why people are paying £150 for basic photoshop skills.

Honestly though this is all on the weakness of the government, there is no checking system, no enforcement of rules - speaking from personal experience the rules are expected to be enforced by the staff of the companies, despite having little to no powers to punish rule breakers.

It only encourages and reinforces the behaviour we see with many others thinking "well if they're getting away with it, I might as well"
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And I think it ends the same way, with many people eaten by Covid positive dinosaurs
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is good news for trump supporters
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Humans really are too stupid to live. Covid highlights this more and more.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why IATA!!!
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Allow me to present my "shocked face".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bonafide SARS-CoV-2 reactivation is being observed in patients whose B-cells have been destroyed or supressed.  For those of you that aren't immunologically woke yet, it means that SARS-CoV-2 is a chronic condition.  When the immune system fails, the virus begins replicating again.  This is intensely bad long term news because-contrary to popular media portrayals-SARS-CoV-2 isn't a respiratory virus, but rather a leukocyte disease that mimics one.  There's still a chance that most people will be able to hold the disease at bay, but I wouldn't take that bet.  This shiat is AirAIDS; Western Civilization is farked.  Let's hope, for the sake and continuation of the human race, that China is able to hold it at bay.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This shiat should land you in prison.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait, hold on a minute.  People still use travel agents?  That's right up there with video rental stores in the category of businesses that the internet has made irrelevant.
 
p89tech
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Wait, hold on a minute.  People still use travel agents?  That's right up there with video rental stores in the category of businesses that the internet has made irrelevant.


Looks like they found a new business model.
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Wait, hold on a minute.  People still use travel agents?  That's right up there with video rental stores in the category of businesses that the internet has made irrelevant.


Uh... given the number of people who come to this island that have no idea what to do or where to go (pre-Covid), they should probably use a travel agent.
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Bonafide SARS-CoV-2 reactivation is being observed in patients whose B-cells have been destroyed or supressed.  For those of you that aren't immunologically woke yet, it means that SARS-CoV-2 is a chronic condition.  When the immune system fails, the virus begins replicating again.  This is intensely bad long term news because-contrary to popular media portrayals-SARS-CoV-2 isn't a respiratory virus, but rather a leukocyte disease that mimics one.  There's still a chance that most people will be able to hold the disease at bay, but I wouldn't take that bet.  This shiat is AirAIDS; Western Civilization is farked.  Let's hope, for the sake and continuation of the human race, that China is able to hold it at bay.


Is there any peer-reviewed research to support this?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This shiat pisses me off, if a single person's death and be linked to the sale of one of the fake negative tests then the person who sold it out to be charged with at minimum with accessory to murder and be held liable for a wrongful death suit.
 
khatores
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Wait, hold on a minute.  People still use travel agents?  That's right up there with video rental stores in the category of businesses that the internet has made irrelevant.


They still exist but primarily for international travel to less common destinations or things that involve tours.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mateomaui: winedrinkingman: Wait, hold on a minute.  People still use travel agents?  That's right up there with video rental stores in the category of businesses that the internet has made irrelevant.

Uh... given the number of people who come to this island that have no idea what to do or where to go (pre-Covid), they should probably use a travel agent.


Aren'y there any new castles? These are all drafty & run down
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ahhh our old friend sociopathy. The bane of the human race.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 minute ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Bonafide SARS-CoV-2 reactivation is being observed in patients whose B-cells have been destroyed or supressed.  For those of you that aren't immunologically woke yet, it means that SARS-CoV-2 is a chronic condition.  When the immune system fails, the virus begins replicating again.  This is intensely bad long term news because-contrary to popular media portrayals-SARS-CoV-2 isn't a respiratory virus, but rather a leukocyte disease that mimics one.  There's still a chance that most people will be able to hold the disease at bay, but I wouldn't take that bet.  This shiat is AirAIDS; Western Civilization is farked.  Let's hope, for the sake and continuation of the human race, that China is able to hold it at bay.


Normally when I've pointed that out every few months I get funnies.
 
