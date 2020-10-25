 Skip to content
(Axios) Photos of the dismantling of the first murder hornet nest. Those are some brave MFs right there
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I love that they used basically the grown up version of the vacuum bug catcher gun that I gave my nephew for his fourth birthday.

And they're wearing space suits.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also pictured, several early Cylon prototypes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This seems pointless. You can't kill them all.

I remember the killer bee panic from decades ago.The bees are still here and so are we.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. Whatever it takes to eradicate the bastards.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jenni Cena, pest biologist and trapping supervisor from the WSDA,

The Cena clan: pure badasses.
 
the sentinel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

namegoeshere: And they're wearing space suits.


Space suits? Isn't that the same type of protective gear all Aussie's wear when they go outdoors?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think the Queen (Killer) is happy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't tell if those are state of the art defensive suite procured in the case of invasive flying cutlery, or someone taking some pickle barrels and duct tape and improvising out of terror.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
Surpheon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This seems pointless. You can't kill them all.

I remember the killer bee panic from decades ago.The bees are still here and so are we.


There is a small window of time where yes, you can kill them all. It is possible we're still in that window and only reasonable we take our best shot. When a grand total of 1 nest has been found in the entire United States, in the one area with confirmed sightings, it isn't time to give up and assume they're established.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proteck ya neck, fools.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like they went to a lot of trouble.

images.homedepot-static.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This seems pointless. You can't kill them all.

I remember the killer bee panic from decades ago.The bees are still here and so are we.


The murder hornets will take care of the bees. Then us, probably.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Surpheon: edmo: This seems pointless. You can't kill them all.

I remember the killer bee panic from decades ago.The bees are still here and so are we.

There is a small window of time where yes, you can kill them all. It is possible we're still in that window and only reasonable we take our best shot. When a grand total of 1 nest has been found in the entire United States, in the one area with confirmed sightings, it isn't time to give up and assume they're established.


They also may be making anti venom.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This seems pointless. You can't kill them all.

I remember the killer bee panic from decades ago.The bees are still here and so are we.


Just because we'd "still be here" doesn't mean I'd ever want to encounter one of these f**kers if they were to proliferate in the US.

Nope nope nope.

Also oatmeal:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey kid, stand here in front of me. You'll get a better view. Yeah, that's the ticket.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These children later rescued the queen on flying bicycles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This seems pointless. You can't kill them all.

I remember the killer bee panic from decades ago.The bees are still here and so are we.


It turned out they were the natural enemy of my other childhood fear. Most of the bees got lured into quicksand, so many that few quicksand holes remain.

Nature is beautiful.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Surpheon: edmo: This seems pointless. You can't kill them all.

I remember the killer bee panic from decades ago.The bees are still here and so are we.

There is a small window of time where yes, you can kill them all. It is possible we're still in that window and only reasonable we take our best shot. When a grand total of 1 nest has been found in the entire United States, in the one area with confirmed sightings, it isn't time to give up and assume they're established.


By contrast killer bees were very well established in south and central America, so no amount of defensive action could have halted their incursion into the US. We have the advantage of having an ocean between us and the places this hornet is already established.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This seems pointless. You can't kill them all.

I remember the killer bee panic from decades ago.The bees are still here and so are we.


We can spend probably a few million dollars trying to get rid of them now or deal with this shiat for decades to the tune of billions or more.

I say let's try to nip it in the bud if at all possible. Maybe at least slow the farkers down until we can engineer a virus to keep them down.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can we please stop calling them "murder hornets" now? We're not chikdren.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

puffy999: Can we please stop calling them "murder hornets" now? We're not chikdren.


Lol
 
dryknife
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Somewhere murder hornets are mating with diabolical ironclad beetles.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

puffy999: Can we please stop calling them "murder hornets" now? We're not chikdren.


No but, as you can see from the political atmosphere, some of them behave like children.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Surpheon:
By contrast killer bees were very well established in south and central America, so no amount of defensive action could have halted their incursion into the US. We have the advantage of having an ocean between us and the places this hornet is already established.


Maybe a big beautiful wall...
 
Prussian_Roulette
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: It seems like they went to a lot of trouble.

[images.homedepot-static.com image 850x850]


Fark user image

"You're vacuuming them?  What, are you going to feed them now?  I have gasoline and a lighter, in my car!  You give me five minutes, I'll go back and get them - WHOOSH - no more murder hornets!"
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Neighbors watch workers vacuum the nest, discovered earlier in the week after crews spent weeks searching, trapping and using dental floss to tie tracking devices to the hornets. Photo: Elaine Thompson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
images.axios.comView Full Size


Oh if only one of the workers suddenly screamed "Oh God! The vacuum broke! They're everywhere, everywhere!" while flailing around. The bail out would have been epic.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: This seems pointless. You can't kill them all.

I remember the killer bee panic from decades ago.The bees are still here and so are we.


I remember watching the made for TV movies about them.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alitaki
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
which can deliver painful stings to people and spit venom

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
White kinda sus.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You can always make more kids.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Praying Mantis vs. Murder Hornet
Youtube xvPk7EXxdUE
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If only they were Muslim Mexican hornets they would never get in.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x845]


Nothing ever happens in Blaine.
Until now.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They didn't just nuke the whole region then mop up with low level napalm strikes?
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [Fark user image 720x562]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zang
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: They didn't just nuke the whole region then mop up with low level napalm strikes?


That didn't work when they tried it in Japan.
 
El_Swino
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Those suits are straight up low budget sci fi movie.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: edmo: This seems pointless. You can't kill them all.

I remember the killer bee panic from decades ago.The bees are still here and so are we.

Just because we'd "still be here" doesn't mean I'd ever want to encounter one of these f**kers if they were to proliferate in the US.

Nope nope nope.

Also oatmeal:

[Fark user image 356x750]


Is that comic the origin of the Godzilla Nope meme? I've only ever seen the last two panels before.
 
drtgb
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Finally, after 25 years of carrying the dang things, I can use my epipen!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: This seems pointless. You can't kill them all.

I remember the killer bee panic from decades ago.The bees are still here and so are we.


You sound like a fark poltab moderator. ;D
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I live just south of Buffalo on Lake Erie, and I've killed 2 of these things in the last 4 years.  I did see a third one already dead in my garage, probably from the cold.  I think they've been here longer than we know.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe it's time for pet murder hornets.  It's 2020, why the hell not.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Wendigogo: edmo: This seems pointless. You can't kill them all.

I remember the killer bee panic from decades ago.The bees are still here and so are we.

Just because we'd "still be here" doesn't mean I'd ever want to encounter one of these f**kers if they were to proliferate in the US.

Nope nope nope.

Also oatmeal:

[Fark user image 356x750]

Is that comic the origin of the Godzilla Nope meme? I've only ever seen the last two panels before.


Yes- https://theoatmeal.com/comics/ru​nning5
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: I live just south of Buffalo on Lake Erie, and I've killed 2 of these things in the last 4 years.  I did see a third one already dead in my garage, probably from the cold.  I think they've been here longer than we know.


Maybe you should have reported them.

Thanks.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Washington? Honey? We need to talk...

Remember when we talked about coronavirus, and how you said you were sorry, and that you would be more careful? That wasn't so long ago, was it?

And now there's farking murder hornets! Murder! There's farking murder right in their farking name! Do you take anything seriously? Anything at all?

I'm not sure things are going to work out between us...

/ not actually bothered
 
