(Vox)   "I'm good enough, I'm smart enough, and doggone it, people like me"   (vox.com) divider line
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Once you're on the back nine, you see things much more clearly.

1. If wishing worked, we would know by now. And I would be 6'3"

2. Set a goal. Assess the actions required to reach that goal. Begin.

3. Get off my lawn.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

August11: Once you're on the back nine, you see things much more clearly.

1. If wishing worked, we would know by now. And I would be 6'3"

2. Set a goal. Assess the actions required to reach that goal. Begin.

3. Get off my lawn.


I want to win the Powerball. I bought a ticket. Nothing.

Back to work
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh.  The prosperity Christians have been doing this for a long time.

Name it and claim it!
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
With Space Star Ordering, a person can get whatever they want. Just draw your wish on a piece of paper, stand with your back to space, throw the paper over your shoulder and bam wish granted!
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Like my dad used to say: wish in one hand and shiat in the other. See which fills up first.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, if there's anything I've learned, it's that beggars can be choosers
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Logical positivism. A philosophy so idiotic that even Ayn Rand ridiculed and mocked it.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reveal101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jso2897: Logical positivism. A philosophy so idiotic that even Ayn Rand ridiculed and mocked it.


Coming from the source I'd take that with a grain of salt.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Naido: Eh.  The prosperity Christians have been doing this for a long time.

Name it and claim it!


That's exactly what drove me away from religion.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh horse shiat.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All fueled by confirmation bias. Didn't get what you wanted? You didn't wish hard enough!
 
mercator_psi [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Isn't "manifesting" just good ol' fashioned avarice and selfishness?

You're praying to the god of capitalism, the Almighty Invisible Hand, to throw you a bone. Think that'll make you happy? Think again.

And again and again and again if you can.
 
reveal101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Like my dad used to say: wish in one hand and shiat in the other. See which fills up first.


I live by this too, but at what point do you just lay down and give up? shiatting on positivity doesn't do anything but make those around you more miserable. I get that everyone loves company, but if all you're going to do is biatch, then don't expect to make any friends at parties.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

reveal101: jso2897: Logical positivism. A philosophy so idiotic that even Ayn Rand ridiculed and mocked it.

Coming from the source I'd take that with a grain of salt.


Given the source, better make it an Ayn-Rand-sized grain

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't care what they may say
We got that attitude!
Don't care what they may do
We got that attitude!
Hey, we got that P.M.A.!
 
