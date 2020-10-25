 Skip to content
 
(News.com.au)   When deciding to steal a car, a couple of things to consider. 1) Don't steal a Tesla and 2) Don't leave your driver's license in it when you do a runner   (news.com.au) divider line
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Ms Brett also decided to have a little fun with the alleged thieves, placing a speed limit on the car, rolling down the windows and honking the horn using the app on her phone."

Might actually be the most compelling argument for a Tesla I've read yet.

Then again 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is how I roll.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So far one person has been charged with joint commission minor theft, joint commission take motor vehicle without consent, fail to appear after bail undertaking, and first instance warrant.

They have some funny names for crimes in Australia.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why do you think they call it "dope"?
 
Smidge204
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Might actually be the most compelling argument for a Tesla I've read yet.


It's both amusing and terrifying that someone who is not inside the car can mess with the car to that extent, especially controlling the speed of the vehicle...

=Smidge=
/Also anyone who wants to steal your car isn't going to be put off by a manual transmission
//Good for dissuading people from asking you to borrow it, though
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm convinced these stories aren't true no one's that stupid and able to function on a level to feed themselves and or walk
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: undertaking


The fact they had enough detail to charge him with a minor traffic violation as well as the major charges shows you how much evidence they had.
 
