 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Got a long list of ex lovers, they'll tell you I'm insane, but I've got a blank space, baby, and I'll write your name   (theguardian.com) divider line
28
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

1858 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Oct 2020 at 9:46 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I'll write it with old pencil, and I won't press too hard, because in a week or so, you'll be buried in the yard."
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was the first Taylor Swift song I liked before my daughter got super into Taylor Swift. Now I like a lot of her songs and respect her as a songwriter.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What was she supposed to do.

/Hums sorry not sorry
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got married to the widow next door 
She's been married seven times before.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... Its good to be the king?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Trump.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size

images.forwardcdn.comView Full Size


The look in her eye, you just KNOW they banged...
 
Xzano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man who was inadequate and to distract from this he brings women to trial on Trumped up charges, gets them convicted in a kangaroo court, and then has them murdered.

And the author points out how meticulous he was in organizing the murder, and this lends credibility that he is a monster......  I feel like I'm in a time machine here when I say this..... If his entire life has not been a screaming endorsement that this man is a monster then the observer is not going to change their minds based on how he detailed his plans to exact revenge on people who make him look bad.

/ It is blindingly obvious, anyone who refuses to see it has made a decision to not see it. Henry the VIII was a monster and much of the game of thrones intrigue hails from history such as this.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was the Donald Trump of his time
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chilling to think I stood or walked over the spot where this happened. Tower of London is one of the most amazing things I have ever experienced. I had a strange sense of belonging in one particular room there, in the basement, near the well in the White tower. It wasn't a deja vu or past life feeling, it was more a very comfortable, homely feeling as if I could totally live there and be happy, spartan and bleak as it was. Better than living outside in the shiat and cattle, I guess. But I'm not sure I'd be cut out for medieval life or politics.

Let's face it, like any death penalty this was merely murder under protection of law, and there's a heap of court politics at play behind the scenes. It's like an amateur version of a group of junior high school girls, only slightly less bloody and damaging.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing can convince me that the line isn't "Starbucks lovers."

Nothing.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: He was the Donald Trump of his time


There ain't no Elizabeth I gonna spring from his shroomy loins.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MythDragon: He got married to the widow next door 
She's been married seven times before.


Every one was an 'Enery,
She wouldn't have a Willie or a Sam.....
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: LesserEvil: He was the Donald Trump of his time

There ain't no Elizabeth I gonna spring from his shroomy loins.


No?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: That was the first Taylor Swift song I liked before my daughter got super into Taylor Swift. Now I like a lot of her songs and respect her as a songwriter.


Yep, I agree. Took me a long time to pay attention to her but she's ok in my book.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: He was the Donald Trump of his time


So you're saying QAnon will remain as a Protestant sect in 500 years?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I miss them good ol days
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Say what you want, the historical record reveals him as a sentimentalist. I wasn't expecting that, really.  Also, as a royal she probably was party to any number of treasonous conspiracies, if only through contingency.  It is the nature of royalty.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
no its henry
 
rjakobi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I read that as "black space baby" and was disappointed when I clicked on the article.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: LesserEvil: He was the Donald Trump of his time

So you're saying QAnon will remain as a Protestant sect in 500 years?


It's one now.
 
darkmythology [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: What was she supposed to do.

/Hums sorry not sorry


Well she certainly wasn't going to be party to a threesome, that's for sure.
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Xzano: Man who was inadequate and to distract from this he brings women to trial on Trumped up charges, gets them convicted in a kangaroo court, and then has them murdered.

And the author points out how meticulous he was in organizing the murder, and this lends credibility that he is a monster......  I feel like I'm in a time machine here when I say this..... If his entire life has not been a screaming endorsement that this man is a monster then the observer is not going to change their minds based on how he detailed his plans to exact revenge on people who make him look bad.

/ It is blindingly obvious, anyone who refuses to see it has made a decision to not see it. Henry the VIII was a monster and much of the game of thrones intrigue hails from history such as this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
This could not be the helmet of a depraved human being. Your honor, I demand an acquittal and an apology to his majesty Henry Tudor jr jr jr jr jr jr jr
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: LesserEvil: He was the Donald Trump of his time

There ain't no Elizabeth I gonna spring from his shroomy loins.


Door number 1:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Door number 2:

storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: He was the Donald Trump of his time


"Art of the Steel" was his famous tome.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gar1013: [static01.nyt.com image 600x330]
[images.forwardcdn.com image 370x201]

The look in her eye, you just KNOW they banged...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bfh0417
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Xzano: Man who was inadequate and to distract from this he brings women to trial on Trumped up charges, gets them convicted in a kangaroo court, and then has them murdered.

And the author points out how meticulous he was in organizing the murder, and this lends credibility that he is a monster......  I feel like I'm in a time machine here when I say this..... If his entire life has not been a screaming endorsement that this man is a monster then the observer is not going to change their minds based on how he detailed his plans to exact revenge on people who make him look bad.

/ It is blindingly obvious, anyone who refuses to see it has made a decision to not see it. Henry the VIII was a monster and much of the game of thrones intrigue hails from history such as this.


It's okay, man. He's dead.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Flappyhead: gar1013: [static01.nyt.com image 600x330]
[images.forwardcdn.com image 370x201]

The look in her eye, you just KNOW they banged...

[Fark user image 425x571]


I've already been in my bunk this morning, but I think I can manage going back for a few minutes.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.