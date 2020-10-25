 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Even a pandemic can't keep the Irish from drinking: cops raid fully operational illegal pub inside a Shebeen in Kildare, complete with stools, tables, full sized pool table, and a 70 inch flat-screen TV   (thesun.ie) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A trash can full of Bulmers, that is appropriate.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twas all in good fun!
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looked like a garage or tool shed?
 
pacochu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shebeen, eh? Well, I have one thing to say about that. What kind of Shebeen is filled with rambunctious yahoos and hot jazz music at 1:00 in the morning?


Er, uh ... the ... best damn Shebeen in town!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can't people just drink at home with friends?
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shebeen means speakeasy or an illegal drinking establishment according to the googles.
 
Gollie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Looked like a garage or tool shed?


the cement grooves on the ground suggest it's a very old animal shed. those grooves used to be scored in the wet concrete so you wouldn't be slipping on wet cow shiate in the middle of winter.

The final pic of the Guards carrying out beer kegs make me think it's possibly a horse stable going by the 'Dutch Doors' (split doors) as a normal cow shed wouldn't need all those doorways, unless it's separate stalls for individual horses
 
sheilanagig
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Shebeen means speakeasy or an illegal drinking establishment according to the googles.


Right? I read this as "Police raid unlicensed pub inside an unlicensed pub".
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bostonguy: Can't people just drink at home with friends?


That's what they were doing.
 
