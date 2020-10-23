 Skip to content
 
(News4Jax)   Florida Men arrested on weapons charges while broadcasting gun-wielding rap video production on Facebook Live, still unsure how the cops knew   (news4jax.com) divider line
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wasn't that K&P bit?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The people that they arrested, some of them wasn't even in the music video," Floyd's wife said.

I'm going to try this defense.
"Yeah, I was masturbating in public, but I wasn't in a music video!"
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Facebook: Come for the racist uncle rants, stay to advertise that stupid shiat you're doing to untold numbers of people around the world!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There is no open carry in Florida.  This is a common misconception that Florida let's people carry openly.  Now some local police will look the other way, because they don't like arresting rich white tourists, but it only takes one with principles, or in this case you not being a rich white tourist, and you are farked.
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
News4Jax spoke with the wife of one of the men arrested who says her husband wasn't associated with the music video.

But he was hanging out on the street nearby with a loaded weapon, and is also a felon prohibited from owning a weapon. So.......yeah.
 
