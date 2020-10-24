 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 808: Autumn 6". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
37
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

30 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 12:01 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Autumn 6

Description: Foliage, giant pumpkins, bonfires, etc., take a photo that shows us what Autumn means to you.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
technomuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Aspens near Glenwood Springs, CO
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maclay Flats nature trail, Missoula, MT
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Around the neighborhood on some 25-30 year expired 110 film
Previous post was on 36 year expired 120

/Thank you, Boe, for the month of TF!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
The view from my living room
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Abandoned cemeteries.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Abandoned houses.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Camping at Draper's Cabin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSCF0691 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/reflected boathouse
//Gastonia, NC
 
olavf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fall means Death Valley isn't 1,000F on a 'cool' day.

Zabriske Point


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
The leaves turn and fall while the seeds and berries remain to feed both wildlife and photographers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SerenDipityDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SerenDipityDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SerenDipityDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Falling leaves - motion from camera movement during exposure.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

The annual camera club "Fall into Photography" outing with model at the local state park.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The very beginning of the leaves changing...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yellow Wood by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Forest Floor in Fall by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(1/2)

Red Leaf on Sidewalk

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(2/2)

Fall Leaves through the window of the Subway

Fark user imageView Full Size

/The subway window makes is a tad blurry
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
fotojuju.comView Full Size


Somewhere between Antonito and Osier on the Cumbres & Toltec railroad
Embiggened and B-sides here
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
fotojuju.comView Full Size


Somewhere between Antonito and Osier on the Cumbres & Toltec railroad
Embiggened and B-sides here
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
fotojuju.comView Full Size


Descending into Telluride from the Imogene Pass trail
Embiggened and B-sides here
 
Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all

Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.