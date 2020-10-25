 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   Fighting climate change was an expensive prospect until Covid happened   (motherjones.com) divider line
Smoking GNU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And Covid has also shown that huge portions of the population will refuse to save themselves with disease and death littering the streets, literally.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah but...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And then nobody drove anywhere all summer and emissions dropped on their own
 
Likwit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Judging by the shiatshow threads that result whenever we talk about green energy or clean transport on this site, I imagine 90% of the difficulty lies in political will. Even people that do believe in global warming think we shouldn't do anything because it's too hard or they like the sound of a V8 or whatever the silly excuse is.

We need a consumer carbon tax ASAP. Like yesterday.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark yeah. I'm lucky enough to be 45, GenX and likely to be dead in 20 years before the climate shiat really hits the fan. I'm motivated to die relatively early in my case by my family history of Alzheimers, dropping dead due to overindulgence in beer and pork in 20 years will be perfect for me.

But I tell my step-kids and step-grandkids that climate is going to be the huge issue for their generations, and that today's politicians are full of shiat when it comes to reasons to avoid action on climate change.

If replacing old coal generated power stations with renewable resources as they come offline is so expensive (it's not) that it's impossible (it's not), but shutting down entire industries is fine to protect old people from COVID (it is but young people need economic support which is not being provided enough) then whoever is telling you this is a farking farkhead.

It's the Australian federal government's entire position though, also Trump's. Never listen to these arseholes, listen to scientists instead.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The skies got so clear this last spring.. driving home in the morning, I could see so far.. but it didn't last.
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The argument from the fossil fuel guys has always been "We can't afford to do it"

My argument has always been "We can't afford not to"
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
COVID has done one thing well...

Expose how much money was being witheld from the people.

Now that the bottom line/hypercapitlist/neo liberal machine is at stake the purse strings semi sort of stingily open just enough to not let it entirely die at the source (the average consumer of their sh*t).

Unfortunately due to their Randian dogma their own bullsh*t is working against them via the dumbf*ck Tea Party and beyond types they worked so hard to get elected.

Sucks to be you, dicks.

Wallow in it!
 
Flurching
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's funny that the people who extol the flexibility and creativity of people then say that we can't possibly use our markets and smarts to find alternatives. Price Carbon, it's simple market forces
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.