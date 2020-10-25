 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   PSA: If someone claims they're a 'Covid Marshall' and need inside your house, threatening to fine you if you do not let them', they're not really a 'Covid Marshall'   (news.sky.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They used to pose as energy meter readers and double glazing salespeople, but that was in the Before Time, when people would cough to cover the sound of a fart instead of the other way around as they do now to avoid causing a panic.
 
Greylight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You don't mind if I clean my shotgun while you look around do you?
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Covid Marshall sounds like the quarterback for Alabama.
 
Dakai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Only a certain department store, bad-spellers and subby spell the word as "Marshall" law enforcement actually spells it properly as "Marshal," as in US Marshal, or play Marshal Dillion and get the fark outta here with that shiat
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope while he's here he can fix that issue with my Windows Computer I've been getting so many calls about.
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby accidentallyed the whole thing.
 
