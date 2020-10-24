 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: We did the Mash, we did the Monster Mash. Tell us your Halloween party stories   (fark.com) divider line
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Not Halloween, but September 25, 1975.  My boss got an invite to attend a movie that evening.  It was an odd little movie, with a cast of mostly unknowns.  However, the stage play had been quite popular and my boss decided I was to accompany him.  It was a private, invitation only showing of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at the Fox Theater in Venice, CA.

The story really is the after party.  The party was at the Los Angeles area home of Lou Adler, the producer of the film.  Being a typical Hollywood party, the liquor was flowing like water and other substances were available.  I may have had a few too many glasses of wine that night and I got to chatting with Little Nell, the actress that played Columbia.  I'm told I insulted her by implying her tap dance during the "Time Warp" scene really wasn't all that difficult, so I was challenged to prove it.  The floor was cleared and I followed her, step for step... almost.  I managed to trip on my pant leg at the end and sent myself arse over teakettle.  I made a complete fool of myself and revealed my secret - in order to look taller than I was, I was perched on 8" heels with 4" platforms.  She saw that and asked me to step out to the back garden with her.

"Take off the shoes, I want to see how tall you really are."  I obliged and showed I was a whopping 4'10" tall.  She had a grand laugh.  "So, you did that in those shoes?  Why?"

I shrugged.  "Honestly, I was doing a similar tap routine when I was about 6 years old, so it looked easy to me."
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I am not an extrovert.   So too often the party is the Extroverts having fun, showing off thier good costumes.  When i attempt to make an effort at a costume, it is low effort and I get mocked for it.

Wandering around the Halloween Express store, i got the idea to be a "Mad Scientist"  Crazy Einstien white hair wig.  Glasses that were vaugly steam punk, Lab coat.  I emptied half a can of hairspray and made my own personal hole in the ozone to make the wig hair stand up.  My secret weapon was a Gun that shot smoke rings i got from some novelty store.. i think sharper image.

The party was Saturday night at the Halloween Bonspiel at my Curling club.  My Team was 3 ladies, and they basically ignored me after the game was over.  One I had the hots for, but she had a BF and ended up talking to her BFF the whole time ignoring me

Get to the party and of course, at the party a guy who is the District Manager (aka  $$$ Asshole) for the local Taco Bell stores grabbed the DJs smoke machine and mocked my puny little smoke ring gun.  Then another guy for some reason called me Ron Jeremy, and that was my name for the night... no idea why.  anytime there was a lull in conversation it was "Hey, Ron Jeremy!"

Ended up finding a quiet place to sulk and drank a half bottle of scotch getting blind drunk.  Thankfully my future wife gave me a ride home.  Dispite being called Ron Jeremy I didn't get any sex, or even the hint of someone being interested in sex with me.

Fark halloween parties.  no one invites me, and if i do show up to one, i am immidiatly labeled as an outcast and made to be felt unwelcomed.  only might go to one if i spend a few thousand $ on a professional costume
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Halloween 2003.  First one at my first house, my roommates and I planned an 80s party and loaded up on snacks and beverages.  Being the early twenties nerds that we were, we had a nice collection of wallhanger weapons(swords, mace, axe, etc) that eventually started to make the rounds.  We also had a smoke machine but couldn't get it working.

Anyway, there's about two dozen people over all having a good time.  I'm trying to chat up a girl with some nice plumpness to her while my buddy(rocking an awesome Billy Idol look) is narrowing down his list of potential cuddle partners.  We notice the snacks are almost gone and with my third friend(both are my roomies) pool our on hand cash and order some pizzas.  This is where things take a turn.

About thirty or so minutes later one of the partygoers has had one too many and starts recounting the story of packing up my third friends possessions for the move into my place.  We already knew he had some eccentric collections(years later he came out) so nothing caught us off guard.  Then suddenly he brings up a VHS tape they found that my buddy had immediately siezed and thrown out.  At the mention of this he screams then bolts upstairs, our guest following to the foot of the stairwell.  At the same time we finally have gotten the smoke machine working in the backyard and in our semi-drunk state fill it to the brim and crank the output to maximum.  Hearing the scream we go inside to see our party guest yelp in fright and run out the front door.

From upstairs comes my friend, twin sais in hand, chasing after him.  Our Billy Idol, battle axe in hand follows me as I bolt outside to see the guest do an absolutely perfect slide across the hood of a car that had just pulled up on the street.  So now there is a man being chased by a ninja-armed Han Solo while an axe wielding Billy Idol and a man covered in hockey attire jump onto the front lawn as a full moon illuminates a massive plume of artificial smoke coming from the back of the house.

I approach the car to apologize when I see the wide eyed driver looking down at a strip of paper then back to our house several times.  It's the pizza man.  Needless to say he got one hell of a tip.

Sometime later my friend confides in us that the VHS tape was actually a recording of some amateur theater he'd done in high school. This was confirmed later by some former schoolmates.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It was the first time I tried pot.  I took a few good rips.  I was also already pretty drunk.

That was not a good combination.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Way, way back in the mists of time some college friends of ours were having a Halloween party (several years after college as we all had reasonably young kids at the time iirc).  It was to be a costume party & I decided to go as a flasher.  Trench coat, shirt cut off just above the nipples (so that it would appear that I was wearing a shirt when the coat was closed up, pants cut off just above the knees (same idea, wear the lower portions with them strapped to my legs so as to not fall down & it looks like I was wearing pants under the coat), etc.  THE big thing (& the damned thing was big) that made the costume though was the flashing light.  This being the days looong before LED lights/small batteries & a portable flashing light wasn't easily available.  Thankfully I had a friend who worked for the county maintenance dept & he loaned me one of those big flashing yellow lights that you see on the orange barrels in construction zones (6" diameter yellow light, 2 6volt batteries in the case, heavy mother...).  A sturdy belt & lots of duct tape made it so that the light would hang right about crotch level.  My trench coat had pockets that also had a slit so that (presumably) I could reach inside to get to my pants pockets without opening up the coat.  Not wearing pants it wasn't useful for that but it did allow me to access the on/off switch on the light without opening my coat.

Ta daa, costume complete.  Looking at me I looked normally dressed, but I would flip the switch to turn on the blinking light & at the same moment whip my coat wide open ... flashing whoever ... with the bright construction light ... er ... flashing merrily away drawing all the attention to my crotch.

Halloween arrives (Friday night that year so very conducive to people gathering & sticking around) & the party is hours along.  As most of the people there were MrsRT's friends I stationed myself/volunteered to answer the door as guests were coming & going, neighborhood kids were trick or treating, etc.  As long as the people/kids at the door weren't 'too' young, I'd simultaniously open the door, hit the switch & open my coat as well leaving whoever was there to stare in bemusement at my merrily flashing away groin region.  Lots of helicopter mothers rushing to shield their snowflake's eyes from this obscene vision in front of them.  Lots of dads howling with laughter (it's a guy thing obviously) & congratulating me on my idea.  Lots of adults in costume coming for the party.  It was glorious.

Anyway, about an hour into my self appointed duty I see a priest & a nun coming up the sidewalk towards the door.  Wanting to catch them off guard I waited until they hit the top step of the porch, whipped open the door & whipped open my coat to greet them in the evening's approved manner.  They like many others were shocked speechless.  Unlike many others though there were cries of anguish & apologies from over my shoulder from our hostess who was running full speed towards the door.  Apparently it 'was' a priest & a nun who were coming over to coordinate some musical arrangements (she's a piano/organ player) for that Sunday's service with her.

Ooops

Yet another BIG checkmark in my list of when, once I shuffle off this mortal coil, I'll be heading down to someplace really warm (but as most of you will also wind up there ... we'll have a good time...)

/20-25 years later & I still occasionally wonder why they thought going out on that particular night all dressed up in their usual garb would be a good idea
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Best Halloween gathering I've ever been to was one where most of us didn't have costumes, makeup or anything along those lines.

What we did have was a host with a pair of 8-year-old twin kids, who felt they should take personal responsibility for all the candy allocations.   It started off with them just answering the door, but by early evening that wasn't good enough for them anymore, and they were frantically running out to the curb anytime they saw anyone walk by.

The sheer joy they took in giving out candy was contagious, and we all had a great time because of it.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
October 1997. My girlfriend tells me she can still fit into her Catholic high school uniform.

Yeah, it's a cliche. And I don't care.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Go on.....
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Halloween 1985.  A couple of gay male friends and I drove to see Rocky Horror in costume at the Neptune Theatre in Seattle.  We went as Janet (me) and a couple of Transylvanians.  Afterwards, they decided it would be fun to go dancing at Neighbours, a local gay disco.  I said sure, but I am not going in there in my Goodwill-quality Janet Weiss costume.  One friend, the car's driver, said "The back seat is filled with costumes - help yourself to whatever you find."  I dug around and came up with a bona fide nun's habit, wimple and all.  I changed costumes and in a moment of inspiration, wadded up a couple of sweaters and stuffed them up under the costume and ta-daah, a pregnant nun.  I called myself Mother Concepcion and danced all night with beautiful drag queens dressed in gorgeous handmade beaded gowns.  We drove back home at dawn.  The most fun Halloween I've ever had, and possibly the costume that will send me to hell.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
About 10 years ago, I dressed as Borat, complete with the lime green mankini for a party as a bar. This particular bar is known for a wide variety of customers ranging from business types to bikers and active gang members. I was a huge hit at the party and won $200 in the costume contest for a few hours of fun. Even had a couple members of The Outlaws MC buying me shots for having the balls to wear that outfit into the bar. The 2nd place guy was dressed as Darth Maul. He told me it took 2 hours to get his full get up on with all the makeup and accessories. I told him it took about 2 minutes for me. Sometimes simpler is better.
 
