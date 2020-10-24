 Skip to content
(Twitter) Boston coronavirus shiat is about to hit the fan
8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
8 hours ago  
I wanted to be sure, as I'm not totally sciency-literate... this was measuring viral spread through wastewater readings. Author says so in later thread tweets.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
8 hours ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: I wanted to be sure, as I'm not totally sciency-literate... this was measuring viral spread through wastewater readings. Author says so in later thread tweets.


Yes, they can measure the viral load in sewage.
This is not good.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
8 hours ago  

cretinbob: Yes, they can measure the viral load in sewage


shiat
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
8 hours ago  

cretinbob: JohnnyApocalypse: I wanted to be sure, as I'm not totally sciency-literate... this was measuring viral spread through wastewater readings. Author says so in later thread tweets.

Yes, they can measure the viral load in sewage.
This is not good.


Yep, and tweeter links the Massachusetts Water Authority source in thread. Same info there. Lots of people pooping coronavirus.

http://www.mwra.com/biobot/biobotdata​.​htm
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
7 hours ago  

thealgorerhythm: Lots of people pooping coronavirus


shiat
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
6 hours ago  

thealgorerhythm: cretinbob: JohnnyApocalypse: I wanted to be sure, as I'm not totally sciency-literate... this was measuring viral spread through wastewater readings. Author says so in later thread tweets.

Yes, they can measure the viral load in sewage.
This is not good.

Yep, and tweeter links the Massachusetts Water Authority source in thread. Same info there. Lots of people pooping coronavirus.

http://www.mwra.com/biobot/biobotdata.​htm


And it's actually a leading indicator, so the spike in cases is coming really really soon.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: I wanted to be sure, as I'm not totally sciency-literate... this was measuring viral spread through wastewater readings. Author says so in later thread tweets.


Yes. Viral spread through wastewater is one of the few leading indicators that lets you know when an outbreak is starting in an area. Hospitalizations and deaths are both lagging indicators. Testing patients is also a bit lagging unless you do randomized tests, because covid victims don't typically get tested until they have symptoms. Boston is about to get bad.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
5 hours ago  
Brosephus [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
Moving through Boston streets like a drowning tide of molasses.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
This is gonna a lot worse before it gets better.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Crap.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
This whole country is farked. So many people are passionate about infecting and killing you. There was always  going to be a resurgence in the fall... but we'll make sure it gets totally out of hand because we're Americans and we're stupid.
 
433 [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: This whole country is farked. So many people are passionate about infecting and killing you. There was always  going to be a resurgence in the fall... but we'll make sure it gets totally out of hand because we're Americans and we're stupid.


Man, just earlier today I saw someone take the mask offered to them at the entrance to a store, put it on, and then then throw it on the ground once inside.  F*ckin' jerks, hey, f*ck 'em.

I still have a positive attitude about life and my own survival.  I'm going to get through this and have a good time doing it.  Maybe I'm just an optimist, but I can't get hip with bad attitudes about everything being shiat, and there is always a place where you can put your hand.  If it's that bad, do something about it.

Also by the way I do understand.
 
Mad Canadian
1 hour ago  
Wasn't there a study (Yale?) that pegged the correlation at 0.98?
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
ArcadianRefugee
1 hour ago  

Cormee: Massa-poo-shiats amirite?


Bad Cormee. Bad! Go to your room.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
1 hour ago  
fanbladesaresharp
55 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: This whole country is farked. So many people are passionate about infecting and killing you. There was always  going to be a resurgence in the fall... but we'll make sure it gets totally out of hand because we're Americans and we're stupid.


Nah just NYC and the North east. Where all this shiat started. Maybe if they didn't live like sardines in concrete cans.
 
Medic Zero
52 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: SoupGuru: This whole country is farked. So many people are passionate about infecting and killing you. There was always  going to be a resurgence in the fall... but we'll make sure it gets totally out of hand because we're Americans and we're stupid.

Nah just NYC and the North east. Where all this shiat started. Maybe if they didn't live like sardines in concrete cans.


Username checks out as something that hits fans.
 
CivilizedTiger
49 minutes ago  

Cormee: Massa-poo-shiats amirite?


FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
47 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: SoupGuru: This whole country is farked. So many people are passionate about infecting and killing you. There was always  going to be a resurgence in the fall... but we'll make sure it gets totally out of hand because we're Americans and we're stupid.

Nah just NYC and the North east. Where all this shiat started. Maybe if they didn't live like sardines in concrete cans.


Yep, this explains why the northeastern state of Idaho, notorious for population density, is having to move patients to Washington.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
President Biden will solve this.  We will have a mandatory vaccine.  We will lock down until then.  The election can't come fast enough.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
46 minutes ago  

cman: thealgorerhythm: Lots of people pooping coronavirus

shiat


That's how Chris Christie caught the disease from Donald Trump.
 
liquidsiphon
44 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: SoupGuru: This whole country is farked. So many people are passionate about infecting and killing you. There was always  going to be a resurgence in the fall... but we'll make sure it gets totally out of hand because we're Americans and we're stupid.

Nah just NYC and the North east. Where all this shiat started. Maybe if they didn't live like sardines in concrete cans.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Look at all those northeast states for the most infection per capita!
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
40 minutes ago  
Well... poop.

Hopefully people start taking this shiat more seriously.
 
MaliFinn
39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: JohnnyApocalypse: I wanted to be sure, as I'm not totally sciency-literate... this was measuring viral spread through wastewater readings. Author says so in later thread tweets.

Yes, they can measure the viral load in sewage.
This is not good.


It's good that they can measure it though.
 
YakBoy42
39 minutes ago  

liquidsiphon: fanbladesaresharp: SoupGuru: This whole country is farked. So many people are passionate about infecting and killing you. There was always  going to be a resurgence in the fall... but we'll make sure it gets totally out of hand because we're Americans and we're stupid.

Nah just NYC and the North east. Where all this shiat started. Maybe if they didn't live like sardines in concrete cans.

[Fark user image image 850x479]

Look at all those northeast states for the most infection per capita!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fun fact: 18 of the top 20 states for per capita infections voted for Trump in 2016.


I'm sure it's just coincidence
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
37 minutes ago  
Shiat's getting repeated from a viral Boston pop thread from a day or so ago.
 
liquidsiphon
37 minutes ago  

quatchi: Well... poop.

Hopefully people start taking this shiat more seriously.


Hah! Covid Incoming!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AthensBoy
35 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: tump told u DONT GET SDICK did u listen?/?  tump says "itll all go awya" IT WOULD HAVE IF U STOPED WAREING MASK'S

repost to 10 of yourr friends or coronavirus is going to enter your house withuot a search warrant and kick ur dog in the buttt


I'd like to see it try.

I don't have a dog.
 
Lackofname
34 minutes ago  
But it's blue states so we'll all be okay. /s
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  
I do not like these apples.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
29 minutes ago  
They did this type of test in a rural coastal town of Apollo Bay in Victoria Australia.  The sewer wasn't connected to much more than a small village (population less than 2,000) and they never did find the person that was infected, there wasn't an outbreak and the area was on a lockdown at the time.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
27 minutes ago  

liquidsiphon: quatchi: Well... poop.

Hopefully people start taking this shiat more seriously.

Hah! Covid Incoming!

[Fark user image 850x478]


My god. That's, like, an outtake from a Cronenberg movie.
 
liquidsiphon
24 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: liquidsiphon: quatchi: Well... poop.

Hopefully people start taking this shiat more seriously.

Hah! Covid Incoming!

[Fark user image 850x478]

My god. That's, like, an outtake from a Cronenberg movie.


This reality deserves the Langoliers.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: SoupGuru: This whole country is farked. So many people are passionate about infecting and killing you. There was always  going to be a resurgence in the fall... but we'll make sure it gets totally out of hand because we're Americans and we're stupid.

Nah just NYC and the North east. Where all this shiat started. Maybe if they didn't live like sardines in concrete cans.


You don't read much, do you.
 
Practical_Draconian
16 minutes ago  

liquidsiphon: wet drum sandwich: liquidsiphon: quatchi: Well... poop.

Hopefully people start taking this shiat more seriously.

Hah! Covid Incoming!

[Fark user image 850x478]

My god. That's, like, an outtake from a Cronenberg movie.

This reality deserves the Langoliers.


Not only that, disturbing shirt guy is wearing a chin diaper.

/FYI South Park reference
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  

liquidsiphon: fanbladesaresharp: SoupGuru: This whole country is farked. So many people are passionate about infecting and killing you. There was always  going to be a resurgence in the fall... but we'll make sure it gets totally out of hand because we're Americans and we're stupid.

Nah just NYC and the North east. Where all this shiat started. Maybe if they didn't live like sardines in concrete cans.

[Fark user image 850x479]

Look at all those northeast states for the most infection per capita!


I am fairly sure blades has no idea how to parse that graph. (s)he is likely looking at death totals and off in the weeds. not to dance on graves but it is not surprising that no mask states (read: trump supporting) are suffering.
have fun guys. I had it in March, not fun. but seriously, you do you.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  

liquidsiphon: quatchi: Well... poop.

Hopefully people start taking this shiat more seriously.

Hah! Covid Incoming!

[Fark user image 850x478]


Ugliest.  Shirt.  EVAR.
 
Peter von Nostrand
11 minutes ago  

Alphax: liquidsiphon: quatchi: Well... poop.

Hopefully people start taking this shiat more seriously.

Hah! Covid Incoming!

[Fark user image 850x478]

Ugliest.  Shirt.  EVAR.


You know one day that guy is going to cut a small hole where the mouth is.
 
NathanAllen [BareFark]
5 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: This is gonna a lot worse before it gets better.


If only one of the candidates had coined a phrase to describe where our inept and lazy response to a pandemic that has already put 250,000 Americans in the ground.

Oh, but it's okay, the other one says that it's still a Democrat hoax that will disappear on November 4th.
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  
I'm living in Minnesota, realizing that every state the borders us is in the top ten for infections.
 
