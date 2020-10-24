 Skip to content
(Boston Globe)   In case you needed a reason to exercise more: Elevator that crushed woman was "operating as designed"   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a series of events worthy of a Final Destination movie.

/Death likes Rube Goldberg
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Operating as designed in 1920 when it was built
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was a very old installed elevator that was grandfathered in without modern safety equipment.   The only reason newer elevators kill people is because some tech or other bypassed the safety switch on the doors.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The thing is... how did she fall into the hoistway? Was she Kate Moss slipping between the cracks?

Who is Kate Moss? Does anybody even know anymore?
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kate Moss? Offa my lawn junior
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

She was the original. I only knew about her from my mom when I was a kid. I wish I could go back and hear my mom tell me about her and how that conversation went. Hopefully the Matrix will help me out before I die.
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It is too soon to talk about misogyny in the busboy industry.
 
KaneTheMediocre
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Does anyone have a link to the article?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ruudbob: That was a very old installed elevator that was grandfathered in without modern safety equipment.   The only reason newer elevators kill people is because some tech or other bypassed the safety switch on the doors.


Not the only way - stuff does occaisonally fark-up cascade or brute-force elevators into falls and other bad news - but yeah it's pretty damn unlikely barring force majeur anymore.

I remember one from the late '80's where they had a methane buildup explosion in a mine somewhere - pretty much sent the elevator into freefall by severing the cable and wonking up all the automated no fall plz shiat.  They're pretty safe, but no one can design for shiat like that to come down the road.  Statistically, they're a hell of a lot safer than taking a shower, but I'll admit it doesn't stop a part of me from going "Ok no falling please?  Please?"

/in the elevator
//hell in the shower sometimes too
///at the moment no elevator worries, because I farking refuse to get on one.  Tiny box, that carries all kinds of people all day, enclosed ventilation system... brilliant!
////I hobble my broken, cane clutching self up multiple flights of stairs rather than use an elevator since the age of the plague rat began
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Presentation (Monty Python)
Youtube qaOtliuDBtQ

I think I found the chief architect.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
this is just Darwin at work, this woman should have not been allowed near this or other machinery. Now she never will.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JeffMD: this is just Darwin at work, this woman should have not been allowed near this or other machinery. Now she never will.


... Yes, carrying a large box at an exact awkward angle to impact safety equipment on truly ancient elevator equipment at the exact moment the maintenance guys in the basement hit call - who doesn't know better than that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Altitude5280
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder what was in the package?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I got a headline and a blank article.

Better link...

https://boston.cbslocal.com/2020/10/2​3​/allston-fatal-elevator-accident-carri​e-oconnor-boston-university/
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 minute ago  
elevator accident inside her Allston apartment building fell into the shaft after a 7½-foot-tall package she was carrying twice bumped a switch that sent the elevator plummeting,


WTF elevator has plummet to your death button?
 
wantingout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No I don't want to sign up for the Boston globe. Thanks fark!
 
wantingout
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ShamanGator: elevator accident inside her Allston apartment building fell into the shaft after a 7½-foot-tall package she was carrying twice bumped a switch that sent the elevator plummeting,


WTF elevator has plummet to your death button?


It was the force reset button
 
