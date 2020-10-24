 Skip to content
(AP News)   No escape from Wales   (apnews.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jonah would disagree
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If only there was an appropriate term for getting out of something.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can't they exit via the blowhole?
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Welsh Snake Plissken is a meter and a half tall and wears two eyepatches.

Can speak to sheep.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are you whales from Scotland?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Poor Wales, always being harpooned,...er, lampooned on the internet.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
it might not be an escape, but with enough dynamite, you can get off the beach...
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is that a Titleist?

///got nuthin
 
Mukster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"no sleep 'til Cardiff"
 
holdmybones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Gloucestershire Constabulary will patrol routes from Wales and pull over drivers they believe are making long journeys. Travelers without a good excuse will be asked to turn around. If they don't comply, officers will inform their Welsh counterparts so they can take action because Gloucestershire police don't have the authority to fine people traveling from Wales, the department said.

At least it's not just here where enforcement is a patchwork of stupid.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Enter Rover
Youtube I6Ffr1U7KMY


Escape from Wales, has never been easy.
 
