(Guardian)   Ventilation to prevent ventilators? Here are the c-c-cold facts   (theguardian.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
open all the windows and it will be cold enough that even the anti-maskers will be wearing balaclavas
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mind the cold. Ironically, I live In Florida.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh children.... I'm looking forward to the day your learn whole house exhaust fans were a thing.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suddenly that trade school certificate in HVAC isn't so sad now.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does Fark sanction this horseshiat?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ventilation was one of the THREE PILLARS of Japanese COVID policy. Masks, distancing, ventilation. And I think there are also the three donts, which are dont congregate, dont be in confined spaces, and dont make unnecessary trips.

Just follow that and Bob is your uncle!

/seems odd that handwashing is not in there
// but anyway
/// Bob is your uncle skipping Thanksgiving this year.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Back to the Miasma theory of disease. It did have some good points that lead to improved health even if it was wrong.
Heating bills were a biatch, though.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: /// Bob is your uncle skipping Thanksgiving this year.


My uncle Bob has Covid.

No, really.
 
alice_600
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Back to the Miasma theory of disease. It did have some good points that lead to improved health even if it was wrong.
Heating bills were a biatch, though.


I don't think its smells that cause Covid-19. More the fresh air helps with preventing breeding ground for the disease.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Ventilation was one of the THREE PILLARS of Japanese COVID policy. Masks, distancing, ventilation. And I think there are also the three donts, which are dont congregate, dont be in confined spaces, and dont make unnecessary trips.

Just follow that and Bob is your uncle!

/seems odd that handwashing is not in there
// but anyway
/// Bob is your uncle skipping Thanksgiving this year.


3 c's.  unnecessary trips isn't a c!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This sounds like the start of a SyFy zombie movie.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have never seen the logic in closed windows. Fresh air is good for you; if the temperature is over 60, open the windows. If it's over 50 put a sweater on and open the windows.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nikan1 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

daffy: I don't mind the cold. Ironically, I live In Florida.


lol cold doesnt exist in florida...

/well aside from the village residents hearts
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Im sure people in siberia, in canada and northern europe will totally do that. I mean, who doesnt love -40C/F temperatures inside?
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Oh children.... I'm looking forward to the day your learn whole house exhaust fans were a thing.


The attic fan? That was awesome as a kid.
 
phedex
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
