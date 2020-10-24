 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Praise COVID-19   (thehill.com) divider line
76
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

1628 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Oct 2020 at 7:05 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



76 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If god is all seeing and all knowing why do you need to gather in COVID stew?

Oh they'll be passing the collection plate around.... got it!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: [Fark user image 647x815]


Is this real???
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: bobtheme: [Fark user image 647x815]

Is this real???


Apparently.  Someone on Imgur shared it.  Said their sister posted it on Facebook.  With pride.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I take it these will be the same people screeching to anyone unfortunate enough to be in earshot about "maskless antifa riots."
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Red State Jesus has COVID
 
Pullmah Finga
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bobtheme: [Fark user image 647x815]


jfc
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jfc
On toast
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bobtheme: [Fark user image image 647x815]


His son is probably just happy to not have to go to thanksgiving.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ava Jesus wept.
It's not what is put in your mouth, it's what comes out
 
peachpicker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Deranged death cult.
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where is Stephen Paddock when we need him?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bobtheme: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: bobtheme: [Fark user image 647x815]

Is this real???

Apparently.  Someone on Imgur shared it.  Said their sister posted it on Facebook.  With pride.


Da fuq?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yes please! Father the superstitious morons in one place and let the rona get'em all!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
*gather
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know I post this too often, but we're not all idiots.

Pastor here, representing the sane people of faith. We haven't met in person since March and aren't going to until there's a vaccine. Church is the people, not the building. We're lucky we have livestreaming. It's fine.

We're still doing the work of the church: Taking care of people, loving God, praying, studying the Bible, just fine. It's not about the building.

Sincerely,
Midwestern Pastor of a Church That's Not Full O' Idiots
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Grifters gonna grift.

Plague rats gonna spread the plague all over America like the nihilistic trash they are.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Pro-life" my arse.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I know I post this too often, but we're not all idiots.

Pastor here, representing the sane people of faith. We haven't met in person since March and aren't going to until there's a vaccine. Church is the people, not the building. We're lucky we have livestreaming. It's fine.

We're still doing the work of the church: Taking care of people, loving God, praying, studying the Bible, just fine. It's not about the building.

Sincerely,
Midwestern Pastor of a Church That's Not Full O' Idiots


Problem is, the loudest of us are all idiots.

We need to get the sane ones to get loud.

I appreciate what you're doing, though.  Stay safe.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: bobtheme: [Fark user image 647x815]

Is this real???


You're surprised? Or even dubious?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bobtheme: [Fark user image 647x815]


That's f*cked up.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bobtheme: [Fark user image 647x815]


This is why it's a cult. If Hillary Clinton was president right now and she handled this pandemic as badly as Trump has handled it, I wouldn't vote for her to be reelected. That kind of unbridled apathy and disinterest shouldn't be rewarded. I wouldn't vote for the Republican, but I sure as hell wouldn't vote for her.

Donald Trump could go to this woman's house and shiat right on her face. She'd wipe it off and fill in the bubble next to his name. It's a sickness. These people are sick. I'd say they don't know what they're doing, but they do. They do know. They have chosen to become amoral and completely irredeemable, and they don't care.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well hope they keep them there for two weeks to be safe. I hope if any of them get sick they stay home and don't take up valuable hospital space and I hope they don't get any decent people sick.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I know I post this too often, but we're not all idiots.

Pastor here, representing the sane people of faith. We haven't met in person since March and aren't going to until there's a vaccine. Church is the people, not the building. We're lucky we have livestreaming. It's fine.

We're still doing the work of the church: Taking care of people, loving God, praying, studying the Bible, just fine. It's not about the building.

Sincerely,
Midwestern Pastor of a Church That's Not Full O' Idiots


Thank you for doing what you're doing. I'm not a religious person but I have seen your posts here. I applaud you for how you're handling this.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
fark it.  Let the dumb assholes die, and hopefully their non-idiot friends and family avoid them like the plague rats they are.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by men. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think I speak for the rest of the world when I say "What the fark is wrong with you?"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I see that he's one of those "hip" preachers.

Anyway, please proceed.  Bring it indoors if you can.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bobtheme: [Fark user image 647x815]


This is why Fark needs a "Sad" button.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
These brave Christians are not afraid to publicly proclaim their devotion and in so doing will ensure their reward as promised by Christ in Matthew 6:5-6.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I know I post this too often, but we're not all idiots.

Pastor here, representing the sane people of faith. We haven't met in person since March and aren't going to until there's a vaccine. Church is the people, not the building. We're lucky we have livestreaming. It's fine.

We're still doing the work of the church: Taking care of people, loving God, praying, studying the Bible, just fine. It's not about the building.

Sincerely,
Midwestern Pastor of a Church That's Not Full O' Idiots


Are you my cousin?  Seriously.  He's a sane Midwestern preacher.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Look...I've been enjoying much shorter security lines at the airport, but I'm still not going to farking praise COVID.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I know I post this too often, but we're not all idiots.

Pastor here, representing the sane people of faith. We haven't met in person since March and aren't going to until there's a vaccine. Church is the people, not the building. We're lucky we have livestreaming. It's fine.

We're still doing the work of the church: Taking care of people, loving God, praying, studying the Bible, just fine. It's not about the building.

Sincerely,
Midwestern Pastor of a Church That's Not Full O' Idiots


I'm sorry, but I think that you're wrong. Anytime that you convince people to believe ancient superstition over empirical scientific data, you contribute to the distrust of science. Evolution is a fact and creationism is fantasy. When you threaten people with failure to believe in your story results in eternal damnation (as the bible teaches) over scientific facts, you contribute to the sort of anti-intellectualism that got us here where that are Covid deniers, climate change deniers, anti-LBGTQ attitudes and more.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

40 degree day: [Fark user image image 425x426]


I smarted you because some people are stupid. I funnied you because you made it funny eventhough its sad.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SFSailor: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: bobtheme: [Fark user image 647x815]

Is this real???

You're surprised? Or even dubious?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Are you my cousin?  Seriously.  He's a sane Midwestern preacher.


Since I'm a she instead of a he, probably not. Sorry.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Hankie Fest: I know I post this too often, but we're not all idiots.

Pastor here, representing the sane people of faith. We haven't met in person since March and aren't going to until there's a vaccine. Church is the people, not the building. We're lucky we have livestreaming. It's fine.

We're still doing the work of the church: Taking care of people, loving God, praying, studying the Bible, just fine. It's not about the building.

Sincerely,
Midwestern Pastor of a Church That's Not Full O' Idiots

I'm sorry, but I think that you're wrong. Anytime that you convince people to believe ancient superstition over empirical scientific data, you contribute to the distrust of science. Evolution is a fact and creationism is fantasy. When you threaten people with failure to believe in your story results in eternal damnation (as the bible teaches) over scientific facts, you contribute to the sort of anti-intellectualism that got us here where that are Covid deniers, climate change deniers, anti-LBGTQ attitudes and more.

[Fark user image 640x960]


Except some of us don't do that.

I accept evolution, the big bang, LGBTQ, and reject anti-intellectualism.  It wasn't always like that.  Ten years ago I would probably have voted for Trump, the mindset I had at the time.

I've been saying this for a while, the only way through to some of these people is to convince them that science actually supports what they believe.  I know, it's counterintuitive and none of you will even try to do that, while at the same time crying "we've tried everything and they're not listening!"  But that's part of what got me out of the bubble.  Consider this inside information from behind enemy lines.

Even if you need to be disingenuous about it.  Why not?  You don't owe these people anything.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bobtheme: [Fark user image image 647x815]


Oof that's farking scary

It's a cult
 
PunGent
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Pastor here


Paster?  I don't even know her!

/so very, very sorry
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: I'm sorry, but I think that you're wrong. Anytime that you convince people to believe ancient superstition over empirical scientific data, you contribute to the distrust of science. Evolution is a fact and creationism is fantasy. When you threaten people with failure to believe in your story results in eternal damnation (as the bible teaches) over scientific facts, you contribute to the sort of anti-intellectualism that got us here where that are Covid deniers, climate change deniers, anti-LBGTQ attitudes and more.


1. You're not sorry.

2. I've never claimed I can prove God exists. I believe faith is like love. You can't prove your mother loves you. She probably does... or maybe she's just a good actor. There's evidence, but not proof. But you believe your mother loves you because you feel it. I think faith is like that. I have no issue with you not having it.

3. I believe in evolution and not literal creation. The biblical story is a metaphor. Every religion has a creation metaphorical story.

4. I don't believe in a literal, physical hell. I think we all get to be with the deity in the afterlife. Again, my denomination doesn't take scripture literally, so your "as the Bible teaches" thing won't cut it. We read it in context.

5. I'm in a very pro-LGBTQ denomination (there's lots of us). I've married more same-sex couples than straight couples. As a pastor, I can marry whoever I want.

Stop pretending you know anything about me or my faith system than you do... it makes you look not-so-smart.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I know I post this too often, but we're not all idiots.

Pastor here, representing the sane people of faith. We haven't met in person since March and aren't going to until there's a vaccine. Church is the people, not the building. We're lucky we have livestreaming. It's fine.

We're still doing the work of the church: Taking care of people, loving God, praying, studying the Bible, just fine. It's not about the building.

Sincerely,
Midwestern Pastor of a Church That's Not Full O' Idiots


Good luck, Padre.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I see that he's one of those "hip" preachers.

Anyway, please proceed.  Bring it indoors if you can.


I think I've heard of this guy before for doing superspreader shiat. If I remember right he's literally touring the country as "guitar playing youth preacher" and causing outbreaks everywhere he goes
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: If god is all seeing and all knowing why do you need to gather in COVID stew?

Oh they'll be passing the collection plate around.... got it!


That and identity politics and grandstanding.

They want people to see them showing the world what they "believe" in.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
These morans need their own country. Build the wall, give them their own country. Shoot anyone coming over the wall.
 
Displayed 50 of 76 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.