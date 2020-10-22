 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   And so, in keeping with what your dying wishes might well have been, we commit your remains to the Pacific Ocean, which you loved so well. Goodnight, sweet prince   (nytimes.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ha!   Some years ago, a friend's sister died.  A bunch of people got together and went out on a boat to commit her ashes into the Pacific.

Everyone dressed nice, as nice as you can anyway.  So the time comes and someone opens the urn and tries to toss the ashes and a gust of wind comes up and blows them right back onto the crowd on the boat.  It was worse than that scene from The Big Lebowski.   One woman I know, wearing a black dress coat, got coated.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think we all learned that lesson and +1 for the reference.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know some folks that scattered remains from a moving aircraft. A good portion of the dust ended up inside the plane.

/Blowy trifecta complete
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Dad, when me had you cremated, me didn't know it would kill you."
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We scattered Grandpa's remains in the front yard. People complained, said we should have had him cremated first.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn it Walter!
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
go big or go home
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://scattering-ashes.co.uk/histor​y​/medieval-reenactment-trebuchet-catapu​lt/
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How not to do things....

Remember the anthrax scare not too long after 9/11?  Well, this guy tried to scatter ashes over (then) Safeco Field back in 2002...with hilarious results:

https://www.seattlepi.com/news/amp/Ma​r​iners-fan-s-ashes-fly-fly-away-causing​-scare-1088032.php

When I die, I want members of the Mariners front office to be my pallbearers....so they can let me down one last time.

/Old joke is old.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: I know some folks that scattered remains from a moving aircraft. A good portion of the dust ended up inside the plane.

/Blowy trifecta complete


Speed tape some dryer hose thru the window flap, then use it as a vacuum hose.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Keep your back to the wind,"

Works when you're peeing too.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It was a slightly breezy day when we scattered my Grandmother's ashes in this wooded area next to Lake Chelan.

Thankfully, the wind was going in the right direction, and everything was fine.

During some conversations later on, there were at least three of us who immediately thought of The Big Lebowski.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was just getting rid a little at a time by putting them in the pepper shakers whenever I went to a casual restaurant.

Now with the quarantine, I still have half of grandma left and I don't know what to do with the rest.
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How to scatter my cremains:

Steal a large pumpkin, remove guts. Fill with cremains and a quantity of binary explosive as dictated by reason.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

oopsboom: go big or go home
[Fark user image image 850x637]
https://scattering-ashes.co.uk/history​/medieval-reenactment-trebuchet-catapu​lt/


Go bigger. Go weird.

Hunter S Thompson Funeral
Youtube v9ReDDDC0Rg
 
jackandwater
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Prepaid my cremation with part of my stimulus check.  Of course, I did pick out a modestly priced receptacle.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jackandwater: Prepaid my cremation with part of my stimulus check.  Of course, I did pick out a modestly priced receptacle.


Well, just because we're bereaved doesn't make us saps.

I'm hoping for a green burial. No embalming, plant me in a burlap sack and let my rotting corpse replenish the earth
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: I think we all learned that lesson and +1 for the reference.

[Fark user image image 480x270]


Damn, subby. I had a brief moment where I thought Steve Buscemi was dead. Not cool
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: How not to do things....

Remember the anthrax scare not too long after 9/11?  Well, this guy tried to scatter ashes over (then) Safeco Field back in 2002...with hilarious results:

https://www.seattlepi.com/news/amp/Mar​iners-fan-s-ashes-fly-fly-away-causing​-scare-1088032.php

When I die, I want members of the Mariners front office to be my pallbearers....so they can let me down one last time.

/Old joke is old.


As a Cleveland fan, I would say it is older than the Mariners.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

holdmybones: oopsboom: go big or go home
[Fark user image image 850x637]
https://scattering-ashes.co.uk/history​/medieval-reenactment-trebuchet-catapu​lt/

Go bigger. Go weird.

[YouTube video: Hunter S Thompson Funeral]


A friend of mine was a chemistry professor at Pitt and really into blowing things up.
We had a nice fireworks display for his wake and some of his ashes got a ride. He definitely was smiling down on that one.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My sister and I have had more than our share of deaths in our family (two older brothers and our mom). For whatever reason she had ended up with the accumulated sets ashes that neither of us wanted or saw any reason to hang on to anymore.

They needed scattering. We made a plan to do that. We chose Asilomar Beach, a favorite of mom's, and the next evening met at sunset - just her, my SO and I. She brought the ashes, mixed together in a large plastic tub.

We talked for a moment about what we wanted to do. It was decided that I'd do the scattering. So I slipped off my shoes, rolled up my pantlegs, took the plastic tub from her, waded in to the surf, and with what seemed like little fanfare, slowly, carefully poured all three sets of cremains into the waves.

I think that the simple, final ritual act of recognition of their lives, of making the time in our day and the place in our hearts, of letting go of deaths while holding their lives in memory and feeling, meant more to me than any other funeral I'd been to before or since.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: I know some folks that scattered remains from a moving aircraft. A good portion of the dust ended up inside the plane.

/Blowy trifecta complete


There's a trick to it.
Some aircraft have what's called an air scoop on the pilot's window. It allows dispersion of ashes from a small opening roughly the size of the top of a mayonnaise jar.

As long as the family doesn't mind the ashes being dispersed from a mayo jar, you're in business.

/do a trial run with said jar and some shredded paper
//should work if openings roughly match
///make sure all the mayo is out of the jar
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
in the garden of eden on bagpipes.wmv
Youtube nVkK3tlb09U
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shamelessly stolen from Oglaf:

"Where this arrow lands, we shall bury our beloved prince!"

/Those of you who know
//are probably laughing about now.
/// I'm sorry, Sire...
 
holdmybones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: holdmybones: oopsboom: go big or go home
[Fark user image image 850x637]
https://scattering-ashes.co.uk/history​/medieval-reenactment-trebuchet-catapu​lt/

Go bigger. Go weird.

[YouTube video: Hunter S Thompson Funeral]

A friend of mine was a chemistry professor at Pitt and really into blowing things up.
We had a nice fireworks display for his wake and some of his ashes got a ride. He definitely was smiling down on that one.


That's awesome.

My brother in law was a ski safety guy and when he died of cancer we used avalanche explosives to blow up packets of whatever cancer treatment one of the guys snuck out of the room.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: I know some folks that scattered remains from a moving aircraft. A good portion of the dust ended up inside the plane.

/Blowy trifecta complete


When I was a student pilot I once tried to eject a 32oz Del Taco cup from a 152 at the lowest speed I could manage.  It was instant and it was horrible.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ideally, I'd like to be eaten by an animal or left out for vultures, but since that is probably illegal, unless DIY in a national park or have an epic hold mah beer lapse of judgement at a poorly managed alligator, lion, shark ranch cocktail lounge*.

In reality, while not sure of the location, I want to be mixed and distributed with my dog pals that crossed the rainbow bridge.


*Been to Florida and not going back, so that won't happen
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Shamelessly stolen from Oglaf:

"Where this arrow lands, we shall bury our beloved prince!"

/Those of you who know
//are probably laughing about now.
/// I'm sorry, Sire...


"For f*cks sake."
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: I think we all learned that lesson and +1 for the reference.

[Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


god damn it, i camr to post this...well dome sir. do you need a toe?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: The_Sponge: How not to do things....

Remember the anthrax scare not too long after 9/11?  Well, this guy tried to scatter ashes over (then) Safeco Field back in 2002...with hilarious results:

https://www.seattlepi.com/news/amp/Mar​iners-fan-s-ashes-fly-fly-away-causing​-scare-1088032.php

When I die, I want members of the Mariners front office to be my pallbearers....so they can let me down one last time.

/Old joke is old.

As a Cleveland fan, I would say it is older than the Mariners.


True.

And right now, the Mariners playoff drought is the longest one in all major pro sports.

Hell...the Browns have had a more recent playoff appearance in 2002.

/2001 for the Mariners.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For my college newspaper I wrote trial coverage of the campus cop caught pilfering parking meter money. I had several people tell me not to, because he or one of his buddies would come to my house and shoot me in the head. I would tell them, "In that case, spread my ashes in the lobby of the police station." Nobody thought that was funny.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: For my college newspaper I wrote trial coverage of the campus cop caught pilfering parking meter money. I had several people tell me not to, because he or one of his buddies would come to my house and shoot me in the head. I would tell them, "In that case, spread my ashes in the lobby of the police station." Nobody thought that was funny.


Pretty sure Fark would find it funny. And a guaranteed greenlight!
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The average cremated adult will produce about five pounds of pulverized bone fragments, a coarse powder that is sterile and safe to touch, even if the person died of a communicable disease. Try to scatter, not dump. "It helps to have a trowel or a spoon or ladle or something to scoop with," Rubin says.

Look, we don't have all day here...

/ I plan on saving people the trouble by handling death, cremation, and dispersal all at the same time.
// Sorry about the windows.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Do you know the Muffin Man?
Ashes! Ashes!
Three bags full
He put in his thumb
And pulled out a plum
E-I-E-I-O
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My ideal is to be placed next to the device in a tower based nuke test, and be vaporized.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Do you know the Muffin Man?
Ashes! Ashes!
Three bags full
He put in his thumb
And pulled out a plum
E-I-E-I-O


Read at your funeral or carved on your grave marker?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 1 minute ago  

oopsboom: go big or go home
[Fark user image 850x637]
https://scattering-ashes.co.uk/history​/medieval-reenactment-trebuchet-catapu​lt/


I'll do ya one better: 
Hunter's Funeral
Youtube 8vKrc30rZeM
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maxandgrinch: Ideally, I'd like to be eaten by an animal or left out for vultures, but since that is probably illegal, unless DIY in a national park or have an epic hold mah beer lapse of judgement at a poorly managed alligator, lion, shark ranch cocktail lounge*.

In reality, while not sure of the location, I want to be mixed and distributed with my dog pals that crossed the rainbow bridge.


*Been to Florida and not going back, so that won't happen


My husband has a thing about archaeologists that dig up ancient remains...to him that is just so wrong.   I told him that he married the wrong woman (having been involved in said doings...then the remains were reburied in a  safer place), what with my history/archaeology and geology degree (they go together more than you might think).  So he blurted out that he wanted to be cremated.  I said to him that that would not be a problem at all as I already knew where he would go.  "You came into this world at Tongue Point (on the mighty Columbia River near Astoria) and that's where you going out, too."  He liked that.  Me, I don't care, I'll be dead.   If someone wants to dig up my bones a 1000 years from now, I still won't care...'cause I'll still be dead.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.