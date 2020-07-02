 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Drunk Russian soldiers run amok and smash a tank through metal fence of Volgograd airport. They are about to find out that it still gets very cold in Siberia   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Dumbass  
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL a BMP is a tank.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk Russian soldiers. Or as they're more commonly referred to: Russian soldiers.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
666 - Amokk HQ
Youtube usoY4CdVFoY
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, those moks don't run themselves.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk Russian soldiers...


Is there another kind?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/wanted for questioning
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stolen tank rampage
Youtube XnUoUKEIGoo

Was going to say something snarky. But them remembered this
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Siberia on fire?
 
vcoui
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Drunk Russian soldiers run amok and smash a tank through metal fence of Volgograd airport. They are about to find out that it still gets very cold in Siberia"

You sure about that? This is 2020 after all.   https://weather.com/news/climate/news​/​2020-07-02-russia-100-degree-heat-reco​rd-confirmed

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

In this handout photo provided by Olga Burtseva, children play in the Krugloe lake outside Verkhoyansk, the Sakha Republic, about 4660 kilometers (2900 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 21, 2020.(Olga Burtseva via AP)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The US military is still winning the trifecta with "Barbie Playhouse" but the Russians are known for their tanks and could come up the central European plains really fast.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: TIL a BMP is a tank.


It's got a 100mm gun, same diameter as the D10T on the T-55, and when throwing HEAT, there is no difference.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ian Corrigible
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One is not qualified to run mucks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
GOLDENEYE | Tank Chase
Youtube iB7ZWNlF8DY
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: TIL a BMP is a tank.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wanna bet his dream car is a Mustang?

Танк сносит столб в Минске (оригинальное видео) / The tank crashes into a lamp post (original video)
Youtube 78w9U_4zQ1U
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good thing they weren't playing in hardcore mode.
 
