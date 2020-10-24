 Skip to content
(Common Dreams)   Even though he was forced to divest from his former company, the US Postmaster General is still sending business their way   (commondreams.org) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's called a kickback. I send you business and you send me checks.

Trump: Grifting with swamp creatures since the 80's.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. Just imagine if Trump did that.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Wow. Just imagine if Trump did that.


It would be more amazing if he didn't.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who needs a clear distinction between public and private? Not this big dying country, that's who.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Welcome to the oligarchy,
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's a total crook. The crookiest crook of a bad bunch.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He should be impeached.  Which he can be.  We should start tomorrow.

Pipe dream though.  The old guard democrats don't have a backbone and will not do anything that looks overtly political as their opponents are 1,000 yards past that line.  They're scared.  They need to step aside.

Bye pelosi, bye Schumer, bye Feinstein.  You're all useless and need to go.
 
