(CNN)   So THIS is how Godzilla started   (cnn.com)
884 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Oct 2020 at 4:15 PM



Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Coronavirus might change human DNA - My Side Piece, genetic engineer
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Carbon-14? They're just worried that in the future, the cockroach civilization will be able to very accurately date our remains.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of all the people who should know better...
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't know if it was always just a larky adventure for the rich and bored, but Greenpeace isn't anything anymore.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Takanori said "even if the water is continuously drunk by 2 liters every day, the annual exposure is about 0.001 to 0.11 millisieverts, which is not a level that affects health."

So, less than 1% of average yearly dosage levels at worst estimate. Thanks Greenpeace, don't you have some other ancient treasures to vandalize lately, or did screwing up Nazca lines whet your wanking desires for a while?
 
skyotter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everybody could stand a hundred chest X-rays a year! They oughta have 'em, too. Ra-di-a-tion. Yes, indeed. You hear the most outrageous lies about it.

/s
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Deadly for twelve thousand years...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Of all the people who should know better...


Greenpeace?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Coronavirus might change human DNA - My Side Piece, genetic engineer


Coffee is known to change your DNA. It's unlikely to cause any harmful effects or make any changes that can be transmitted to the next generation. The danger from radiation is mainly that you might get an overdose of it. The radiation you or a Japanese person will get from the release of this radioactive water is likely to be less than the radiation you get from an X-ray.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Shaun Burnie, author of the report and senior nuclear specialist with Greenpeace Germany, told CNN there could be as much as 63.6GBq (gigabecquerels) of carbon-14 in total in the tanks.

That's scary! To the googletubes...

Carbon-14 has a specific activity of 62.5mCi per mmole (2.31GBq per mmole) and

So that's 0.38 grams of carbon 14, maximum. Based on Tepco's alleged readings, it's between 1/20 and 1/2000 that much... And it's a fair guess that the max and min figures are cherry picked from the highest and lowest activity tubs.

You'd find about that much C14 scattered among about half a million tons of natural earth-surface carbon, including that in the atmosphere.

Also, 1 million tons of water sounds like a lot, just like you may think it's a long way to the corner chemist's, but it's just peanuts compared to the pacific ocean. The top 500 meters of efficiently-mixed water in the Pacific represent approximately 90 billion million tons.

I mean, realistically, *what is the alternative* to releasing it? Hold it forever? Repeated vacuum distillation until the remaining nasties can be concentrated enough? Not that vacuum distilling 1MT of water isn't practical (apparently a large industrial facility could do so in about 1-2 months) but then you've contaminated the distilling facility instead of the water, which is an improvement of debatable merit.
 
Korzine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
...environmental rights organization Greenpeace has warned.

Stopped reading there.
 
chawco
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This isn't how gorilla gets started. Its why he gets mad.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
2021's Most Eligible Bachelors:


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Coronavirus might change human DNA - My Side Piece, genetic engineer


We are all her now because our ancestors DNA was somehow superior. My grandparents survived the 1918 pandemic somehow. And my Great-great=great something or other survived the Black Death. And so it goes.
 
