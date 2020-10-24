 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Burger King removed from plane for racist tirade   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
48
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Apparently he should have gotten a Happy Meal instead
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a whopper of a face tat that he's got. Too bad they're gonna fry him.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not all racists look like that but that's how I see them.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images6.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
James May is not handling Covid well at all.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
passengers showing an amazing level of restraint
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
flying from jamaica to jamaica must be a nice short flight
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You come at the King, you best not miss

[ Narrator: They didn't ]
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No comment.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going on a racist tirade against Black people when trying to leave Jamaica?  Enjoy your extra stay in Jamaica.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, he just farked himself.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude's fallen on some hard times ever since Wendy ran away with that clown.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Jamaican jails are lovely.  Definitely no black people in there for him to call racist names.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Going on a racist tirade against Black people when trying to leave Jamaica?  Enjoy your extra stay in Jamaica.


Nevermind that he was heading to NYC
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At what point did his hair get put in a man bun?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: TWX: Going on a racist tirade against Black people when trying to leave Jamaica?  Enjoy your extra stay in Jamaica.

Nevermind that he was heading to NYC


New Yorkers are the most racist bunch of liberals I've ever met. Every one of them is elitist and privileged and that's why I support a regular guy like Donald Trump.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Going on a racist tirade against Black people when trying to leave Jamaica?  Enjoy your extra stay in Jamaica.


"Does yours say 'Wendell?'"

"No, it says 'Welcome to Jamaica, Have a Nice Day in Our Cell.'"

/i coulda made that worse
//way worse
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this means he won't be able to vote.  See?  There's good in everything.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: flying from jamaica to jamaica must be a nice short flight


Have you driven in Jamaica?  I can see the appeal of travelling in any other fashion.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: James May is not handling Covid well at all.


Not feeling plucky. Not one bit
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In this case, I'd be OK with the other passengers beating the living crap out of him. Free pass.

Then stick him in a Jamaican jail.
 
alitaki
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: You come at the King, you best not miss

[ Narrator: They didn't ]


In New York, Duke is A no.1. King is like 10th.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jtown: Dead for Tax Reasons: flying from jamaica to jamaica must be a nice short flight

Have you driven in Jamaica?  I can see the appeal of travelling in any other fashion.


the van wyck isn't that bad...
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: In this case, I'd be OK with the other passengers beating the living crap out of him. Free pass.

Then stick him in a Jamaican jail.


I don't know anything about Jamaican jails, but I suspect the other inmates won't be jerking his chicken.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TWX: Going on a racist tirade against Black people when trying to leave Jamaica?  Enjoy your extra stay in Jamaica.


I mean, the best-case scenario is that he would have remained on the flight, surrounded by people he had hurled racial slurs at, as he steadily sobered up and felt less and less sovereign by the minute.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Where the hell can you find a burger king these days? I'm thinking that crown was put on his head when his hair was much shorter.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He had valid complaints about the Hamburgler. I don't care where the guy started from or what lead him to that point and how we can project the blame at society.

Sure, we could do better, but we keep re-electing mayor McCheese, and you know you are getting a tough on burger crime policy with him. His cop is a farking quarter pounder for christ sake.

Sure, we can change things, but the McNuggets never turn out, and the BK Kids club is still hung up on Bernie.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jtown: Dead for Tax Reasons: flying from jamaica to jamaica must be a nice short flight

Have you driven in Jamaica?  I can see the appeal of travelling in any other fashion.


Liberty Avenue can be a bit rough in places.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Arby's will set you free..
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I know mental illness is no laughing matter, but damn.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've always wondered why they don't have security cameras on airplanes. Everywhere you go you're on camera, even the grocery store. But not airplanes where it might be useful.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
JetBlue?

Just the in-flight entertainment.
 
Locklear [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sidailurch: I've always wondered why they don't have security cameras on airplanes. Everywhere you go you're on camera, even the grocery store. But not airplanes where it might be useful.


They'd just add another $15 to every ticket from that point on, to offset the cost.  The thing to do is pull this racist sh*t when everybody's supposed to have their phone off.  Then you could plead for your reasonable expectation of privacy.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I couldn't see the O video. But this one below is the full one. Ugh.

https://www.tmz.com/videos/2020-10-23​-​102320-jamaican-flight-v2-4872066/

Fark user imageView Full Size

Imagine sitting next to this f*cker. Oh, and is voice is annoyingly nasal to top it off.
Asshole.
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sidailurch: I've always wondered why they don't have security cameras on airplanes. Everywhere you go you're on camera, even the grocery store. But not airplanes where it might be useful.


They do have them.  They don't post the video on facepage.
 
Mukster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They let him in the plane wearing that hat. What did they think was gonna happen?
 
djloid2010
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's the worst Burger King commercial I've ever seen.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dumski: I couldn't see the O video. But this one below is the full one. Ugh.

https://www.tmz.com/videos/2020-10-23-​102320-jamaican-flight-v2-4872066/

[Fark user image 229x339]
Imagine sitting next to this f*cker. Oh, and is voice is annoyingly nasal to top it off.
Asshole.


Now imagine the entire flight consisting of a lecture on Jo Jorgensen
 
cwheelie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jet Blue - not even once
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dumski: I couldn't see the O video. But this one below is the full one. Ugh.

https://www.tmz.com/videos/2020-10-23-​102320-jamaican-flight-v2-4872066/

[Fark user image 229x339]
Imagine sitting next to this f*cker. Oh, and is voice is annoyingly nasal to top it off.
Asshole.


wow, what an asshole.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Maybe this means he won't be able to vote.  See?  There's good in everything.


People with face tattoos don't vote.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dude looks like Jeffery Epstien in a fright wig.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Honestly, once you let Denethor on the flight, there are way worse things that could happen.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Honestly, once you let Denethor on the flight, there are way worse things that could happen.
[Fark user image 294x222]


Thread over. I can't stop laughing.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dumski: I couldn't see the O video. But this one below is the full one. Ugh.

https://www.tmz.com/videos/2020-10-23-​102320-jamaican-flight-v2-4872066/

[Fark user image image 229x339]
Imagine sitting next to this f*cker. Oh, and is voice is annoyingly nasal to top it off.
Asshole.


I couldn't have. I'd rather spend time in  a Jamaican jail and take sea charters for the rest of my life. He'd have slept for the flight, one way or the other.
 
dryknife
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mukster: They let him in the plane wearing that hat. What did they think was gonna happen?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
