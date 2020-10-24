 Skip to content
(CBS Dallas/Ft. Worth)   Oh no. People willingly engaging in consensual activities that are 100% legal outside of the workplace, in which nobody is harmed. We need to fire them or discipline them   (dfw.cbslocal.com) divider line
101
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

101 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Texas laws about nudity boil down to this:

"No pink, no clink"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This could get him fired? He should been a cop. He could just shoot people and no one would blink an eye.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA : "Hood fired one firefighter who shared a screenshot of someone asking if it's legal to run over protesters who are blocking a road."

Because killing people is exactly the same as eating sushi with a naked person.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This smacks of a retaliatory act by someone that has been disciplined by the chief for "taking part in behavior that would bring discredit upon the department or cast it in a negative light".  I mean, he fired a guy for sharing a photo asking if it's illegal to run over protesters blocking the road,, I can see some of his friends wanting to get back at the boss and publishing a picture from a firefighter's birthday party.

The city needs to consider if it truly does violate the department rule of the conduct of employees, whether on-or-off duty "shall be governed by the ordinary and reasonable rules of good conduct and behavior" and if it does, every firefighter in attendance needs to face the same penalties.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
♫ If you knew Sushi, like I know Sushi
Oh, oh, oh what a gal ♫
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sushi Girl
Youtube jFhyAXDwvzM
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love naked women and I love sushi, but I REALLY do not get this "eating one off of the other" thing.  But hey, whatever. Do your thing, man.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serves him right, the creep. He should get his kicks in good, wholesome, entirely legal ways, like police do.

You know, by torturing and murdering people (mostly, but not always, black people).
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: FTFA : "Hood fired one firefighter who shared a screenshot of someone asking if it's legal to run over protesters who are blocking a road."

Because killing people is exactly the same as eating sushi with a naked person.


He was asking if it was legal.

What's wrong with that?

/is it legal to run someone over who is blocking the road (and threatening you)?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this was a cop yall would be losing your minds.
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hood fired one firefighter who shared a screenshot of someone asking if it's legal to run over protesters who are blocking a road. "

Well, there's the reason he'll be disciplined\fired over this. He crossed the thin blue line, so all the other firefighters are gunning for him now.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This smells fishy
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Somacandra: FTFA : "Hood fired one firefighter who shared a screenshot of someone asking if it's legal to run over protesters who are blocking a road."

Because killing people is exactly the same as eating sushi with a naked person.

He was asking if it was legal.

What's wrong with that?

/is it legal to run someone over who is blocking the road (and threatening you)?


here we farking go
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the record I truly enjoy eating Reese's pieces off the lower back of Albanian gypsy women but no one gives me a hard time about it
/s
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let him off with an official reprimand and a few days off without pay.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at a party, not in uniform and wasnt doing anything illegal ?

Ya whatever. why is this even a thing ?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: If this was a cop yall would be losing your minds.


Get real.  Nobody wants to eat sushi off of a cop.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than my idea for naked Korean bbq
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Public servants do get more scrutiny because they are accountable to the community, but two questions:

1.  Was this a function with other city employees?  If so, most private business would consider this something they have to deal with.

2.  Does the community really care? Or, is this a few people making a big fuss about something because they don't like that something?  I suspect like most communities, he is appointed by the city council.  So, if voters are that upset, they can threaten their council members, and it's up the the council of they want to discipline him.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: FTFA : "Hood fired one firefighter who shared a screenshot of someone asking if it's legal to run over protesters who are blocking a road."

Because killing people is exactly the same as eating sushi with a naked person.


It's obviously different, but there are similarities. Both are legal activities (not running people over, but sharing the screenshot*), both offend some people.

Good behavior is subjective. Either workers should be fireable for legal off duty activities that piss off parts of the public, or they shouldn't.

If you pick the should side, don't be surprised when people get fired for things that don't offend you. I'm not sure which side is better here, but if a community decides naked sushi shenanigans is a breach of morality or upstanding behavior by a government employee...well, they fire him.

As a government employee myself I don't like the idea of being fired for being myself on my own time, but I seem to be in the minority here.

*And this is where us farkers really ought to take a step back and think. How many have shared or laughed at a pic like Putin getting his dick sucked by donald trump? Now, how many of us were furious government employees were sharing pics of AOC sucking someone off?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas Fire Chief Under Review After Photos Surface Of Him Eating Sushi Displayed On Naked Woman

So, where did those photos surface? I need to know for research purposes.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It would be like me taking a picture with a flamenco danger in Vegas..."

Well, someone's Freudian slip is showing. Chief's or reporter's?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: If this was a cop yall would be losing your minds.


why he didnt beat the woman unconscious.

not a fan of LEOs but i cant recall getting angry about their food choices. Nor do I care if they partake in legal activities. most of us just have a problem when they break the law and face no consequences
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: If this was a cop yall would be losing your minds.


I'd rather see a cop eating sushi off a naked chick than out murdering people or violating their constitutional rights.

#ACAB
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: If this was a cop yall would be losing your minds.


Why?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Hood, who has been fire chief since 2007, said in a statement that the photo was taken at a firefighter's 50th birthday party in January."

If there are enough people from your workplace present, and depending on other circumstances, activities conducted off-premises and outside of working hours can sometimes reasonably be construed to be an extension of the work environment.  So the usual rules governing workplace conduct, lewd behavior, sexual harassment, and so forth, would still apply.  For example, I imagine that there are very few workplaces where it would be appropriate or acceptable to arrange an after-hours bash at a strip club.  So depending on who else was present, and whether the birthday party was posted or advertised at the firehouse, this event may or may not qualify.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: For the record I truly enjoy eating Reese's pieces off the lower back of Albanian gypsy women but no one gives me a hard time about it
/s


You're fired.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally I find the practice kind of gross but if it's legal to do, (no idea if it is wherever he was,) and this was at a private party, the woman was of legal age and willingly doing it I really can't find anything to be offended by. Do I think that it's unhygienic and tacky? Yeah, but if it's legal who cares what I think.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: Somacandra: FTFA : "Hood fired one firefighter who shared a screenshot of someone asking if it's legal to run over protesters who are blocking a road."

Because killing people is exactly the same as eating sushi with a naked person.

It's obviously different, but there are similarities. Both are legal activities (not running people over, but sharing the screenshot*), both offend some people.

Good behavior is subjective. Either workers should be fireable for legal off duty activities that piss off parts of the public, or they shouldn't.

If you pick the should side, don't be surprised when people get fired for things that don't offend you. I'm not sure which side is better here, but if a community decides naked sushi shenanigans is a breach of morality or upstanding behavior by a government employee...well, they fire him.

As a government employee myself I don't like the idea of being fired for being myself on my own time, but I seem to be in the minority here.

*And this is where us farkers really ought to take a step back and think. How many have shared or laughed at a pic like Putin getting his dick sucked by donald trump? Now, how many of us were furious government employees were sharing pics of AOC sucking someone off?


well if done at work or on work devices its different vs sharing it on your private devices and not on the clock

so if the fired person made the inquiry about running over protestors at work and on work devices and with co-workers that is definitely a problem.

The boss going to a party off the clock and not in uniform isnt even in the same ballpark
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Somacandra: FTFA : "Hood fired one firefighter who shared a screenshot of someone asking if it's legal to run over protesters who are blocking a road."

Because killing people is exactly the same as eating sushi with a naked person.

He was asking if it was legal.

What's wrong with that?

/is it legal to run someone over who is blocking the road (and threatening you)?


Because that's totally what he was asking about. How honest of you to frame it that way

"Of course it's legal to run someone over who is pointing a shotgun at you and yelling "I am going to kill you!!!" "
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: FTFA : "Hood fired one firefighter who shared a screenshot of someone asking if it's legal to run over protesters who are blocking a road."

Because killing people is exactly the same as eating sushi with a naked person.


Asking a question is pretty different from killing people too
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as he didn't utter the word 'preference' I'm okay with it.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Z-clipped: I love naked women and I love sushi, but I REALLY do not get this "eating one off of the other" thing.  But hey, whatever. Do your thing, man.


It's a slavery fantasy. "I can make you do weird degrading things because you need money."
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: at a party, not in uniform and wasnt doing anything illegal ?

Ya whatever. why is this even a thing ?


Because San Antonio, like many other cities, have regulations in the various municipal agencies that require employees to be of "good character", no matter if they are on duty or off duty, so they reflect positively on the entity that employs them.  Police agencies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area began enforcing these regulations in their own departments and the public loved it, but the police unions were up in arms about the idea of officers being punished by off-duty acts.
 
cloudofdust [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time you and your buddies wanna lick raw fish off a splittail keep your cellphones in your pockets. Maybe even turn them off.

If you're going to insist on photographing every second of your life and posting those images on line, nosy busybodies are going to pass judgement on the things you do.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: NotThatGuyAgain: If this was a cop yall would be losing your minds.

Get real.  Nobody wants to eat sushi off of a cop.


Ermmm....

s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size


Natalia Poklonskaya


/Reported
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna pick a nit with that "100% legal" phrase. Eating food off of a stranger's flesh sounds like a situation the local health department might be interested in

I'm not saying it's illegal, more of a grey area, kind of a loophole

Don't eat directly out of the loop hole
 
sat1va
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wearing blackface outside of the workplace is also 100 percent legal, but it might just get your ass fired.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Z-clipped: I love naked women and I love sushi, but I REALLY do not get this "eating one off of the other" thing.  But hey, whatever. Do your thing, man.

It's a slavery fantasy. "I can make you do weird degrading things because you need money."


Nope.  The salt and sweat impart "umami" flavor to the sushi.
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as everyone is of age and the acts are consensual, no one should care about what you do in your off hours.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: If this was a cop yall would be losing your minds.


If it was a cop the story would have been how he raped her at the party and/or shot her boyfriend for being suspicious (black).

People don't shiat on firefighters because when you tell them you can't breathe they give you oxygen.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: at a party, not in uniform and wasnt doing anything illegal ?

Ya whatever. why is this even a thing ?


"Under San Antonio Fire Department rules, the conduct of employees, whether on-or-off duty "shall be governed by the ordinary and reasonable rules of good conduct and behavior."

That's why it's a thing.
He knew the rules when he took the job.
We now exist in a PC world where any act offends someone.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sat1va: Wearing blackface outside of the workplace is also 100 percent legal, but it might just get your ass fired.


Or voted into elected office in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

/offer only good for Democrats
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I'm just surprised it wasn't at the nude buffet at Golden Corral.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: FTFA: "Hood, who has been fire chief since 2007, said in a statement that the photo was taken at a firefighter's 50th birthday party in January."

If there are enough people from your workplace present, and depending on other circumstances, activities conducted off-premises and outside of working hours can sometimes reasonably be construed to be an extension of the work environment.  So the usual rules governing workplace conduct, lewd behavior, sexual harassment, and so forth, would still apply.  For example, I imagine that there are very few workplaces where it would be appropriate or acceptable to arrange an after-hours bash at a strip club.  So depending on who else was present, and whether the birthday party was posted or advertised at the firehouse, this event may or may not qualify.


Were any of the other firefighters appearing in pictures at that party fired?

/seriously asking, didn't see it in the article
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Z-clipped: I love naked women and I love sushi, but I REALLY do not get this "eating one off of the other" thing.  But hey, whatever. Do your thing, man.

It's a slavery fantasy. "I can make you do weird degrading things because you need money."


Came into this thread thinking this.
Thanks for saving me the time.

Seriously, what joy is it to strip away someone's humanity and turn them into tableware?
Other than a cheap power rush.

/Probably not cheap financially, just personality-wise
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VanillaEnvelope: "Hood fired one firefighter who shared a screenshot of someone asking if it's legal to run over protesters who are blocking a road. "

Well, there's the reason he'll be disciplined\fired over this. He crossed the thin blue line, so all the other firefighters are gunning for him now.


Yep, this is retaliation and a lesson for the other fire fighters. "We will go digging back a decade looking for any reason to crush you."
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ok, first of all, who cares?

Two, consensual.

Three, for god's sake if you're a chief or a leader of any sort don't take a farking picture.

Four, if you DO take a photo, don't farking send it to anyone. Let it be your own little memento of that time you ate fish off of a not-actually-nude person.

Five - and this is the most important - this is just a tiny preview of how everyone will be treated and judged if the right wing conservative nut jobs get their way. 

Six - except for them, they'll be able to do whatever they want and claim they were possessed by the devil and they will beseech you to forgive them alMIGHTY LOOOOOOORRRRDDDD in heaven!
 
Hobbess
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Z-clipped: I love naked women and I love sushi, but I REALLY do not get this "eating one off of the other" thing.  But hey, whatever. Do your thing, man.


I suspect eating a makes woman on a bed of sushi is at least somebody's kink.
 
