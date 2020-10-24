 Skip to content
 
(CNN) Wear. A. Farking. Mask
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If potentially saving 100,000 lives is not a good enough motivator for someone to wear a mask....I would doubt that THAT person values other human lives.

Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and being a responsible adult are, I guess, a bridge too far for some people.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

iheartscotch: If potentially saving 100,000 lives is not a good enough motivator for someone to wear a mask....I would doubt that THAT person values other human lives.

Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and being a responsible adult are, I guess, a bridge too far for some people.


I get library patrons every day who argue with us that masks actually cause spread, that we are stupid for requiring them because everyone should be going for herd immunity or that that we should instead educate the public about a macrobiotic lifestyle (or the power of prayer against disease, or
Sophia/Christ Consciousness, or the mind-control tactics of parasitic government).

Some days it's all I can do not to scream "Just wear the f*cking mask! Just do it, you self-absorbed, pigf*ck-ignorant, infantile sh*thead! God DAMN, small children have better self-control! JUST F*CKING WEAR THE F*CKING MASK, YOU F*CKING IDIOT!"

But then I remember I need a paycheck and I smile and offer them curbside service and let then know we boosted the Wi-Fi signal so they can use Internet from the parking lot.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: iheartscotch: If potentially saving 100,000 lives is not a good enough motivator for someone to wear a mask....I would doubt that THAT person values other human lives.

Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and being a responsible adult are, I guess, a bridge too far for some people.

I get library patrons every day who argue with us that masks actually cause spread, that we are stupid for requiring them because everyone should be going for herd immunity or that that we should instead educate the public about a macrobiotic lifestyle (or the power of prayer against disease, or
Sophia/Christ Consciousness, or the mind-control tactics of parasitic government).

Some days it's all I can do not to scream "Just wear the f*cking mask! Just do it, you self-absorbed, pigf*ck-ignorant, infantile sh*thead! God DAMN, small children have better self-control! JUST F*CKING WEAR THE F*CKING MASK, YOU F*CKING IDIOT!"

But then I remember I need a paycheck and I smile and offer them curbside service and let then know we boosted the Wi-Fi signal so they can use Internet from the parking lot.


The state of mental health and mental healthcare is atrocious in this country.

But, they're probably doing you a favor. They're probably the ones that poop in children's reading room or damage books that offend their delicate sensibilities.
 
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm currently in the hospital. Nothing critical. There is a tech that's comes by and takes my vitals. Biatch walked in my room the different times, once without a mask at all, and twice with it around her chin. If you can't get medical staff to wear masks we are farking boned!

No she's not allowed back in my room.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're driving down the highway, minding your business, when suddenly you've got a tailgater riding up your ass
"Go faster!, move over!, speed up!, get out of the way!, right now!, do it do it do it!". Of course you know what he wants, and he's aggressively demanding that you obey.  So of course you slow down, even if just to piss him off.  What he wants doesn't matter at this point.  You aren't going to reward that kind of behavior.

Obnoxious hectoring produces the opposite of the intended result.  It's true with masks, it's true with unhinged Trump hatred.  It's human nature.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I simply cannot understand these people.  Do they think the mask thing is forever?  If we all do it for a year or two, then we save tons of lives, including yours, and we can all go back to normal.  If we don't it will take at least 5 years and cost many many more lives.

Do they know there are real, actual scientists working on a safe, real vaccine?  Do they understand how science works?

Oh.  Never mind.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sammyk: I'm currently in the hospital. Nothing critical. There is a tech that's comes by and takes my vitals. Biatch walked in my room the different times, once without a mask at all, and twice with it around her chin. If you can't get medical staff to wear masks we are farking boned!

No she's not allowed back in my room.


Complain until they fire her.  You'll be saving lives.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
SHUT THE FUCK UP AND PUT ON YOUR MASK | Tom McGovern song
Youtube r-P9lJQspq8
 
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

born_yesterday: sammyk: I'm currently in the hospital. Nothing critical. There is a tech that's comes by and takes my vitals. Biatch walked in my room the different times, once without a mask at all, and twice with it around her chin. If you can't get medical staff to wear masks we are farking boned!

No she's not allowed back in my room.

Complain until they fire her.  You'll be saving lives.


Already let it be known. I also plan on letting her have it on the survey. She has a shiat additude and the nurse rolled her eyes when I told her so I don't think it's the first time.

I'm on the cardiac ward because my heart is in afib. Introducing a new drug that tinkers with my heart's rhythm and need to be monitored the first couple days. I'm probably the healthiest patient on this ward. It shocking that she would be around poor bastards hanging on by a thread and not wearing a mask.

Everyone else has been properly wearing them with no exceptions.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Benevolent Misanthrope: iheartscotch: If potentially saving 100,000 lives is not a good enough motivator for someone to wear a mask....I would doubt that THAT person values other human lives.

Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and being a responsible adult are, I guess, a bridge too far for some people.

I get library patrons every day who argue with us that masks actually cause spread, that we are stupid for requiring them because everyone should be going for herd immunity or that that we should instead educate the public about a macrobiotic lifestyle (or the power of prayer against disease, or
Sophia/Christ Consciousness, or the mind-control tactics of parasitic government).

Some days it's all I can do not to scream "Just wear the f*cking mask! Just do it, you self-absorbed, pigf*ck-ignorant, infantile sh*thead! God DAMN, small children have better self-control! JUST F*CKING WEAR THE F*CKING MASK, YOU F*CKING IDIOT!"

But then I remember I need a paycheck and I smile and offer them curbside service and let then know we boosted the Wi-Fi signal so they can use Internet from the parking lot.

The state of mental health and mental healthcare is atrocious in this country.

But, they're probably doing you a favor. They're probably the ones that poop in children's reading room or damage books that offend their delicate sensibilities.


No to the former, yes to the latter. Also they power-walk next door to complain to the municipal manager about being charged fines and being forced into a mask by someone who isn't a health professional. Like, since when do they give a sh*t what health professionals say?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sammyk: born_yesterday: sammyk: I'm currently in the hospital. Nothing critical. There is a tech that's comes by and takes my vitals. Biatch walked in my room the different times, once without a mask at all, and twice with it around her chin. If you can't get medical staff to wear masks we are farking boned!

No she's not allowed back in my room.

Complain until they fire her.  You'll be saving lives.

Already let it be known. I also plan on letting her have it on the survey. She has a shiat additude and the nurse rolled her eyes when I told her so I don't think it's the first time.

I'm on the cardiac ward because my heart is in afib. Introducing a new drug that tinkers with my heart's rhythm and need to be monitored the first couple days. I'm probably the healthiest patient on this ward. It shocking that she would be around poor bastards hanging on by a thread and not wearing a mask.

Everyone else has been properly wearing them with no exceptions.


You obviously have your phone with you. You should video her if at all possible and send that in to the hospital board. That would get some damn traction in sure.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Il Douchey: Obnoxious hectoring produces the opposite of the intended result.


Went to vote earlier this week (Tennessee). One guy a bit in front of me did not have a mask. When he got to the front door (the line was wrapped around through the parking lot), the official calmly told him he needed to wear a mask and handed him a mask in a bag from a large stack of masks they had on hand.

He started to puff up when a man a few steps behind him told him to put on the damn mask and stop being an idiot. Maskless turned around all set to be intimidating ... until he saw his "opponent" was about 6'4 and well over 250 lbs. And the weight was not fat, unlike his. Maskless deflated rather quickly and sheepishly put on the free mask while a number of us chuckled.

Obnoxious hectoring might not work, but public shaming and refusing to be intimidated by the mask-holes most often does. And the maskless deserve every bit of public shaming and ridicule thrown at them.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Some days it's all I can do not to scream "Just wear the f*cking mask! Just do it, you self-absorbed, pigf*ck-ignorant, infantile sh*thead! God DAMN, small children have better self-control! JUST F*CKING WEAR THE F*CKING MASK, YOU F*CKING IDIOT!"


If you're not allowed to say it, how about putting it on a sign?
Maybe add a nice smiley face to keep it a polite reminder sign?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Il Douchey: Obnoxious hectoring produces the opposite of the intended result.  It's true with masks, it's true with unhinged Trump hatred.  It's human nature.


No one is owed a patient, kind-hearted, lengthy, loving and caring explanation of why to wear a mask. Put it on or get beat down

If we really get to 500K dead Americans by February even the most braindead states are going to consider rounding up lawbreakers endangering public health
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A collection of SEVENTY papers showing masks work

https://threader.app/thread/127914439​9​897866248
 
phoenician [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My husband and I picked up a few things from our local Safeway yesterday. Usually both the staff and customers are all really good about wearing masks properly but we did see one person who was inside the store using the mask as a chinstrap. It was the guy who goes throughout the store wiping down and sanitizing various high touch surfaces....

also, found this gem a couple of days ago:
Wear a Mask (Be Our Guest Parody)
Youtube ltjBT_TuUVA
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: If potentially saving 100,000 lives is not a good enough motivator for someone to wear a mask....I would doubt that THAT person values other human lives.

Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and being a responsible adult are, I guess, a bridge too far for some people.


We are realizing most our society is fine with the death of their neighbors.

The real shiat is just a small push from there...
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Il Douchey: You're driving down the highway, minding your business, when suddenly you've got a tailgater riding up your ass
"Go faster!, move over!, speed up!, get out of the way!, right now!, do it do it do it!". Of course you know what he wants, and he's aggressively demanding that you obey.  So of course you slow down, even if just to piss him off.  What he wants doesn't matter at this point.  You aren't going to reward that kind of behavior.

Obnoxious hectoring produces the opposite of the intended result.  It's true with masks, it's true with unhinged Trump hatred.  It's human nature.


The fact that you think this is an apt comparison speaks to just how out of touch with reality you truly are.

Is this the best you can do you petulant child?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a farking mask looks like:

hollywood.uk.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't factor in all of the people suffocating.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This morning I dropped my car off to get serviced (Chicago suburbs). Walked into the office area where there were about five technicians, with only one wearing a mask correctly and the rest either with no mask or mask on the chin. I went into the waiting area and there were about 20 people in there, with maybe half wearing masks correctly and one person in full DNGAF mode without a mask at all.

Needless to say, I am out for a walk right now.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Right wingers want those people dead. It's why they're maskless karen terrorists plague ratting around like the amoral crap they are.
 
extrafancy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kinda hard to MAGA With a mask on.  Somethings are just too important.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
but what about my freedumbs?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: iheartscotch: If potentially saving 100,000 lives is not a good enough motivator for someone to wear a mask....I would doubt that THAT person values other human lives.

Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and being a responsible adult are, I guess, a bridge too far for some people.

I get library patrons every day who argue with us that masks actually cause spread, that we are stupid for requiring them because everyone should be going for herd immunity or that that we should instead educate the public about a macrobiotic lifestyle (or the power of prayer against disease, or
Sophia/Christ Consciousness, or the mind-control tactics of parasitic government).

Some days it's all I can do not to scream "Just wear the f*cking mask! Just do it, you self-absorbed, pigf*ck-ignorant, infantile sh*thead! God DAMN, small children have better self-control! JUST F*CKING WEAR THE F*CKING MASK, YOU F*CKING IDIOT!"

But then I remember I need a paycheck and I smile and offer them curbside service and let then know we boosted the Wi-Fi signal so they can use Internet from the parking lot.


No doubt in my mind that if Trump championed masks from the very start -- branding masks with Trump's name or whatever -- every single one of these idiots would be wearing masks today. He's the vector. He's the one who shat into their brainpans. He's the reason we're in such a garbled mess.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm getting pretty sick of this, so new rules:

If you refuse to wear a mask, your health insurance is cancelled, and every person you infect gets you five years in prison for reckless endangerment.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If potentially saving 100,000 lives is not a good enough motivator for someone to wear a mask....I would doubt that THAT person values other human lives.

Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and being a responsible adult are, I guess, a bridge too far for some people.


I was at the grocery store earlier today and 4 of the local firemen were there doing their weekly shopping. They all had masks but were not wearing them correctly. Below the nose. Just hanging around the neck.

These assholes suit up to fight fires and they can't even get wearing a simple mask right.
HEROs my ass.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's been said enough times and proven that wearing a mask works .. If they don't care enough for the well being of themselves or their family , I'm past the point of caring if they get the virus .. Sooner or later you have to accept the fact that you are responsible for your actions ..
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Il Douchey: Obnoxious hectoring produces the opposite of the intended result.

Went to vote earlier this week (Tennessee). One guy a bit in front of me did not have a mask. When he got to the front door (the line was wrapped around through the parking lot), the official calmly told him he needed to wear a mask and handed him a mask in a bag from a large stack of masks they had on hand.

He started to puff up when a man a few steps behind him told him to put on the damn mask and stop being an idiot. Maskless turned around all set to be intimidating ... until he saw his "opponent" was about 6'4 and well over 250 lbs. And the weight was not fat, unlike his. Maskless deflated rather quickly and sheepishly put on the free mask while a number of us chuckled.

Obnoxious hectoring might not work, but public shaming and refusing to be intimidated by the mask-holes most often does. And the maskless deserve every bit of public shaming and ridicule thrown at them.


Ridicule and shaming works. Don't hold back.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I'm a patriot! I bleed red WHITE and blue! You can't tell me to do the bare minimum for my country!"
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As someone who just had an n95, a disposable mask, and a faceshield on for 90 minutes- taking care of a covid patient,-wear your farking masks.
 
TheJadedJester
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Time for a CSB- before Covid I was working internationally.  I returned to the U.S. during the winter holidays to visit my family and have been unable to get back to work ever since.  So now I work at a hotel in a small tourist town.  Roughly 80 percent of the people I checked in yesterday did not wear a mask.  Per policy we aren't allowed to ask someone to put on a mask as "they might get violent".

End CSB
 
beakerxf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: You're driving down the highway, minding your business, when suddenly you've got a tailgater riding up your ass
"Go faster!, move over!, speed up!, get out of the way!, right now!, do it do it do it!". Of course you know what he wants, and he's aggressively demanding that you obey.  So of course you slow down, even if just to piss him off.  What he wants doesn't matter at this point.  You aren't going to reward that kind of behavior.

Obnoxious hectoring produces the opposite of the intended result.  It's true with masks, it's true with unhinged Trump hatred.  It's human nature.


The Venn diagram of aggressive tailgaters and people who angrily refuse to wear a mask is a circle.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stop. Preaching. To. The. Choir.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: You're driving down the highway, minding your business, when suddenly you've got a tailgater riding up your ass
"Go faster!, move over!, speed up!, get out of the way!, right now!, do it do it do it!". Of course you know what he wants, and he's aggressively demanding that you obey.  So of course you slow down, even if just to piss him off.  What he wants doesn't matter at this point.  You aren't going to reward that kind of behavior.

Obnoxious hectoring produces the opposite of the intended result.  It's true with masks, it's true with unhinged Trump hatred.  It's human nature.


There's nothing unhinged about hating Trump.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
BUT MY FREEDOMS!!!
 
dennysgod
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Millions of American refuse to wear a mask to "stick it to the libs", and their asshatyness will get worse with a Biden win.
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
HERD IMMUNITY MATH FOR IDIOTS:

Total US Population: Approx 330,000

% of US Population required to catch COVID 19 for herd immunity: Assume 60%  = 198,000,000 Americans infected

% of US Population  infected with COVID 19 who will die: Assume 2% death rate = 3,960,000 Dead Americans

I REPEAT: TOTAL US DEAD BEFORE HERD IMMUNITY ACHIEVED: 3,960,000
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If potentially saving 100,000 lives is not a good enough motivator for someone to wear a mask....I would doubt that THAT person values other human lives.

Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and being a responsible adult are, I guess, a bridge too far for some people.


Odds of a person like that describing themselves as "Pro Life"?
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
RE above: I meant Total US Population: Approx 330,000,000
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OMFG Help Us: HERD IMMUNITY MATH FOR IDIOTS:

Total US Population: Approx 330,000

% of US Population required to catch COVID 19 for herd immunity: Assume 60%  = 198,000,000 Americans infected

% of US Population  infected with COVID 19 who will die: Assume 2% death rate = 3,960,000 Dead Americans

I REPEAT: TOTAL US DEAD BEFORE HERD IMMUNITY ACHIEVED: 3,960,000


Sucks to used to be those people.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: You're driving down the highway, minding your business, when suddenly you've got a tailgater riding up your ass
"Go faster!, move over!, speed up!, get out of the way!, right now!, do it do it do it!". Of course you know what he wants, and he's aggressively demanding that you obey.  So of course you slow down, even if just to piss him off.  What he wants doesn't matter at this point.  You aren't going to reward that kind of behavior.

Obnoxious hectoring produces the opposite of the intended result.  It's true with masks, it's true with unhinged Trump hatred.  It's human nature.


I gotta admit, it's pretty easy to hate a guy who lies like he respires. He even lie about lying. On top of that he's an idiot - he thinks windmills cause cancer and that there were airports during the revolutionary war, among other stupid things that he's uttered. He cheated on his trophy wife with a porn star and paid her more than he's paid in income taxes in over a decade span. Speaking of taxes, he's paid more in taxes to the Chinese government than he paid to the US government - so he's essentially supporting the Chinese military more than the US military. A real patriot you got as your idol there.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If 95% of Americans wore masks in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved from Covid-19 through February

We can't get 60% of Americans to agree on any damn thing, so good luck with that.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Evidently enough people out there are wearing masks, or at least buying them, that I can't find a decent dust mask to use in my wood shop. I've been wearing the same N95 for 18 years at work and it's been sold out everywhere for months.

/anyone got a spare 3M 8511?
 
beakerxf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sammyk: born_yesterday: sammyk: I'm currently in the hospital. Nothing critical. There is a tech that's comes by and takes my vitals. Biatch walked in my room the different times, once without a mask at all, and twice with it around her chin. If you can't get medical staff to wear masks we are farking boned!

No she's not allowed back in my room.

Complain until they fire her.  You'll be saving lives.

Already let it be known. I also plan on letting her have it on the survey. She has a shiat additude and the nurse rolled her eyes when I told her so I don't think it's the first time.

I'm on the cardiac ward because my heart is in afib. Introducing a new drug that tinkers with my heart's rhythm and need to be monitored the first couple days. I'm probably the healthiest patient on this ward. It shocking that she would be around poor bastards hanging on by a thread and not wearing a mask.

Everyone else has been properly wearing them with no exceptions.


Hospitals staffing is tricky. The number of patients fluctuate daily so needed staffing levels fluctuate. They fill gaps with part timers and temp agency nurses. Sometimes the part timers or temps are just warm bodies. There are issues with their performance, but it's better to have them than to be short handed. She sound like a warm body to me.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OMFG Help Us: HERD IMMUNITY MATH FOR IDIOTS:

Total US Population: Approx 330,000

% of US Population required to catch COVID 19 for herd immunity: Assume 60%  = 198,000,000 Americans infected

% of US Population  infected with COVID 19 who will die: Assume 2% death rate = 3,960,000 Dead Americans

I REPEAT: TOTAL US DEAD BEFORE HERD IMMUNITY ACHIEVED: 3,960,000

Total US Population: Approx 330,000
math for idiots indeed. I agree but at least try before calling others out.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Evidently enough people out there are wearing masks, or at least buying them, that I can't find a decent dust mask to use in my wood shop. I've been wearing the same N95 for 18 years at work and it's been sold out everywhere for months.

/anyone got a spare 3M 8511?


Check on ebay ..
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: If we really get to 500K dead Americans by February even the most braindead states are going to consider rounding up lawbreakers endangering public health


By February?

At the rate we're going we'll be seeing that by Christmas.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: What a farking mask looks like:

[hollywood.uk.com image 800x720]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
