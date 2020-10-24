 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   America has turned a new corner on COVID-19 ... the one that leads down a dark and dangerous alleyway, apparently   (axios.com) divider line
42
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

1101 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Oct 2020 at 12:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
With this guy at the end:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cyka! Blyat!
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*ooh, scary.jackass.dumbf*ck*
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FOXNews reports the Administration remains fully committed to fast track approval of a vaccine against testing.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even if Trump loses, we still have 2.5 months more of rising daily cases. Even if on day 1 of Biden he locks everything down, still will take 2 weeks to show up in tests. So at least 3 months of daily rising rates per day.

/we are farked
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all forget that if this is a rehash of the 1918 flu... 1918 = 2021. Buckle up.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Breaking this down by red/purple/blue states would be telling...
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Even if Trump loses, we still have 2.5 months more of rising daily cases. Even if on day 1 of Biden he locks everything down, still will take 2 weeks to show up in tests. So at least 3 months of daily rising rates per day.

/we are farked


And the GOP will immediately point out that there are "more cases under Biden than there were under Trump!" and "new daily cases are rising under Biden!"

They'll also start caring about the deficit again.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Even if Trump loses, we still have 2.5 months more of rising daily cases. Even if on day 1 of Biden he locks everything down, still will take 2 weeks to show up in tests. So at least 3 months of daily rising rates per day.

/we are farked


It's not going to go away today that Joe Biden steps into office either. It's not like you can stop his fingers and cause all Americans to start falling the proper precautions, plus a lot of this is control that state levels, or even more locally.

Competent Leadership at the very top will definitely help, it's not going to cause an instant change, and it's not going to fix everything
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sucks!  It was totally awesome when only those lib states we're getting it, but now we're getting it.  Who could have foreseen this?  It's almost as if we don't have magic traits that prevent us from contracting communicable diseases.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, Second Wave.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole point of the initial lockdown. Was to avoid cases like in Northern Italy, which if you forget was really really bad, but also to buy time to set up testing and tracking and figure out what worked in terms of social distancing and masking or not and all that other good stuff. Most of that time was squandered. Meaning that the damage that the lockdown did, ecologically and psychologically, was largely wasted effort.

A little bit of human decency oh, and a lot left right wing propaganda, would have gone a long way towards making this whole thing a lot better
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: AsparagusFTW: Even if Trump loses, we still have 2.5 months more of rising daily cases. Even if on day 1 of Biden he locks everything down, still will take 2 weeks to show up in tests. So at least 3 months of daily rising rates per day.

/we are farked

It's not going to go away today that Joe Biden steps into office either. It's not like you can stop his fingers and cause all Americans to start falling the proper precautions, plus a lot of this is control that state levels, or even more locally.

Competent Leadership at the very top will definitely help, it's not going to cause an instant change, and it's not going to fix everything


A good percentage are just going to defy the libs.  The die has been cast.  Republicans politicized Christmas.  Of course they were going to politicize this.

Let them suffer for their stubbornness and pride.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COVID19: Y'all forget that if this is a rehash of the 1918 flu... 1918 = 2021. Buckle up.


I really hate remakes.  Can't we get original content?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until we get a vaccine nothing is going to really change. Unfortunately it looks like we only get temporary immunity if we are exposed to it. So this along with the unwillingness of people to follow health procedures means we will get multiple waves until we have an effective vaccine.  I'm going to be a bit more pessimistic and say we won't see changes for at least a year.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: The whole point of the initial lockdown. Was to avoid cases like in Northern Italy, which if you forget was really really bad, but also to buy time to set up testing and tracking and figure out what worked in terms of social distancing and masking or not and all that other good stuff. Most of that time was squandered. Meaning that the damage that the lockdown did, ecologically and psychologically, was largely wasted effort.

A little bit of human decency oh, and a lot less gop propaganda, would have gone a long way towards making this whole thing a lot better


Ftfm

A mask isn't political. I dont recall damaging "left" misinformation

And honestly we should probably stop calling these guys right wing. The gop is in the land where compasses either spin in circles or back at your own beltbuckle.

Crazy after a certain point isnt an agency or alignment. It's just farking nuts.

They're a cult. No less, no more.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Hello, Second Wave.


We are still in the first wave. Buckle up!
 
duke3522
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COVID19: [Fark user image image 425x413]Breaking this down by red/purple/blue states would be telling...


No Indiana?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Even if Trump loses, we still have 2.5 months more of rising daily cases. Even if on day 1 of Biden he locks everything down, still will take 2 weeks to show up in tests. So at least 3 months of daily rising rates per day.


And then 4 years of "Biden farked up the pandemic!"
 
Evildead4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doomjesse: COVID19: Y'all forget that if this is a rehash of the 1918 flu... 1918 = 2021. Buckle up.

I really hate remakes.  Can't we get original content?


Nature is out of ideas.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we turned a corner it is heading up an exponential curve.

(Yes I know it's technically sigmoidal or some shiat but 1. you must be a lot of fun at parties and 2. we are still in the part of the curve that is less than an error bar away from exponential).
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect that if Biden wins, the current maskholes will become bigger maskholes.  That is the reason why there needs to be real consequences for not wearing a mask while in public (besides the rona).
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

godxam: I expect that if Biden wins, the current maskholes will become bigger maskholes.  That is the reason why there needs to be real consequences for not wearing a mask while in public (besides the rona).


And one reason why the current administration needs to be held accountable.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Even if Trump loses, we still have 2.5 months more of rising daily cases. Even if on day 1 of Biden he locks everything down, still will take 2 weeks to show up in tests. So at least 3 months of daily rising rates per day.

/we are farked


And the death toll during winter will be worse and of course all of this will be blamed on Biden.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

godxam: I expect that if Biden wins, the current maskholes will become bigger maskholes.  That is the reason why there needs to be real consequences for not wearing a mask while in public (besides the rona).


They'll be insufferable.

Oh, they already are?

Then I got nothing to add, carry on.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Either way, there's still going to be a Trump Administration throwing poo on everything. If Biden wins then they'll lack actual power to do anything themselves... But in either case the same number of people will only listen to him.

This winter is gonna suck.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: brainlordmesomorph: Hello, Second Wave.

We are still in the first wave. Buckle up!


When you visit the beach, you don't say, "look at this one long wave with all these ups and downs, but of course it's just one wave because the water didn't disappear entirely." It's the rise and fall that defines the waves.

This quite clearly the third wave of infection.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: whisper in the wind: brainlordmesomorph: Hello, Second Wave.

We are still in the first wave. Buckle up!

When you visit the beach, you don't say, "look at this one long wave with all these ups and downs, but of course it's just one wave because the water didn't disappear entirely." It's the rise and fall that defines the waves.

This quite clearly the third wave of infection.


no, it isnt. We never curtailed the first wave. We spread it out but never got back to a safe baseline.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: whisper in the wind: brainlordmesomorph: Hello, Second Wave.

We are still in the first wave. Buckle up!

When you visit the beach, you don't say, "look at this one long wave with all these ups and downs, but of course it's just one wave because the water didn't disappear entirely." It's the rise and fall that defines the waves.

This quite clearly the third wave of infection.


Not certain if you're serious, but the curve plateaued at 20K and then continued upward.  There was no real downward trend.

This is still the first wave.

In Trumpspeak, "rounding the curve" translates in normal English "They're at the gate!  They're off!".
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: brainlordmesomorph: Hello, Second Wave.

We are still in the first wave. Buckle up!


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

First or third, depending on how you count it. The geographic distribution of the cases has been very different for each of the peaks.
 
flemardo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does that mean we're going to get a lot of Batmans?
 
Koodz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Until we get a vaccine nothing is going to really change. Unfortunately it looks like we only get temporary immunity if we are exposed to it. So this along with the unwillingness of people to follow health procedures means we will get multiple waves until we have an effective vaccine.  I'm going to be a bit more pessimistic and say we won't see changes for at least a year.


If immunity from infection is only temporary, immunity from vaccination would be the same.

Frankly given the mere dozens of reinfections we've seen out of tens of millions of cases I'm going to guess it's not really worth worrying about.
 
Wally007
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lolmao500: AsparagusFTW: Even if Trump loses, we still have 2.5 months more of rising daily cases. Even if on day 1 of Biden he locks everything down, still will take 2 weeks to show up in tests. So at least 3 months of daily rising rates per day.

/we are farked

And the death toll during winter will be worse and of course all of this will be blamed on Biden.


We can only hope he gets the blame. He hasn't been elected yet, remember...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [64.media.tumblr.com image 850x669]


First thing I thought of when I heard that comment by Trump.  Shades of "We have turned the corner on the economy!" from the 1970s.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Enigmamf: whisper in the wind: brainlordmesomorph: Hello, Second Wave.

We are still in the first wave. Buckle up!

When you visit the beach, you don't say, "look at this one long wave with all these ups and downs, but of course it's just one wave because the water didn't disappear entirely." It's the rise and fall that defines the waves.

This quite clearly the third wave of infection.

Not certain if you're serious, but the curve plateaued at 20K and then continued upward.  There was no real downward trend.

This is still the first wave.


Maybe we read different articles. The one I read had this chart:

Fark user imageView Full Size


... which matches pretty well with every other source I've seen.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
so, wearing a mask will "save" 100,000 out of 200,000

the way to look at it is that wearing a mask will kill 100,000

if they really worked it would save them all.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chawco: AsparagusFTW: Even if Trump loses, we still have 2.5 months more of rising daily cases. Even if on day 1 of Biden he locks everything down, still will take 2 weeks to show up in tests. So at least 3 months of daily rising rates per day.

/we are farked

It's not going to go away today that Joe Biden steps into office either. It's not like you can stop his fingers and cause all Americans to start falling the proper precautions, plus a lot of this is control that state levels, or even more locally.

Competent Leadership at the very top will definitely help, it's not going to cause an instant change, and it's not going to fix everything


I'm hoping that by August 2021 things will be well in hand New Zealand style
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WTP 2: so, wearing a mask will "save" 100,000 out of 200,000

the way to look at it is that wearing a mask will kill 100,000

if they really worked it would save them all.


The Swiss Cheese model for preventative measures.
 
spleef420
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jesus...it's Dubya and the Iraq war all over again. Word for idiotic word.
 
Koodz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WTP 2: so, wearing a mask will "save" 100,000 out of 200,000

the way to look at it is that wearing a mask will kill 100,000

if they really worked it would save them all.


I must know if you're serious so I can file you appropriately, WWTP No. 2.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The initial, generally blue areas where the virus hit first locked down and went hard with measures generally. They got it under control, at some human cost. The areas it'shiatting now are doing next to nothing to curb the spread.

We're in for a long, nasty winter, especially when flu viruses join in.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.