(CNN)   Check your bingo cards for "listeria outbreak"   (cnn.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
and  "Ate at Subway"
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damnit to hell. I had ecoli on my card. Hate this game.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
♫ ♫  Ohhh babe...listeria, when you're near.♫ ♫
 
skyotter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yes but not until November.  Can we hold off a week?
johnny queso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
got listeria from a jamba juice years ago. puking and hallucinations.

took the opportunity of time off work to walk to the dmv to renew my drivers license.  in my license photo my eyes are pointing in different directions.

it was an odd experience.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nothing, but if I get 'selective nuclear strike' or 'intelligent bear takeover' I win.
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Nothing, but if I get 'selective nuclear strike' or 'intelligent bear takeover' I win.





/ Why not both?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I take it that these deli meat providers were trying to pass it off as fresh due to recent under sales and the pandemic. That's unconscionable.
You just killed g'ma!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Awwww damn I had scurvy.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
While I understand the concern, it's only a bug. No need to become listerical.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As usual I died of dysentery.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
🎶 We are living in a listerial world, and you're a listerial girl..... 🎶
 
