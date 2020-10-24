 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   4th grader can't get homework done with school closed - so he walks to school every day and sits outside the building, to tap into the wifi (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope whatever goodness there is in the world rains down on this kid.  He wants to learn and he can solve problems and work a little to do it.

/  and I feel terrible that he has to.
/  not a good look for us as a society
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Media's Grim Addiction to Perseverance Porn
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxlboy: Media's Grim Addiction to Perseverance Porn


Not as many photos as I expected, but a very thought provoking article. As I'm finishing my Journalism degree, especially.
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One more in a long string of stories highlighting how our culture and society has failed us.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not sappy that's farking depressing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How bootstrappy!
See, being poor isn't so bad!
Now let's lower minimum wage!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And next year they'll be running followup about how poor little Johnathan has to suffer through the violent, gang-ridden Roswell public school system.

I spent a few weeks in Roswell about a few consecutive years.  The place is a miserable shiathole.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angel says her son still wants to keep going to school even after the family gets internet service again

So they raised all that money for nothing? People are out there struggling, but donated money to save him from going to the school and laying o the ground, and he says "Yeah, I'm still gonna go to the school and lay on the ground even after we get internet service"
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My smallville newspaper posted this on Facebook, which still elicited the haters. "Why not write an article about somebody going to the library?"

But I'm glad to see this kid getting some recognition for his desire to learn. Hopefully some GoFundMe will help him out. Sad that it is necessary.
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You are  welcome kid !
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: I hope whatever goodness there is in the world rains down on this kid.  He wants to learn and he can solve problems and work a little to do it.

/  and I feel terrible that he has to.
/  not a good look for us as a society


He walks across a small field and has free access to more knowledge than anyone else in history has ever had.

If school were in session, he would walk to school, sit in class, and nobody would feel terrible about it...
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Media's Grim Addiction to Perseverance Porn


Phil Collins - Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) (Official Music Video)
Youtube wuvtoyVi7vY
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was the sad tag taking a smoke break?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Media's Grim Addiction to Perseverance Porn


(but seriously, good farking article. and i swear i didn't intend for those first two words to be another phil collins pun)
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lil' brudder?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nobody cares and I'm sure everyone is busy soapboxing about the failures of capitalism or western society, or just the United States...

But... The Mom wasn't lying about the field. And calling it a field is generous. It's the size of two regular residential property in a neighborhood with small lots.

He goes outside his door, walks past his neighbor's house, then through a field that is the width of two regular lots. Then he crosses a residential street and is at the school...

It's, literally 500 feet (150 meters) away from his front door, if he doesn't cut through the grass. I'm amazed he can't pick up WiFi from his house.

This is (barely) less than one tenth of a mile!

It would take, literally, two minutes to walk it.

My wife, who grew up in the country, had a driveway longer than this kids walk to school. She would check the mail and her mailbox was further than this kid's school is.
 
Arleth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: buttercat: I hope whatever goodness there is in the world rains down on this kid.  He wants to learn and he can solve problems and work a little to do it.

/  and I feel terrible that he has to.
/  not a good look for us as a society

He walks across a small field and has free access to more knowledge than anyone else in history has ever had.

If school were in session, he would walk to school, sit in class, and nobody would feel terrible about it...


But school is not in session. No class to sit in. What do? No Teams or some such. No intartubes. So the lad improvised and made a decision to actually better himself. That is a problem somehow?

Or are you against his actions?
 
Arleth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Nobody cares and I'm sure everyone is busy soapboxing about the failures of capitalism or western society, or just the United States...

But... The Mom wasn't lying about the field. And calling it a field is generous. It's the size of two regular residential property in a neighborhood with small lots.

He goes outside his door, walks past his neighbor's house, then through a field that is the width of two regular lots. Then he crosses a residential street and is at the school...

It's, literally 500 feet (150 meters) away from his front door, if he doesn't cut through the grass. I'm amazed he can't pick up WiFi from his house.

This is (barely) less than one tenth of a mile!

It would take, literally, two minutes to walk it.

My wife, who grew up in the country, had a driveway longer than this kids walk to school. She would check the mail and her mailbox was further than this kid's school is.


Irrelevant twaddle. The kid put himself out to learn. Not picking up the groceries or mail from the end of the driveway for a minute is no argument The lad could have stayed at home and pled no WiFi access thus got out of class. Your wife is not a meaningful addition to this point.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Arleth: Fark_Guy_Rob: buttercat: I hope whatever goodness there is in the world rains down on this kid.  He wants to learn and he can solve problems and work a little to do it.

/  and I feel terrible that he has to.
/  not a good look for us as a society

He walks across a small field and has free access to more knowledge than anyone else in history has ever had.

If school were in session, he would walk to school, sit in class, and nobody would feel terrible about it...

But school is not in session. No class to sit in. What do? No Teams or some such. No intartubes. So the lad improvised and made a decision to actually better himself. That is a problem somehow?

Or are you against his actions?


I fear you've misunderstood me... I'm not against his actions.
 
