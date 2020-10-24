 Skip to content
(Guardian)   ♪ COVID hits the Polish pres, Duda, Duda. Don't listen to a thing he says, oh dis Duda nay ♫   (theguardian.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Headline is worth a chuckle.

The chart of rising cases in Poland is rather horrifying.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Alphax: Headline is worth a chuckle.

The chart of rising cases in Poland is rather horrifying.


But sadly not surprising, given their current GOP-wannabe government and its dismantling of decades of progress.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poland has been acting like a dick for a while.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: Poland has been acting like a dick for a while.


Kielbasa, please.
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was about to mock Subby for doing the "Doo dah" wrong. Thank goodness I clicked on TFA.


Good headline.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey. The guy is running a country at 48. That's better then I'm doing.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between this and that "3 legs at night" article a few links down, the rare "controversial pole" trifecta is in play.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not wearing a mask is equivalent to screen doors on a submarine.
 
mikey15
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How will this affect the submarine screen doors
 
MSkow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What a shame, and on the day they were expected to announce their new submarine fleet with advanced SCREENDOOR™ technology.
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
US: *nominates new Supreme Court Justice for the purpose of curtailing women's reproductive autonomy*
US President: *gets COVID*

Poland: *passes law severely curtailing women's reproductive autonomy*
Polish President: *gets COVID*

Christians: "If we were being evil, God would give us a sign.  Anyway this is probably the liberals' fault."

/had a former super-religious college classmate who had 6 kids by age 30 and then started miscarrying a lot so went for fertility treatment which wasn't working, and her family was begging her to stop having kids because she couldn't handle the ones she already had, but she insisted that "God will give me a sign" when it's time for her to stop having kids, and apparently the serial miscarriages and infertility wasn't it.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's almost like teh 'rona has a taste for right-wing bastard heads of state
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Polish president you say??
Fark user imageView Full Size


These pedos freaks love underage girls doing ballet in front of them...
 
GreatTikiGod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Literally came to do this.  Nicely done, Subby
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


RIP
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fast Moon: US: *nominates new Supreme Court Justice for the purpose of curtailing women's reproductive autonomy*
US President: *gets COVID*

Poland: *passes law severely curtailing women's reproductive autonomy*
Polish President: *gets COVID*

Christians: "If we were being evil, God would give us a sign.  Anyway this is probably the liberals' fault."

/had a former super-religious college classmate who had 6 kids by age 30 and then started miscarrying a lot so went for fertility treatment which wasn't working, and her family was begging her to stop having kids because she couldn't handle the ones she already had, but she insisted that "God will give me a sign" when it's time for her to stop having kids, and apparently the serial miscarriages and infertility wasn't it.


I dunno, maybe childbirth was the only thing that could bring her to orgasm
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
91-divoc sah tnediserp ehT
 
Xander_CDN
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was saying months ago that maybe after one or two world leaders got Covid that the rest of the world would go "OMG we better get our shiate together."

Nope.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
