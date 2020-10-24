 Skip to content
(WAVY Virginia)   This guy was fingered for theft because the evidence pointed to him   (wavy.com) divider line
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A severed finger pointed deputies to a suspect

Oh, come on!
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: A severed finger pointed deputies to a suspect

Oh, come on!


You expected a talkin' booger hook?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 580x864]


Fark user imageView Full Size

These 2 were hilarious

Hey, you can buy it!:
https://www.rubylane.com/item/1950810​-​003/Flying-Fickle-Finger-Fate-bronze-a​ward
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he testing the splitter before he ran off with it? (Maybe finishing their job that they wouldn't need the splitter right away?) Was it the splitter somehow faulty or was it his technique?
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, at least he wasn't trying to steal the latest iPhone. That would have cost him an arm and a leg!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Read between the lines!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The cycle time of a log splitter is generally around 15 seconds.  If the splitter caused it, then this cat has the slowest reflexes in Tennessee.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was a firefight involved?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment

Fark user imageView Full Size

/mene mene tekel upharsin
 
JRoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wish someone would finger me once in awhile.

/so_lonely
 
Pullmah Finga
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Some people play pull my finger to win.
 
waffledonkey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Something something logjammin
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Prince?
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
