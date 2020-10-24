 Skip to content
 
(BestLife)   New Jersey gets named most hated state in America. Line up behind their smelly arse to see where your state ranks   (bestlifeonline.com) divider line
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I do not believe that the average citizen of New Jersey regards his state as more peculiarly identifiable with gardening or farming than with any of its other industries or occupations.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: I do not believe that the average citizen of New Jersey regards his state as more peculiarly identifiable with gardening or farming than with any of its other industries or occupations.


Talk to someone from south jersey. It's another planet compared to north.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
some people can go fark themselves. NJ is one of the original 13 that helped build 'murica. hard working EU immigrants made NJ their home and labored in factories that made it all happen. it's not easy living in a place where so many people are all crushed together in a sardine can.

few states have what NJ has to offer. they don't need you any way.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida reporting for duty!
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GregoryD: AliceBToklasLives: I do not believe that the average citizen of New Jersey regards his state as more peculiarly identifiable with gardening or farming than with any of its other industries or occupations.

Talk to someone from south jersey. It's another planet compared to north.


Yep. I was quoting the former NJ governor's justification for rejecting 'Garden State' as the state motto. New Jersey actually has more farmland than most people realize. But there's also Jersey Man, so it's really a wash.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sinko swimo: some people can go fark themselves. NJ is one of the original 13 that helped build 'murica. hard working EU immigrants made NJ their home and labored in factories that made it all happen. it's not easy living in a place where so many people are all crushed together in a sardine can.

few states have what NJ has to offer. they don't need you any way.


Straight up, been here since 73 ...and surprisingly the taxes and corruption hasn't force me out yet.
/living down the shore surrounded by water on three sides helps
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Um...point of order: ALL New England hates Connetticut
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Um...point of order: ALL New England hates Connetticut


Connecticut
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be fair: all of New England calls those from The Bay State Massholes.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So Ohio hates Michigan but Michigan doesn't hate them back but for some reason South Carolina does? Makes no sense to me.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GregoryD: AliceBToklasLives: I do not believe that the average citizen of New Jersey regards his state as more peculiarly identifiable with gardening or farming than with any of its other industries or occupations.

Talk to someone from south jersey. It's another planet compared to north.


And, we're a pretty solid blue state, which makes us better than a lot of them.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair: all of New England calls those from The Bay State Massholes.


Dude.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness they thought of a new listicle for their website of listicles.

At least it isn't one of those horrible "10 best cities for food trucks" lists that's really just "10 cities I and my friends have been."
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BestLife is what happens when Time has the illegitimate offspring of one of those warning-sign klickbaits.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thrakkorzog: So Ohio hates Michigan but Michigan doesn't hate them back but for some reason South Carolina does? Makes no sense to me.


Apparently Ohio retirees and snowbirds no longer move to Florida.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: sinko swimo: some people can go fark themselves. NJ is one of the original 13 that helped build 'murica. hard working EU immigrants made NJ their home and labored in factories that made it all happen. it's not easy living in a place where so many people are all crushed together in a sardine can.

few states have what NJ has to offer. they don't need you any way.

Straight up, been here since 73 ...and surprisingly the taxes and corruption hasn't force me out yet.
/living down the shore surrounded by water on three sides helps


It must be nice to only have assholes on one side of you.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Florida?
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: AlwaysRightBoy: sinko swimo: some people can go fark themselves. NJ is one of the original 13 that helped build 'murica. hard working EU immigrants made NJ their home and labored in factories that made it all happen. it's not easy living in a place where so many people are all crushed together in a sardine can.

few states have what NJ has to offer. they don't need you any way.

Straight up, been here since 73 ...and surprisingly the taxes and corruption hasn't force me out yet.
/living down the shore surrounded by water on three sides helps

It must be nice to only have assholes on one side of you.


My Democratic  environmentalist Congressman Frank Pallone, who I've voted for the last 25 years for his astute dedication to where I live, is not an arsehole. We get along fine.
/his office a few miles away is always open to all
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sithon: Not Florida?


Not Florida. Unlike JerseyBro, FloridaMan is entertaining.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cool, interesting places generally make you pay in order to get in. New Jersey, they make you pay in order to leave.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Texas is too damn low.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
List fails as this is not number 1.
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GregoryD: AliceBToklasLives: I do not believe that the average citizen of New Jersey regards his state as more peculiarly identifiable with gardening or farming than with any of its other industries or occupations.

Talk to someone from south jersey. It's another planet compared to north.


I'm in southern New Jersey. Never gardened a day in my life until I moved here.

This year I grew over a dozen pumpkins, corn, jalapeños, tomatoes, mint.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What most people think all of New Jersey looks like:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


What most of New Jersey looks like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Huh, I figured it would've been Indiana.

/The drive thru state.
// Unless your going to Townsends.
/// Those people rock.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The guy only asked Instagram followers, so those of us who don't care to see photos of people's food aren't represented in the results.
My most hated state is social media.  I define states differently than you.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder if NJ gets 10 months per year of miserable winter the way PA seemed to when I lived there.  Maybe it's the groundhog's fault, though IIRC he usually seemed to call for early springs that never happened so IDK...

Don't get me wrong.  PA winters aren't Wisconsin winters or anything.  But they're relentlessly damp, just bitter cold enough to be ugly all the time, and dark.  I see no reason why a state that far from the arctic circle should get 1 week of "shirtsleeve" weather, maximum, per year, a few more weeks of blazing, murderous heat, and the rest of the time gray, freezing misery.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
new yorkers don't hate jersey, they just generally make fun of it or ignore it
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Um...point of order: ALL New England hates Connetticut


Just when driving through. It may look small on the map, but it never ends.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wasn't consulted for this article, because Ohio would have moved up a couple spots based on my disdain for this farking state alone.

/Moving to #3 next year
 
God--
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Being born and raised there (Princeton), I truly loathe NJ. I've been back exactly twice since I was 18 (im in my 50's now) Once to get my mom out, and once because the idiots I was with on a business trip wanted to go to AC....
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Georgia isn't getting any hate. I'd at least figure we would get hate from Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee for football reasons.  Figured we would get hate from Florida over the water wars as well.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I call shenanigans.  Ohio is only 13th?  Judging from what I hear on Fark every day it should be at or near the top.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: So Ohio hates Michigan but Michigan doesn't hate them back but for some reason South Carolina does? Makes no sense to me.


All Ohioans are required by law to vacation in the Carolinas.  Nearly every motor vehicle in this state has stickers from Hilton Head, Myrtle Beach and/or the Outer Banks.
 
Froman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Exluddite: What most people think all of New Jersey looks like:
[i.pinimg.com image 850x566]

What most of New Jersey looks like:
[Fark user image 425x201]


Yeah, basically came to say that NJ has some of the biggest contrast you can find. There are some absolutely ugly shiathole parts(especially near NYC) and also some of the most beautiful forest in the northeast US. It does have the highest population density last I checked and that's a key reason. Also, the I-80 corridor is pretty much entirely sprawl, covered in highways and strip mall towns until you get close to the Delaware Water Gap, and all of a sudden you're back on planet earth. So going the main travel route out of the city heading west, NJ doesn't show its best side.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: So Ohio hates Michigan but Michigan doesn't hate them back but for some reason South Carolina does? Makes no sense to me.


I supposet the SC hate for Ohio is the fact that the entire state of Ohio appears to go to Myrtle Beach every other week during the summer.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: So Ohio hates Michigan but Michigan doesn't hate them back...


Michigan guy here... have you ever driven through Ohio? We don't hate them, we pity them.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I love New Jersey. The town where my sister lives is idyllic and it's an hour train ride from Manhattan
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A headhunter once called me up saying he had a great opportunity and I said I'd consider it as long as it wasn't in New Jersey.  He goes, it's in New Jersey but I live in New Jersey and it's not as bad as people think it is.  I replied well, that's your problem and I am in no way taking a chance on making it my problem.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: I call shenanigans.  Ohio is only 13th?  Judging from what I hear on Fark every day it should be at or near the top.


13th is just high enough to be near the top, but still so blessedly mediocre that most people won't even get that far before they close the article. Which sums up the place perfectly.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nebraska and Iowa hating each other must be the inspiration for the rivalry of Springfield vs. Shelbyville.  Two places that hate each other but are indistinguishable to outsiders.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is the kind of dogshiat that the same people who enjoy "generation wars" like to talk about.
 
