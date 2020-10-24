 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   NASA spills asteroid dust, asks for a bucket or maybe that bag over there to catch some before it all floats away   (npr.org) divider line
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
See? It did need a tiny unprotected exhaust port to work properly.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Were these "rocks" from Phoebe?
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

epyonyx: Were these "rocks" from Phoebe?


Doors and corners, kid.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hide it under the refrigerator, like I do. It'll be there forever.
 
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Derp!  Oh no!

https://local.theonion.com/i-spilled-​m​y-soda-report-nations-dopes-1819572671​
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ten Things to Know About the Carbonaceuos Asteroid Bennu

Conspicuously missing from the list:IT'S ALIVE!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's now looking like the collection device must have penetrated farther down into the asteroid's surface than expected

bow chicka wow wow
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So they went drilling and now they're losing material prematurely. So much so, that their second drilling has been called off and all they want to do is put the drill away safely and go home.  Ppfftt. Sounds like my typical Saturday night.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mrparks: See? It did need a tiny unprotected exhaust port to work properly.


And risk a bunch of terrorists blowing it up using a radicalized religious farm boy, a monarchist, and a known set of criminals? No thank you.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can't handle a bag of dirt?

#DefundNPR
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

epyonyx: Were these "rocks" from Phoebe?


Better drop it into Venus, just to be sure.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Got a little greedy
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dammit NASA!

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cool read - hope they close that dust-gap.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's less the dust and more NASA can't get their rocks off.
 
