Alexa, find me a song with 'fire' in the title
42
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy crap.
 
Lil Wooly Mammoth [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Frank Zappa - Ring of fire
Youtube X5OJOKpBtfg
 
Lil Wooly Mammoth [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Marshall Tucker Band - Fire on the Mountain (Official Audio)
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Slayer - Born Of Fire (Seasons In The Abyss)
Youtube mN2NXfeVQvQ
 
Lil Wooly Mammoth [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Grateful Dead - Fire On The Mountain (Studio Version)
Youtube YAhEi7W1ib0
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least they didn't do this one:


/Great song
//Marshall Tucker is part of my "Colorado mix".
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lil Wooly Mammoth [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bruce Springsteen - I'm On Fire (from Born In The U.S.A. Live: London 2013)
Youtube ethr2rCglTw
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
😁
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wildfire- Michael Martin Murphey
Youtube Pc3OnSQc48s
 
Lil Wooly Mammoth [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
James Taylor - Fire and Rain (Official Audio)
Youtube EbD7lfrsY2s
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Robin Williams Singing Fire by Bruce Springsteen As Elmer Fudd
Youtube 1vT-VaMXsAw

/cocaine, it's a hell of a drug.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems a little judgey to me.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bloodhound Gang - Fire Water Burn (Official Video)
Youtube Adgx9wt63NY
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Blue Oyster Cult: Fire of Unknown Origin
Youtube GSKeo5AS5vM
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Cult - Fire Woman
Youtube p_y6rFCHGBU
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Come for the song, stay for the outfits.

Live, in the '70s, the Ohio Players with Fire

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGpps​c​wS0TQ
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wall of Voodoo - Ring of Fire
Youtube 8FyTfLAlASU
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And of course,
Stand in the Fire (2007 Remaster) (Live)
Youtube 2ceeqYg_B9A
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rage Against The Machine - Sleep Now in the Fire (Official Music Video)
Youtube kl4wkIPiTcY
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fire jimi hendrix
Youtube ungWNR8N7iU
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fire - The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown @ TOTP 1968
Youtube en1uwIzI3SE
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Burning In Flames
Youtube RXVfAgqmh3k
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Country - Fields Of Fire (The Tube 18.3.1983)
Youtube 19eti8Lf2Zo
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donna Summer - Hot Stuff 1979 (High Quality)
Youtube AqS4aNi0HQY
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adele - Set Fire To The Rain (Live at The Royal Albert Hall)
Youtube Ri7-vnrJD3k
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire
Youtube oXi2hkU0EaU
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMCl9​e​OBlsY
cant believe Im the first
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Doors - Light My Fire
Youtube AMCl9eOBlsY
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/en1uwIzI​3SE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I clicked for this.  Glad someone remembers Mr. Brown.
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glenn Frey - The Heat Is On (From "Beverly Hills Cop" Soundtrack)
Youtube uZD8HKVKneI
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cult - Fire Woman
Youtube 8g6h1vI4Xv0
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else has trouble picking appropriate songs?

Trump plays Credence Clearwater Revival "Fortunate Son"
Youtube IiZcf1fD8KU
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deconstruction - Fire In the Hole
Youtube ls1XWud6DpM
 
Abacus9
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Scarface - She's On Fire - Amy Holland
Youtube 6mxz9CalRfM
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow... just wow..
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think something with ashes in it would be more appropriate.

Céline Dion - Ashes (from "Deadpool 2" Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Youtube CX11yw6YL1w
 
churlish moldwarp
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Billy Joel - We Didn't Start the Fire (Official Video)
Youtube eFTLKWw542g
 
thisispete
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: I think something with ashes in it would be more appropriate.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CX11yw6Y​L1w]


David Bowie - Ashes To Ashes (Official Video)
Youtube HyMm4rJemtI
 
thisispete
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water 1972 (High Quality)
Youtube ikGyZh0VbPQ
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Harry Nilsson - Jump into the Fire (Audio)
Youtube CfjNpgZ4C5Q
 
