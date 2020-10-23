 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   Ok 2020, this is just getting silly   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh, I've seen this one. The mutant crayfish get really large and attack Tokyo, but Godzilla fights them off.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That sounds like a delicious problem you got there Belgium.  My heart truly bleeds for you.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Today, in Mad Libs Headlines!
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, open a lambic or a tripel?
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What I'm taking from this is that the one animal that you can assume the gender of is the marbled crayfish.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Unscrupulous German Pet Traders are the worst
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You'll get nothing but frustration
From cloning a crustacean
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's just cray cray.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
no more shrimpin' boats?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kudayta: That sounds like a delicious problem you got there Belgium.  My heart truly bleeds for you.


It just so happens that I'm a freelance crayfish recycling expert. Have 40 litre pot, will travel.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I nominate this for HOtY.

Not subby's, the article's.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Soon:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
tribbles, but minus all the endearing qualities. Uhuru does not want.
 
