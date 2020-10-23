 Skip to content
(Outside Online)   What animal walks on four legs in the morning two legs at noon and three legs in the evening of the day?   (outsideonline.com) divider line
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think only possible answer here is "subby's mom"
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wasn't that a question to__someone_________ in Greek mythology?
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [Fark user image 600x508]


Thank you!
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How you going to beat off a rabid skunk with one of those flimsy things?
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Julius la Rosa.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Bat Masterson weighed in on this?
 
Pert
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A donkey has four legs in the morning, then you saw off two of them in the afternoon and then you glue one of them back on at night.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sgygus: How you going to beat off a rabid skunk with one of those flimsy things?


Lots of (scented) lube?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sgygus: How you going to beat off a rabid skunk with one of those flimsy things?


Bring a black cat with a stripe painted down her back.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I usually use a single trekking pole as a walking stick (the Cascade Mountain Tech ones at Costco are a nice for the price). I've tried using both poles that came in the set, but it just feels awkward compared to a single pole.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The most dangerous animal, MAN!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

