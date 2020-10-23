 Skip to content
 
(Slashdot)   The ghost of Jack Valenti says to you that Youtube-dl is to the RIAA and the MPAA as the Boston strangler is to the woman home alone   (news.slashdot.org) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Wayback Machine still links to all the files. It's not like it's going away.

Also, while we're at it, this is DMCA abuse. The RIAA doesn't own the copyright to youtube-dl and they don't get to determine that the tool is used only for infringing of copyright, that's for the courts to decide.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not like there are not hundreds of video download extensions available for Firefox, Edge etc. (The Chrome ones generally don't allow downloading from Youtube. So I've been told....)
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: (The Chrome ones generally don't allow downloading from Youtube. So I've been told....)


Well, not officially.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Simple question: How is this different than DVR / tape / etc?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Simple question: How is this different than DVR / tape / etc?


I would think that Youtube-dl would be easier to monetize on a global scale than someones living-room DVR.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good luck with that.

Regardless of whether they're right or not, if they're going to try and get a simple utility made inaccessible they're fighting a futile battle from the start. For one, the utility itself is always available a billion other places - if it wasn't already - in moments. For another, there will always be new tools popping up which do the same thing - often even better - when these kind of battles get waged. There's plenty of others out there already that pretty much do the same thing. I have one installed right now. Good luck whacking down all the moles.

Right or wrong, it's an unwinnable battle.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark a Valenti...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"One of the primary bases for the RIAA's claim is that youtube-dl appears to be developed with the explicit intention of enabling the downloading of copyrighted works, with music videos from the likes of Icona Pop, Justin Timberlake, and Taylor Swift being used to test the tool's functionality, a claim which we were able to independently verify."

I read that quickly and what I saw was that youtube-dl appears to be developed with the explicit intention of Taylor Swift used to test functionality.  If they want to beam her into my room like Star Trek and make claims then I won't fault them for that.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
shorter RIAA: "You guys can't download all of the illegal copyrighted material we sell!"
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Joe USer: The Wayback Machine still links to all the files. It's not like it's going away.

Also, while we're at it, this is DMCA abuse. The RIAA doesn't own the copyright to youtube-dl and they don't get to determine that the tool is used only for infringing of copyright, that's for the courts to decide.


Microsoft (which owns Github) is completely at fault for honoring a DMCA takedown order that is, as you say, procedurally invalid.

Regardless, Youtube-DL development should move to a Chinese, or Russian, platform as the likelihood of them abiding by the DMCA isn't very high.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's an awesome tool and I recommend it to everyone.  It's pretty straightforward and has good help even if you're not that familiar with the command line.
 
